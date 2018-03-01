₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Tessyama1: 12:44pm
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie stepped out for Owanbe yesterday in Lagos, and they looked absolutely stunning.
He rocked a white Agbada and red cap, while she rocked a beautiful Ankara dress.
She shared the lovely photos and wrote;
"Saturday na for Owanbe with my Boyfriend and Sunday for Church Vibes,The word makes us better people....
#Odiwife#mamapurity#Mrchef#brandinfluencer#kingsshallcometomyrising#"
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/mercy-johnson-boyfriend-stepped-owanbe-yesterday.html
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Kobicove(m): 4:36pm
Ok seen, next!
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Quadiva(f): 5:04pm
Beautiful couple
Meanwhile listen to this hottest 9ja trap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmhMKwjC78Q
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Godsent4life: 5:04pm
A
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Asa784x: 5:04pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by moffat(m): 5:04pm
Good we know
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Bishop1monte(m): 5:05pm
Boyfriend ke at her age
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:05pm
BEAUTIFUL COUPLE
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by KingTrollMan: 5:05pm
Give us a better news.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Learnstuffs(m): 5:05pm
Mtchew is
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by peacettw(f): 5:05pm
Hmmm. Her outfits are never quite right on her.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by piagetskinner(m): 5:05pm
issokay
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by joshing(m): 5:05pm
2 comments and it's on FP
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by naijjaman(m): 5:06pm
Nairaland used to be better than this.
Every nonsense end up on the front page
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:06pm
Bishop1monte:smh
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:06pm
Nice couple
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by apesinola001(m): 5:06pm
Maka boyfriend
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by walexGodson(m): 5:06pm
Hiss
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by profmsboi(m): 5:07pm
joshing:The thing tire me
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
Tessyama1:
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by san316(m): 5:08pm
I admire this lady. She has been able to keep her marriage for long despite her celebrity status.
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by roarik(f): 5:09pm
beautiful
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Ariel20(m): 5:09pm
This lady shocked everyone
Initially, they said she was loose and wouldn't get married. She eventually married, they said her marriage would not withstand the test of time. Yet God works in mysterious ways, she's shining and flourishing.
Congratulations Mama Purity. God has only started with you
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by KoseweKosegbo: 5:09pm
awon bloggers radarada.. how come boyfriend later become husband?
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Stallion93(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by superiorinferno(m): 5:11pm
And so?
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by chigoziem10: 5:11pm
See how they all rushed to see her boyfriend
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Burgerlomo: 5:12pm
Beautiful
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by Soljaboi44(m): 5:13pm
and her *boyfriend*....
issokay
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by arinze3131(m): 5:13pm
z dis news? next pls
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by martineverest(m): 5:15pm
Bishop1monte:typical Nigerian youth.
they all Rushed to comment without reasoning what the single quotation on the 'boyfriend' signifies literally
failed education system.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday by seunfape(m): 5:15pm
i hate make up eee
