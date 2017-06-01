₦airaland Forum

"I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by dre11(m): 2:16pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


It was a shocking moment after a 24-year old robbery suspect, Gbenga Ashiru linked two popular Fuji musicians as among the beneficiaries of his operation.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the dare-devil robbery suspect was arrested by the operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Special Squad, SARS, Ikeja following a tip-off.

Ashiru confessed that he wasted most of his robbery loot on the top artistes wherever they were on stage performing.

According to the suspect, he takes delight in showing off at any of the popular artistes’ shows where he sprays what he gets from robbery to show off.

“I robbed in order to raise money that I will use to spray these Fuji artists while on stage. Anytime I succeeded in any robbery operation, I don’t miss Kwam 1 and Pasuma Wonder Shows,” Ashiru revealed during his parade.

The fair-complexioned suspect who speaks a combination of English with pidgin confessed that armed robbery is one of the quickest, very lucrative but dangerous job in the world.

He however, noted that it was morally right for people like him who puts their lives on the line to enjoy himself as well as spend his money as he wishes.

Ashiru claimed that he came from a responsible family but joined bad friends who initiated him into a cult and since then his life has changed as he became violent and started taking drugs and then graduated into robbery.

He revealed that after he dropped out of school, he was arrested and remanded in prison custody for nine months where he learnt more about cultism and robbery operations.

The suspect said if given another opportunity, he would like to live a normal life and be a responsible man in the society as he has learnt his lesson.

When P.M.EXPRESS visited the SARS office, Ashiru was still detained there where he is assisting the police in their investigation.

The police source said he will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.



Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by chiwetaluAGU(m): 2:22pm
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Brymo: 2:34pm
The number one rule of thieves is that nothing is too small to steal.

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by morbeta(m): 3:57pm
grin grin grin expecting statement from Kwame1 and pasuma's PR....

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by trustyshoess(f): 3:58pm
Why the misleading title? Made it sound as if they were part of the robberies? He sprayed stolen money, so what? How does that concern them? How were they to know the money was stolen? Nairaland front page is a joke

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by SamAbims(m): 3:58pm
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by enimooko: 3:58pm
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by TINALETC3(f): 3:58pm
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Alisegun(m): 3:58pm
Pasuma In trouble undecided undecided undecided

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by valdes00(m): 3:58pm
The way the topic sounds is quite misleading...
Not until you read the content, then u will understand..

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Siga: 3:58pm
Oh snap.... well, this is not a surprise tho.... drug dealers... yahoo boys and polithiefians alike... spend on musicians

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Nma27(f): 3:59pm
Normal. They are not accomplices

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by BroZuma: 3:59pm
grin grin grin grin

Dem go deny this guy faster than Peter...

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by fuckerstard: 3:59pm
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Cchley8(m): 3:59pm
Fuji house of commotion
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by raphealolami(m): 3:59pm
And so, will robbery be written on the money?
When did it become a crime to be sprayed as a singer.

They shouldn't have brought them into this.

A thief is a thief, leave the singers doing their Job alone.

Not a fan of any though.

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by zeusdgrt(m): 3:59pm
Foolish robber

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by IpobExposed: 3:59pm
majority are Liepod supporters
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by 1wolex85: 3:59pm
So? He went to their shows and he sprayed them, how are they at fault? Are they supposed to know the background of all persons that spray them?

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Keneking: 3:59pm
Wasiu sef
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Livefreeordieha(m): 4:00pm
BRB please..

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by NubiLove(m): 4:00pm
Armed robbery carries the death penalty in Nigeria... the guy is on a long thing!
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by kenbee(m): 4:00pm
I must check their names

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by loadedvibes: 4:00pm
One word fot this guy. MUGU
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:00pm
Ok nau! Chicken brain, them send you

You are into illegal and risky business only for you to lavish it on those having legitimate business

Them dey follow you true true undecided

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:00pm
Criminal activities everywhere.
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by DIKEnaWAR: 4:01pm
Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by wyqay: 4:01pm
but they never ask to rob peter to pay paul

Re: "I Rob To Spray Money On Kwam 1 And Pasuma" - Armed Robbery Suspect by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 4:01pm
Ok

