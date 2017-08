Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Has Any One Ever Purchased A Vehicle From Owode Market? Share Your Experience (2307 Views)

Peace Mass Transit Set Up A Vehicle Assembly Plant In Emene, Enugu / Policeman In Ojota Assists With A Vehicle Causing Traffic - Photos / Trailer Falls On Vehicle From Bridge In Port-Harcourt. (See Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I bought my current car from Owode market February 2016 and since then,it has never given me any troubles. no police wahala, no major fault because people assume Owode market is bad,this and that. so far, I've taken 7 people there to buy cars and none of them have ever regretted. have you bought a car there before,share your experience 2 Likes

probably, you're owode market guru? 1 Like

TPound:

I bought my current car from Owode market February 2016 and since then,it has never given me any troubles. no police wahala, no major fault because people assume Owode market is bad,this and that. so far, I've taken 7 people there to buy cars and none of them have ever regretted. have you bought a car there before,share your experience Hmmm pictures or Hmmm pictures or 2 Likes

abolore80:

probably, you're owode market guru?

I don't work there...but I can say I know every trick up their sleeves and know how to get the best out of every car protrayed I don't work there...but I can say I know every trick up their sleeves and know how to get the best out of every car protrayed

angels09:



Hmmm pictures or

I got this from the market last year February and I never done any major repair on it. and it was buy and use. they told me I'll just gas the AC which I did and since then, I've never had any cause to regret buying this van. na me even use am rough like this I got this from the market last year February and I never done any major repair on it. and it was buy and use. they told me I'll just gas the AC which I did and since then, I've never had any cause to regret buying this van. na me even use am rough like this 1 Share

TPound:





I got this from the market last year February and I never done any major repair on it. and it was buy and use. they told me I'll just gas the AC which I did and since then, I've never had any cause to regret buying this van. na me even use am rough like this



oshey,awon eyan lewis Hamilton oshey,awon eyan lewis Hamilton 3 Likes

diportivo:





oshey,awon eyan lewis Hamilton lewis ni bawo? awon eyan Vin Diesel leleyi o! FnF advocate lewis ni bawo? awon eyan Vin Diesel leleyi o! FnF advocate 1 Like

TPound:





lewis ni bawo? awon eyan Vin Diesel leleyi o! FnF advocate

baba ur head dey there



I remember the days of old....nostalgia



I was speeding with this ride till I realised it wasn't going any further.......speedo been don finish



I loved that ride.....still do baba ur head dey thereI remember the days of old....nostalgiaI was speeding with this ride till I realised it wasn't going any further.......speedo been don finishI loved that ride.....still do 1 Like

diportivo:





baba ur head dey there



I remember the days of old....nostalgia



I was speeding with this ride till I realised it wasn't going any further.......speedo been don finish



I loved that ride.....still do





baba...still the strongest I ever encountered in all vans I've used. I don use previa, sienna,zafira and Sharan. na only sharan level this ride. baba...still the strongest I ever encountered in all vans I've used. I don use previa, sienna,zafira and Sharan. na only sharan level this ride.

TPound:





I don't work there...but I can say I know every trick up their sleeves and know how to get the best out of every car protrayed

What's the average price of the cars you've bought there. What's the average price of the cars you've bought there.

abolore80:





What's the average price of the cars you've bought there. I got it last year for 350k. now,the exact replica and taste I saw is 450k last now I got it last year for 350k. now,the exact replica and taste I saw is 450k last now

TPound:



I got it last year for 350k. now,the exact replica and taste I saw is 450k last now how cheap are spare parts there. Can you give me any contact for spare parts? how cheap are spare parts there. Can you give me any contact for spare parts?

chukel:

how cheap are spare parts there. Can you give me any contact for spare parts?

Whatsapp me on 08029898808 Whatsapp me on 08029898808 1 Like

TPound:



I got it last year for 350k. now,the exact replica and taste I saw is 450k last now

What car and model is that? What car and model is that?

abolore80:





What car and model is that?

