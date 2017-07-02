Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Didn't You Go To Church Today? (2877 Views)

Its getting clearer everyday that the number of people who do not go to church keeps hiking with every passing Sunday and when you try to inquire as to the cause of that and why they (the ones that didn't go to church) stay home, you get very hilarious and lame excuses ranging from "i woke up late" to "i don't have offering".



Alitair:

Because I don't have reason to to go to church

GodIsFoolish:



How can u say smetin lyk that?

because I am irreligious. 8 Likes

MrMontella:

Are u an atheist?

no

MrMontella:

no I tire for you.

I tire for you.

Did religion do anything negative to u to build such distaste?

Did religion do anything negative to u to build such distaste? many harm to the world, as well as good.

many harm to the world, as well as good.

but religion has outlived it's usefulness. that's all

MrMontella:

Do you mean "God" has outlived his usefulness?

Do you mean "God" has outlived his usefulness? he was never useful in the first place, because the type of God you're referring to doesn't exist.

he was never useful in the first place, because the type of God you're referring to doesn't exist.

2..religion doesn't always translate to God.

he was never useful in the first place, because the type of God you're referring to doesn't exist.

2..religion doesn't always translate to God.



religion - /rɪˈlɪdʒ(ə)n/ noun

1. the belief in and worship of a

superhuman controlling power,

religion - /rɪˈlɪdʒ(ə)n/ noun

1. the belief in and worship of a

superhuman controlling power,

especially a personal God or gods.

religion - /rɪˈlɪdʒ(ə)n/ noun

1. the belief in and worship of a

superhuman controlling power,

read up on Buddhism.

MrMontella:

read up on Buddhism. Buddhism is based on buddha which is believed to be the true god?

Buddhism is based on buddha which is believed to be the true god?

Are u a buddhist?

because I don't have money to waste 4 Likes

OOOOh it was the work of the devil. I wanted to go but the devil pushed me into staying at home. 3 Likes 1 Share

I just tire. 1 Like

Who told you I didn't go?

I am in church

Hangover 5 Likes

God is right here 2 Likes

Cause God answers prayers from anywhere.



Because being in Church is boring as sh!t.



I don't know which is more boring:



Going to Church or watching Nollywood movies. 10 Likes

Because of hangover 4 Likes

Felling ill today. 2 Likes

Buddhism is based on buddha which is believed to be the true god?



Are u a buddhist? like I said, read up on Buddhism.

like I said, read up on Buddhism.

you're totally wrong.

Medunah:

Woke up late.... .

We dey the same page

I just feel relax today 1 Like

Buddhism is based on Buddha which is believed to be the true god?



Are u a Buddhist?

Not a Buddhist, but technically speaking...Buddhists do not worship a 'god' OR 'gods', but believe that by following the teachings of the Gautama Buddha (a man from India who lived some centuries ago and died in his eighties) they may achieve a certain peaceful state called Nirvana. Not a Buddhist, but technically speaking...Buddhists do not worship a 'god' OR 'gods', but believe that by following the teachings of the Gautama Buddha (a man from India who lived some centuries ago and died in his eighties) they may achieve a certain peaceful state called Nirvana. 2 Likes

Nutase:

Who told you I didn't go?

Who is doubting you



Who is doubting you

Why the guilt conscience

ah go church na

The Rev said if you haven't pay your dues kindly stay at home. 8 Likes 2 Shares