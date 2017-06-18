Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? (4676 Views)

Good morning, can someone please give me information abt how I can get the Morning water at TB Joshua's church

just sneak there early and fetch it from the backyard tap. be vigilant 42 Likes 1 Share

anyone with useful information

They're selling it in the church na 5k

Go to the church and say you want to buy CD. The morning water will be attached. They say the morning water is not for sale cos the anointing cannot be sold. Its 5k or so but go with more in case it has increased. Also go for Sunday service If you can, its sold during service

It will be announced 8 Likes

ok ma, thanks so much..God bless u





But I was able to get one for free when I saw prophet TB Joshua. happyheart:

It will be announced Bless you!!!But I was able to get one for free when I saw prophet TB Joshua. 2 Likes

I live very near SCOAN. For all who need it, I can provide a litre of good, fresh morning water daily at 6.30am.



Night water also available on request. Cost 5k.



I advise you let the water cool to better savour the purified salts. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Please can u send one Morning water to ikoyi lagos.. pay on delivery with transport fee.

Pls can u send one down to Abuja for me ? if yes! ill get back to u. Pls can u send one down to Abuja for me ? if yes! ill get back to u. 1 Like

lol. Here's the domain of the gullible sheeple. Morning and night water, lol lol. Here's the domain of the gullible sheeple. Morning and night water, lol 46 Likes 3 Shares







ALTHOUGH I LOVE PROPHET TB JOSHUA AND WHATEVER USES HIM, USES HIM WELL. SHEEPLES.ALTHOUGH I LOVE PROPHET TB JOSHUA AND WHATEVER USES HIM, USES HIM WELL. 4 Likes

please call me on; 08035206300. My friends, I was joking!!



The only morning and night water I have to offer is what my body produces daily.



I can still send it to you for a fee if you wish, but as I said you must let it cool down before use to let the salts settle.



Cheers! My friends, I was joking!!The only morning and night water I have to offer is what my body produces daily.I can still send it to you for a fee if you wish, but as I said you must let it cool down before use to let the salts settle.Cheers! 39 Likes 2 Shares

Morning water?

What is it used for?

Nawa oo





Awfar evening water dey ohhh They are buying water for 5kAwfar evening water dey ohhh 4 Likes

ade

Miracle Pure water table water? Wait, so Synagogue now sellstable water? 1 Like 2 Shares

If you ask me who I go ask

Dunno













I don't get. The water is not for sale but it is sold for 5k? I don't get. The water is not for sale but it is sold for 5k? 5 Likes

TrajansKong:



My friends, I was joking!!



The only morning and night water I have to offer is what my body produces daily.



I can still send it to you for a fee if you wish, but as I said you must let it cool down before use to let the salts settle.



Cheers! Why did u tell dem, u for g fetch bore hole water give collect ur cash. U go just waybill am. Why did u tell dem, u for g fetch bore hole water give collect ur cash. U go just waybill am. 10 Likes

Ignorance at its peak



Blood of whatever

5k for table water and yet it's not for sure

How? Blood of whatever 7 Likes

Just go to SCOAN,you'll get it there near the accommodation building during Sunday service

I am in the dark here and I know it cant be only me. 2 Likes

Wetn man no go see

Simple, go there in Sunday? Tell any usher u want morning water, dey will direct u, won't even take u up to 30minutes