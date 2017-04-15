₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Ovokoo: 8:27am
Big Brother Naija housemates, Bisola and Thin Tall Tony have reconciled as they were made to hug each other at a show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3z5ieEjCL18
http://ovoko.com.ng/bbnaija-bisola-forgives-thin-tall-tony-hug-video/
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by PapiSmith: 8:28am
That thing they started in BBN, they must finish it
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by BreezyCB(m): 8:30am
Based on logistics
Nah the work wey em dey do
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Smellymouth: 8:37am
Both of you should move to za oza room.
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by CaroLyner(f): 8:38am
Their reconciliation should better end on that stage
and not in the other room
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by kestolove95(f): 8:39am
Helen paul don settle dem...but na for e go finish
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by PapiSmith: 8:42am
Smellymouth:
Baba the last girl that said I should "go and lock the door first" turn to fish when I came back
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Smellymouth: 8:45am
PapiSmith:
Hahahaha.. Omo Iya, and you let the fish go? For this recession? If na warri dem go kill the fish take cook Fresh fish Peppersoup..
Mammywater nor dey near warri again ooo.
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by modelsms(m): 8:49am
Good for them. It looks like that BBN was a script
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by robosky02(m): 8:50am
Smellymouth:
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by PapiSmith: 8:54am
Smellymouth:
I wan use that scope too but the fish get human being head
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Smellymouth: 8:57am
PapiSmith:
Hahhahaha. Bros, you never face hunger. If she escape that pepper soup pot, she go just jejely enter church go give thanks to God..
Mammy water go just repent because of you oo!That means you haff won one soul for the kingdom of God.
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by PapiSmith: 8:59am
Smellymouth:
Ha! Baba you no fit change
Let me come and be going.
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Smellymouth: 9:03am
PapiSmith:
Tuale for my realest Gee!!
Even though the government give us recession, they canor take away our smiles.
But Bros, you are going no wia!!
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by PapiSmith: 9:08am
Smellymouth:
I wan to go and blow whistle. I heard my landlord singing 30 billion for the account eeeehhhhhhh
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Smellymouth: 9:22am
@ PapiSmith, Bros na DAT job pay pass now oo. I just dey monitor one of my neighbor when cars set always enter the gate anyhow..
I just hope say the whistle when I wan blow fit blow my life! I nor wan go blow whistle when I go come collect red card .
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by PapiSmith: 9:25am
A
Smellymouth:
me sef, I need to blow in this business. Everyone is just blow and the last time I blew whistle was cultural dance
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Afam4eva(m): 9:30am
CaroLyner:I don't think TTT's wife would mind.
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by SmellingAnus(m): 9:51am
Smellymouth:hahahhaha that moment after you lock the door she cum tell you say... "sorry but I am no longer in the mood".... Hahhahhahah na Wetin you go do na
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Smellymouth: 10:13am
@ smellingAnus, biggest boss.. Baba , nor be wetness go make her dey in the mood?
I go Carry tank of water pour for za punna!
She must wet oo!! In fact, the wetness go be like Kanji Dam..
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by leksmedia: 10:15am
Another customer care will come Helen Paul
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by bettercreature(m): 10:16am
The whole camp would have fuccckkkked this Bisola of a girl had it been she went for NYSC! too slutty no wonder she's Ex1
Does she even expect TTT to marry her or what is her problem
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by SmellingAnus(m): 10:16am
Smellymouth:hahahhahaha na to tear her pant be that o... Hahahhaha some girls can be heartless sha... After man go don use dick rub her punna, she go just change her mind say , she no dey in the mood again...
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by SmellingAnus(m): 10:16am
I bet my left balls that these folks will still continue their sexual exercise in za oda room
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by asumo12: 10:17am
TTT wife will soon cry out!
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by OyeAjk(m): 10:17am
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by SmellingAnus(m): 10:18am
I pity for this man wife sha...cos even as big brother don end, that big girl called Bisola go give her big breast to that thin tall Tony with big dick to suck with him big mouth .
This one na sexual healing hug oh
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by unclezuma: 10:19am
That don't change the truth...
He got BJ Fries....
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Auntielinda(f): 10:20am
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by efilefun(m): 10:20am
Lmao another customer care khe Helen Paul yaff kolo
|Re: Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other by Frolic: 10:21am
Like play like play, these one's don turn celebity be dat oh . On top doing shina and other orishirishi... It is well
