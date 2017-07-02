₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 11:34am On May 21
Hey pals,
Its getting clearer everyday that the number of people who do not go to church keeps hiking with every passing Sunday and when you try to inquire as to the cause of that and why they (the ones that didn't go to church) stay home, you get very hilarious and lame excuses ranging from "i woke up late" to "i don't have offering".
So whats ur excuse on why you did not go to church?
1 Like
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by GodIsFoolish: 11:37am On May 21
Alitair:
Because I don't have reason to to go to church
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 8:38am
GodIsFoolish:How can u say smetin lyk that?
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by MrMontella(m): 8:50am
because I am irreligious.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 8:53am
MrMontella:Are u an atheist?
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by MrMontella(m): 9:09am
Alitair:no
2 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 9:21am
MrMontella:I tire for you.
Did religion do anything negative to u to build such distaste?
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by MrMontella(m): 9:25am
Alitair:many harm to the world, as well as good.
but religion has outlived it's usefulness. that's all
11 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 9:28am
MrMontella:Do you mean "God" has outlived his usefulness?
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by MrMontella(m): 9:30am
Alitair:he was never useful in the first place, because the type of God you're referring to doesn't exist.
2..religion doesn't always translate to God.
10 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 9:36am
MrMontella:
religion - /rɪˈlɪdʒ(ə)n/ noun
1. the belief in and worship of a
superhuman controlling power,
especially a personal God or gods.
1 Like
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by MrMontella(m): 9:37am
Alitair:read up on Buddhism.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Alitair(m): 9:39am
MrMontella:Buddhism is based on buddha which is believed to be the true god?
Are u a buddhist?
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by jamarifox(m): 9:48am
because I don't have money to waste
4 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by illitrate(m): 9:48am
OOOOh it was the work of the devil. I wanted to go but the devil pushed me into staying at home.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Pray(m): 9:48am
I just tire.
1 Like
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Nutase(f): 9:48am
Who told you I didn't go?
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by free2ryhme: 9:48am
I am in church
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by Perspectives(m): 9:48am
Hangover
5 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by spaggyy(m): 9:48am
God is right here
2 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by DatLagboi: 9:49am
Cause God answers prayers from anywhere.
Let me develop your website/blog
Contact 2kconcepts today
Numbers are on the signature
Thanks
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by mrmrmister: 9:49am
Because being in Church is boring as sh!t.
I don't know which is more boring:
Going to Church or watching Nollywood movies.
10 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by ElGabi(m): 9:49am
Because of hangover
4 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by 9jakohai(m): 9:49am
Felling ill today.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by MrMontella(m): 9:49am
Alitair:like I said, read up on Buddhism.
you're totally wrong.
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by ElGabi(m): 9:50am
Medunah:.
We dey the same page
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by lokotamak: 9:51am
I just feel relax today
1 Like
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by 9jakohai(m): 9:51am
Alitair:
Not a Buddhist, but technically speaking...Buddhists do not worship a 'god' OR 'gods', but believe that by following the teachings of the Gautama Buddha (a man from India who lived some centuries ago and died in his eighties) they may achieve a certain peaceful state called Nirvana.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by free2ryhme: 9:51am
Nutase:
Who is doubting you
Why the guilt conscience
1 Like
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by talk2saintify(m): 9:52am
ah go church na
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by rheether(f): 9:52am
The Rev said if you haven't pay your dues kindly stay at home.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? by chuksbaby: 9:52am
hmm.observing
