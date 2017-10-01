₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by DisturbingGidi: 7:18pm On May 25, 2017
Hello guys, i am about starting my blog now, and i wish to acquire an adsense account for my blog immediately,
i would like to know the major difference between U.K and Nigerian adsense accounts.
Cash out process?
Risk?
Price?
Benefits?
Reliability?
i await your kind advice and response.
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by Bitogram(m): 6:32am On May 26, 2017
to answer your question ill will advice you to go for Nigeria adsense account,
1. when you reach a threashold of $10 you are required to verify your pin , which will send to your address , its easier if you sate nigeria as your coontry address rather UK that will require you to use a third party website which will cost you money.
2 secondly there is no much risk between the the two provided you didnt violate their T/C
3. price : well price vary based on sellers, some sell a nigeria adsense as far high as 40k while a uk account start price is 20k ( tho i currently have a Nigeria adsense account already verified for 25k)
4. Benefit its easier to cash out with a Nigeria adsense directly to your local bank account .Uk account involves using payoneeer card
hope iam able to answer your question
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by profpromise: 5:59am On Jun 05, 2017
DisturbingGidi:
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by information1: 12:56am
Bitogram:Is the naija adsense still available??
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by terencehill: 6:57am
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by Bobugee: 6:58am
The same question I would have loved to ask. Let's hope Nairalanders will do justice to this question without referring you to '' Mr know it all'' Google.
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by miracool946: 6:58am
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by hexy1: 6:59am
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by Bobugee: 7:00am
hexy1:
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by hubtiva: 7:01am
Bitogram:
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by Corperadams: 7:02am
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by kam1992: 7:06am
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by kam1992: 7:07am
It's easy to get a UK approval than Nigeria's.
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by CastedAyo: 7:09am
Bitogram:
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by herraph: 7:11am
My UK Adsense was just 10k got it few days ago
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by CastedAyo: 7:16am
Bobugee:
Naija adsense is easy cause that's the country you are
UK adsense is not really hard cause once you find some to help you verify it, you will use PayPal or Payoneer to receive your money.
The reason I don't like Naija adsense is;
Naija adsense you must reach at least 100$ before you can withdraw while UK is 60£ that you can withdraw (MINIMUM).
Naija adsense is in $ while UK is in £.. Check their conversion rate
It's hard to get Naija adsense approved but it's easy for UK adsense to be approved.. (It has happened to me) I applied for Naija ads 3 Times but did not get approval.. I apply for UK I got approved within 3days
Buying and Verifying of UK ads, the OVERALL HIGHEST you can spend is 10K so don't be scammed..
UK ads now is between 3.5k or 4k
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by CastedAyo: 7:17am
herraph:
Verified?
|Re: Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? by CastedAyo: 7:17am
Dosmay:
That's true
Download Webpagemaker Free / Whats Wrong With Wapka Site Creator / Get Your Website Indexed By Google In 10 Minutes Only
Viewing this topic: Corperadams, funken, Tasmithanderson, PietraK(m), Az1000, miracool946, engrbayo11, mukailasule, Brendaniel, senatorobi(m), toro92, Coolval22com, akeentech(m), Amankalizer(m), danieljoel759, OwnNAIJA, Tybabe0001(m) and 37 guest(s)
