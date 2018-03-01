Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson And Her 'boyfriend' Stepped Out For Owanbe Yesterday (13801 Views)

He rocked a white Agbada and red cap, while she rocked a beautiful Ankara dress.



She shared the lovely photos and wrote;



"Saturday na for Owanbe with my Boyfriend and Sunday for Church Vibes,The word makes us better people....

#Odiwife#mamapurity#Mrchef#brandinfluencer#kingsshallcometomyrising#"





Ok seen, next! 4 Likes

Beautiful couple







A

Good we know

Boyfriend ke at her age 1 Like

BEAUTIFUL COUPLE

Give us a better news.

Mtchew is

Hmmm. Her outfits are never quite right on her.

issokay

2 comments and it's on FP





Every nonsense end up on the front page Nairaland used to be better than this.Every nonsense end up on the front page 1 Like

Bishop1monte:

Boyfriend ke at her age smh smh

Nice couple

Maka boyfriend

Hiss

joshing:

2 comments and it's on FP The thing tire me The thing tire me 1 Like

Tessyama1:

I admire this lady. She has been able to keep her marriage for long despite her celebrity status. 2 Likes

beautiful

This lady shocked everyone



Initially, they said she was loose and wouldn't get married. She eventually married, they said her marriage would not withstand the test of time. Yet God works in mysterious ways, she's shining and flourishing.



Congratulations Mama Purity. God has only started with you 4 Likes

awon bloggers radarada.. how come boyfriend later become husband?

And so?

See how they all rushed to see her boyfriend

Beautiful

and her *boyfriend*....







issokay

z dis news? next pls

Bishop1monte:

Boyfriend ke at her age typical Nigerian youth.



they all Rushed to comment without reasoning what the single quotation on the 'boyfriend' signifies literally



failed education system. typical Nigerian youth.they all Rushed to comment without reasoning what the single quotation on the 'boyfriend' signifies literallyfailed education system.