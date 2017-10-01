Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Nigerian Adsense And U.K Adsense, The Differences? (1292 Views)

Hello guys, i am about starting my blog now, and i wish to acquire an adsense account for my blog immediately,

i would like to know the major difference between U.K and Nigerian adsense accounts.



Cash out process?

Risk?

Price?

Benefits?

Reliability?



i await your kind advice and response.

to answer your question ill will advice you to go for Nigeria adsense account,



1. when you reach a threashold of $10 you are required to verify your pin , which will send to your address , its easier if you sate nigeria as your coontry address rather UK that will require you to use a third party website which will cost you money.



2 secondly there is no much risk between the the two provided you didnt violate their T/C



3. price : well price vary based on sellers, some sell a nigeria adsense as far high as 40k while a uk account start price is 20k ( tho i currently have a Nigeria adsense account already verified for 25k)



4. Benefit its easier to cash out with a Nigeria adsense directly to your local bank account .Uk account involves using payoneeer card



hope iam able to answer your question 1 Like

Is the naija adsense still available?? Is the naija adsense still available??

Kindly ask google for further reference.

The same question I would have loved to ask. Let's hope Nairalanders will do justice to this question without referring you to '' Mr know it all'' Google.

I no sabi AdSense o my own Na to design

What's this one saying... What's this one saying...

nice one nice one

what are u guys talking about. make una no confuse me oooo..

information1:

It's easy to get a UK approval than Nigeria's.

Kilode!!!!



You be thief o..



My UK Adsense was just 10k got it few days ago

Bobugee:

The same question I would have loved to ask. Let's hope Nairalanders will do justice to this question without referring you to '' Mr know it all'' Google.

Naija adsense is easy cause that's the country you are



UK adsense is not really hard cause once you find some to help you verify it, you will use PayPal or Payoneer to receive your money.



The reason I don't like Naija adsense is;

Naija adsense you must reach at least 100$ before you can withdraw while UK is 60£ that you can withdraw (MINIMUM).



Naija adsense is in $ while UK is in £.. Check their conversion rate



It's hard to get Naija adsense approved but it's easy for UK adsense to be approved.. (It has happened to me) I applied for Naija ads 3 Times but did not get approval.. I apply for UK I got approved within 3days



Buying and Verifying of UK ads, the OVERALL HIGHEST you can spend is 10K so don't be scammed..



herraph:

My UK Adsense was just 10k got it few days ago

Verified? Verified?