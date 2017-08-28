Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Reasons For Schengen Visa Refusal (explanation) (14132 Views)

Explanation of Schengen-Visa refusal



1. A false/counterfeit/forged travel document was presented.



2. Justification for the purpose and conditions of the intended stay was not provided in particular is considered to represent a specific risk of illegal immigration pursuant to Part V of the Common Consular Instructions;.

• The relevant documents (please see visa requirements) were not submitted.

• The documents submitted could not ascertain your purpose of stay.

• The existence of a family relationship was not substantiated with adequate documentary evidence

• The requested duration of stay is not consistent with any leave entitlements.

• The previous visas granted on the invitation of the same host have not been used to enter Germany, although the visas have been given for this purpose.

• The flight and hotel reservation submitted has been canceled in the meantime.





3. You have not provided proof of sufficient means of subsistence for the duration of the intended stay or for the return to the country of origin or residence, or for the transit to a third country into which you are certain to be admitted, or you are not in a position to acquire such means lawfully.

• You have provided no or insufficient evidence for having the financial means for the duration of your stay.

• Please have a look at the visa requirements and the information concerning your specific travel purpose. Please prepare the documents in the requested manner in case of a future application.

• Please note that only a simple bank confirmation without bank statements for the last 3 months is not sufficient as proof of financing.



4. You have already stayed for 90 days during the current 180-day period on the territory of the member states on the basis of a uniform visa or a visa with limited territorial validity.

• Generally, you are only allowed to stay 90 days within a period of 180 days in the Schengen-Area. The validity of the requested visa would exceed the maximum period of time of 90 days within 180 days.

• You did already stay longer than 90 days within 180 days in the Schengen area.



5. An alert has been issued in the Schengen Information System (SIS) for the purpose of refusing entry

• You have a negative entry in the SIS; as long as this remains, it is usually not possible to grant you a visa. 1 Like 2 Shares

One or more member state(s) consider you to be a threat to public policy, internal security, public health as defined in Article 2(19) of Regulation (EC) No 562/2006 (Schengen Borders Code) or the international relations of one or more of the member states).

• You have submitted fake or false documents and / or made contradictory statements.

• You have attempted deceit.

• You have a negative entry in the AZR (Central Register of Foreigners); as long as this remains, it is usually not possible to grant you a visa.



7. Proof of holding an adequate and valid travel medical insurance was not provided.

• You have not submitted any adequate travel health insurance (minimum coverage sum of 30,000 euros / all Schengen states).



8. The information submitted regarding the justification for the purpose and conditions of the intended stay was not reliable.

• You have made contradictory statements on the purpose of stay.



9. Your intention to leave the territory of the member states before the expiry of the visa could not be ascertained

• The Embassy has to work out a return prediction. The documents you have submitted or your other information were not sufficient to predict a positive result as far as your intended trip is concerned. The Embassy takes amongst others the following facts into consideration:

• The family ties to Ghana (spouse, minor children, guardian-unions etc.)

• The professional binding (existence of a fixed employment relationship)

• The economic bond (regular income from rents or real estate assets)

• The employment relationship has not been established / confirmed.

• Proper use of Schengen-Visa in the past

• Changes in the personal situation since the granting of the last Schengen-Visa



Please note that the above list refers to the most common causes of a visa refusal. It shall therefore not be taken for an exhaustive list.





REGULATION (EC) No 767/2008 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 9 July 2008 concerning the Visa Information System (VIS) and the exchange of data between Member States on short-stay visas (VIS Regulation)



http://eur-lex.europa.eu/LexUriServ/LexUriServ.do?uri=OJ:L:2008:218:0060:0081:EN:PDF

Justwise please take this topic to FP so many people can benefit from it.

REGULATIONS



REGULATION (EC) No 810/2009 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 13 July 2009 establishing a Community Code on Visas (Visa Code)





http://eur-lex.europa.eu/LexUriServ/LexUriServ.do?uri=OJ:L:2009:243:0001:0058:en:PDF

COMMON CONSULAR INSTRUCTIONS ON VISAS FOR THE DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS AND CONSULAR POST



(02)&from=EN http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:32002X1216 (02)&from=EN

Hello Everybody, I just joined this forum this morning and I hope it will help. I have a pressing issues about my schengen Visa Application. Sometimes last year April, I applied for Italian Visa (Holiday) with a Virgin Passport and I was denied. I used my own own company documents, no single fake documents was among and I was denied. So after then, I have travel to 3 different countries. Kenya, South Africa and Tanzania. I'm thinking of a vacation next month and will prefer a schengen country again. So please what embassy is advised for me to apply ?.

I have every documents, I'm a tax payer. I will be happy for the advise. Thanks 2 Likes 2 Shares

Please someone should help me on the easiest way to resolve this problem, because the embassy of Belgium representing Estonia gave me that reason for my refusal. I'm worried, please how do I appeal this

Interesting

Reubendavid268:

Please someone should help me on the easiest way to resolve this problem, because the embassy of Belgium representing Estonia gave me that reason for my refusal. I'm worried, please how do I appeal this

Learnt something new...

Expository piece

What's happening here?



A Schengen visa is a short stay visa allowing its holder to circulate in the Schengen area. The Schengen area covers 26 countries ("Schengen States" without border controls between them. These countries are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. FOR PEOPLE WHO MAY NOT KNOW WHAT THE SCHENGEN VISA ENTAILS:A Schengen visa is a short stay visa allowing its holder to circulate in the Schengen area. The Schengen area covers 26 countries ("Schengen States"without border controls between them. These countries are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. 16 Likes

Good piece

Truth is that most applicants do not have any business going there in the first place.



Thereby making it hard for genuine people 3 Likes

Educative 1 Like

Naija don tire me. 3 Likes

How much fund will be sufficient? 500k, 1m, 5m ? Please suggest.

You left out village people AND look: you look too naive or too sabi sabi especially if you are too prepared