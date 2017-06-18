₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by olasmith10(m): 8:28am On May 31
Good morning, can someone please give me information abt how I can get the Morning water at TB Joshua's church
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by MayhorE(m): 8:34am On May 31
just sneak there early and fetch it from the backyard tap. be vigilant
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by olasmith10(m): 8:56am On May 31
anyone with useful information
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Jeffboi(m): 9:18am On May 31
They're selling it in the church na 5k
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by happyheart(f): 9:23am On May 31
Go to the church and say you want to buy CD. The morning water will be attached. They say the morning water is not for sale cos the anointing cannot be sold. Its 5k or so but go with more in case it has increased. Also go for Sunday service If you can, its sold during service
It will be announced
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by olasmith10(m): 9:54am On May 31
ok ma, thanks so much..God bless u
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Amberon: 10:06am On May 31
But I was able to get one for free when I saw prophet TB Joshua.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by TrajansKong: 10:35am On May 31
I live very near SCOAN. For all who need it, I can provide a litre of good, fresh morning water daily at 6.30am.
Night water also available on request. Cost 5k.
I advise you let the water cool to better savour the purified salts.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by olasmith10(m): 8:53am On Jun 04
Please can u send one Morning water to ikoyi lagos.. pay on delivery with transport fee.
please call me on; 08035206300.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by AYtaylor: 11:50am On Jun 13
Pls can u send one down to Abuja for me ? if yes! ill get back to u.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by OtemAtum: 1:04pm On Jun 13
lol. Here's the domain of the gullible sheeple. Morning and night water, lol
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by StephDamielola(f): 1:06pm On Jun 13
SHEEPLES.
ALTHOUGH I LOVE PROPHET TB JOSHUA AND WHATEVER USES HIM, USES HIM WELL.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by TrajansKong: 8:39pm On Jun 15
olasmith10:My friends, I was joking!!
The only morning and night water I have to offer is what my body produces daily.
I can still send it to you for a fee if you wish, but as I said you must let it cool down before use to let the salts settle.
Cheers!
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by pweetiedee(f): 9:51am
Morning water?
What is it used for?
Nawa oo
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by emmayayodeji(m): 11:15am
They are buying water for 5k
Awfar evening water dey ohhh
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Gallant042(f): 12:40pm
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Papiikush: 12:41pm
Wait, so Synagogue now sells
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Yomak11: 12:41pm
If you ask me who I go ask
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:42pm
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Badge1: 12:42pm
olasmith10:So it's for sale
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by Kenneth205(m): 12:43pm
Dunno
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by oshe11(m): 12:43pm
Love to help bt HONESTLY dnt know
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by xynerise(m): 12:43pm
I don't get. The water is not for sale but it is sold for 5k?
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by frubben(m): 12:44pm
TrajansKong:Why did u tell dem, u for g fetch bore hole water give collect ur cash. U go just waybill am.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by ranson(m): 12:44pm
Ignorance at its peak
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by seunny4lif(m): 12:45pm
Blood of whatever
5k for table water and yet it's not for sure
How?
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by e10nzy(m): 12:45pm
Just go to SCOAN,you'll get it there near the accommodation building during Sunday service
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by darkid1(m): 12:45pm
I am in the dark here and I know it cant be only me.
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by tolexy123: 12:46pm
Wetn man no go see
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by TeGaTeGa1(m): 12:46pm
Simple, go there in Sunday? Tell any usher u want morning water, dey will direct u, won't even take u up to 30minutes
|Re: How Can One Get Morning Water At The Synagogue Church? by lilfreezy: 12:46pm
as if once I fetch the water ExxonMobil will give me job
