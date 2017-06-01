₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by dre11(m): 2:16pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/robbery-suspect-lists-top-fuji-artistes-as-beneficiaries-of-his-loot/
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by chiwetaluAGU(m): 2:22pm
2 Likes
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Brymo: 2:34pm
The number one rule of thieves is that nothing is too small to steal.
Jimmy Breslin
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by morbeta(m): 3:57pm
expecting statement from Kwame1 and pasuma's PR....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by trustyshoess(f): 3:58pm
Why the misleading title? Made it sound as if they were part of the robberies? He sprayed stolen money, so what? How does that concern them? How were they to know the money was stolen? Nairaland front page is a joke
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by SamAbims(m): 3:58pm
Ok
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by enimooko: 3:58pm
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by TINALETC3(f): 3:58pm
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Alisegun(m): 3:58pm
Pasuma In trouble
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by valdes00(m): 3:58pm
The way the topic sounds is quite misleading...
Not until you read the content, then u will understand..
5 Likes
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Siga: 3:58pm
Oh snap.... well, this is not a surprise tho.... drug dealers... yahoo boys and polithiefians alike... spend on musicians
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Nma27(f): 3:59pm
Normal. They are not accomplices
3 Likes
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by BroZuma: 3:59pm
Dem go deny this guy faster than Peter...
2 Likes
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by fuckerstard: 3:59pm
Orisirishi
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Cchley8(m): 3:59pm
Fuji house of commotion
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by raphealolami(m): 3:59pm
And so, will robbery be written on the money?
When did it become a crime to be sprayed as a singer.
They shouldn't have brought them into this.
A thief is a thief, leave the singers doing their Job alone.
Not a fan of any though.
4 Likes
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by zeusdgrt(m): 3:59pm
Foolish robber
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by IpobExposed: 3:59pm
kenbee:
majority are Liepod supporters
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by 1wolex85: 3:59pm
So? He went to their shows and he sprayed them, how are they at fault? Are they supposed to know the background of all persons that spray them?
2 Likes
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Keneking: 3:59pm
Wasiu sef
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Livefreeordieha(m): 4:00pm
dre11:BRB please..
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by NubiLove(m): 4:00pm
Armed robbery carries the death penalty in Nigeria... the guy is on a long thing!
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by kenbee(m): 4:00pm
I must check their names
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by loadedvibes: 4:00pm
One word fot this guy. MUGU
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:00pm
Ok nau! Chicken brain, them send you
You are into illegal and risky business only for you to lavish it on those having legitimate business
Them dey follow you true true
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:00pm
Criminal activities everywhere.
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by DIKEnaWAR: 4:01pm
Hohoho
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by wyqay: 4:01pm
but they never ask to rob peter to pay paul
1 Like
|Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 4:01pm
Ok