2001 mercury villager. with leather seats, sun roof, 6cd loader,alloy rims and a madt AC 2001 mercury villager. with leather seats, sun roof, 6cd loader,alloy rims and a madt AC

TPound:





2001 mercury villager. with leather seats, sun roof, 6cd loader,alloy rims and a madt AC How did you get​ rid of the rats How did you get​ rid of the rats

angels09:

How did you get​ rid of the rats

wait...WHAT?! wait...WHAT?!

TPound:







wait...WHAT?! Furry little beings Furry little beings

angels09:

Furry little beings do you have them in yours? coz it ain't in mine do you have them in yours? coz it ain't in mine

TPound:





do you have them in yours? coz it ain't in mine Just say the truth bro.... Just say the truth bro....

TPound:





2001 mercury villager. with leather seats, sun roof, 6cd loader,alloy rims and a madt AC

Alright, not a bad deal. Enjoy your car. nice to know you know your onions when it comes to dealing with owode people. Cheers Alright, not a bad deal. Enjoy your car. nice to know you know your onions when it comes to dealing with owode people. Cheers

angels09:



Just say the truth bro....

if you want to market rat poison to me,just do it rather than asking jamb questions and beating around the Bush if you want to market rat poison to me,just do it rather than asking jamb questions and beating around the Bush 11 Likes

abolore80:





Alright, not a bad deal. Enjoy your car. nice to know you know your onions when it comes to dealing with owode people. Cheers

thanks bro...you can also holla if you need parts for any vehicle or u need a vehicle. we can go explore together thanks bro...you can also holla if you need parts for any vehicle or u need a vehicle. we can go explore together

TPound:





if you want to market rat poison to me,just do it rather than asking jamb questions and beating around the Bush Those kinda rats are poison resistant Those kinda rats are poison resistant 1 Like

TPound:





thanks bro...you can also holla if you need parts for any vehicle or u need a vehicle. we can go explore together

Okay. I will tra owode one of this days, i always have the feelings that vehicles in owode are to be dismantled and then sold in parts. Okay. I will tra owode one of this days, i always have the feelings that vehicles in owode are to be dismantled and then sold in parts.

angels09:

Those kinda rats are poison resistant how that one take concern me? wetin concern agbero with overload??! how that one take concern me? wetin concern agbero with overload??!

abolore80:





Okay. I will tra owode one of this days, i always have the feelings that vehicles in owode are to be dismantled and then sold in parts.

not all vehicles are dismantled. but try it. I'm sure you'll be glad you did not all vehicles are dismantled. but try it. I'm sure you'll be glad you did

TPound:





not all vehicles are dismantled. but try it. I'm sure you'll be glad you did

Alright, thanks bro. Don't think i will have the chance to walk the breadth and length of owode market, when i can easily search online and get what i want? Thanks anyways Alright, thanks bro. Don't think i will have the chance to walk the breadth and length of owode market, when i can easily search online and get what i want? Thanks anyways

So yesterday, I had the need to go to owode after Ladipo failed me. I must say Tpound is a very kind gentleman. I contacted him and we met for the first time. Took me to owode and made sure I bought 80% of the parts I needed. The better part was that the parts were far cheaper than Ladipo. Only ish is that the market is a bit far. Will I go again? Yes, if the need arises.

I use this opportunity to further show my gratitude to Tpound. Thanks a lot. 8 Likes 1 Share

chukel:

So yesterday, I had the need to go to owode after Ladipo failed me. I must say Tpound is a very kind gentleman. I contacted him and we met for the first time. Took me to owode and made sure I bought 80% of the parts I needed. The better part was that the parts were far cheaper than Ladipo. Only ish is that the market is a bit far. Will I go again? Yes, if the need arises.

I use this opportunity to further show my gratitude to Tpound. Thanks a lot.





Glad I could be of assistance. Bless you Glad I could be of assistance. Bless you

Weldone Tpound. 1 Like