Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Helen Paul Reconciles Bisola & Thin Tall Tony As They Hug Each Other (26596 Views)

Davido & HushPuppi Settle Their Rift, Hug Each Other (Photos) / Daddy Showkey Reconciles Harrysong & Kcee (Photo) / Helen Paul And Gordons: Ay Carries Helen Paul Off The Stage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3z5ieEjCL18



http://ovoko.com.ng/bbnaija-bisola-forgives-thin-tall-tony-hug-video/ Big Brother Naija housemates, Bisola and Thin Tall Tony have reconciled as they were made to hug each other at a show. 2 Shares

That thing they started in BBN, they must finish it 24 Likes

Based on logistics



Nah the work wey em dey do 10 Likes 1 Share

Both of you should move to za oza room. 59 Likes 2 Shares



and not in the other room Their reconciliation should better end on that stageand not in the other room 18 Likes

Helen paul don settle dem...but na for e go finish 1 Like 1 Share

Smellymouth:

Both of you should move to za oza room.

Baba the last girl that said I should "go and lock the door first" turn to fish when I came back 57 Likes 4 Shares

PapiSmith:





Baba the last girl that said I should "go and lock the door first" turn to fish when I came back

Hahahaha.. Omo Iya, and you let the fish go? For this recession? If na warri dem go kill the fish take cook Fresh fish Peppersoup..



Mammywater nor dey near warri again ooo. Hahahaha.. Omo Iya, and you let the fish go? For this recession? If na warri dem go kill the fish take cook Fresh fish Peppersoup..Mammywater nor dey near warri again ooo. 69 Likes 6 Shares

Good for them. It looks like that BBN was a script

Please check my signature below for your data. Click link for details

Smellymouth:

Both of you should move to za oza room. 3 Likes

Smellymouth:





Hahahaha.. Omo Iya, and you let the fish go? For this recession? If na warri dem go kill the fish take cook Fresh fish Peppersoup.. :DD



Mammywater nor dey near warri again ooo.

I wan use that scope too but the fish get human being head 6 Likes 1 Share

PapiSmith:





I wan use that scope too but the fish get human being head

Hahhahaha. Bros, you never face hunger. If she escape that pepper soup pot, she go just jejely enter church go give thanks to God..



Mammy water go just repent because of you oo!That means you haff won one soul for the kingdom of God. Hahhahaha. Bros, you never face hunger. If she escape that pepper soup pot, she go just jejely enter church go give thanks to God..Mammy water go just repent because of you oo!That means you haff won one soul for the kingdom of God. 11 Likes

Smellymouth:





Hahhahaha. Bros, you never face hunger. If she escape that pepper soup pot, she go just jejely enter church go give thanks to God..



Mammy water go just repent because of you oo!That means you haff won one soul for the kingdom of God.





Let me come and be going. Ha! Baba you no fit changeLet me come and be going. 6 Likes

PapiSmith:









Let me come and be going. Ha! Baba you no fit changeLet me come and be going.

Tuale for my realest Gee!!

Even though the government give us recession, they canor take away our smiles.



But Bros, you are going no wia!! Tuale for my realest Gee!!Even though the government give us recession, they canor take away our smiles.But Bros, you are going no wia!! 25 Likes 1 Share

Smellymouth:





Tuale for my realest Gee!!

Even though the government give us recession, they canor take away our smiles.



But Bros, you are going no wia!!

I wan to go and blow whistle. I heard my landlord singing 30 billion for the account eeeehhhhhhh 39 Likes 2 Shares



I just hope say the whistle when I wan blow fit blow my life! I nor wan go blow whistle when I go come collect red card . @ PapiSmith, Bros na DAT job pay pass now oo. I just dey monitor one of my neighbor when cars set always enter the gate anyhow..I just hope say the whistle when I wan blow fit blow my life! I nor wan go blow whistle when I go come collect red card . 8 Likes 2 Shares

Smellymouth:

@ PapiSmith, Bros na DAT job pay pass now oo. I just dey monitor one of my neighbor when cars set always enter the gate anyhow..

I just hope say the whistle when I wan blow fit blow my life! I nor wan go blow whistle when I go come collect red card .

me sef, I need to blow in this business. Everyone is just blow and the last time I blew whistle was cultural dance 7 Likes 1 Share

CaroLyner:

Their reconciliation should better end on that stage

and not in the other room I don't think TTT's wife would mind. I don't think TTT's wife would mind. 2 Likes

Smellymouth:

Both of you should move to za oza room. hahahhaha that moment after you lock the door she cum tell you say... "sorry but I am no longer in the mood".... Hahhahhahah na Wetin you go do na hahahhaha that moment after you lock the door she cum tell you say... "sorry but I am no longer in the mood".... Hahhahhahah na Wetin you go do na 3 Likes 1 Share



I go Carry tank of water pour for za punna!



She must wet oo!! In fact, the wetness go be like Kanji Dam.. @ smellingAnus, biggest boss.. Baba , nor be wetness go make her dey in the mood?I go Carry tank of water pour for za punna!She must wet oo!! In fact, the wetness go be like Kanji Dam.. 3 Likes

What we do:

Inverter/Ups machine: Recommendation,supply,installation and maintenance.

Ups and Inverter Battery:

Supply, installation and maintenance.

Solar panel:

Supply, installation and maintenance.

Repair of:

Inverter, Ups and stabilizer.

Supply and installation of Surge arrestor.

Call:08162294635/09072260605

Helen Paul Another customer care will comeHelen Paul

The whole camp would have fuccckkkked this Bisola of a girl had it been she went for NYSC! too slutty no wonder she's Ex1



Does she even expect TTT to marry her or what is her problem 2 Likes

Smellymouth:

@ smellingAnus, biggest boss.. Baba , nor be wetness go make her dey in the mood?

I go Carry tank of water pour for za punna!



She must wet oo!! In fact, the wetness go be like Kanji Dam.. hahahhahaha na to tear her pant be that o... Hahahhaha some girls can be heartless sha... After man go don use dick rub her punna, she go just change her mind say , she no dey in the mood again... hahahhahaha na to tear her pant be that o... Hahahhaha some girls can be heartless sha... After man go don use dick rub her punna, she go just change her mind say , she no dey in the mood again... 2 Likes

I bet my left balls that these folks will still continue their sexual exercise in za oda room





TTT wife will soon cry out! TTT wife will soon cry out! 1 Like 1 Share

For your inverter installation, maintenance and repair call 08162294635

.

This one na sexual healing hug oh I pity for this man wife sha...cos even as big brother don end, that big girl called Bisola go give her big breast to that thin tall Tony with big dick to suck with him big mouthThis one na sexual healing hug oh





That don't change the truth...



He got BJ Fries....



http://www.nairaland.com/3742276/fan-begged-viktoh-phone-see Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him

Lmao another customer care khe Helen Paul yaff kolo