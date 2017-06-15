₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by FreshShavedBalls(m): 3:21pm On Jun 14
It turns out that there are only four primary passport colors in the world, and each country has its own reasons for choosing one of these colors for the cover.
1. RED
This is the most common color. Passports with a red cover are often chosen by countries with a historical or current communist system. Citizens of Slovenia, China, Serbia, Russia, Latvia, Romania, Poland, and Georgia have red passports. Member countries of the European Union, except Croatia, also use passports of burgundy and other shades of red. Countries interested in joining the EU, such as Turkey, Macedonia, and Albania, changed the color of their passports to red a few years ago. The Andean Community of Nations — Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru — also has burgundy passports.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by ChrisTeck(m): 3:23pm On Jun 14
Hmm. Nice info OP
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by FreshShavedBalls(m): 3:23pm On Jun 14
2. BLUE
This is the next most common color. The blue cover symbolizes the "new world". 15 Caribbean countries have blue passports. Within the block of South American countries the blue passport cover symbolizes the connection with Mercosur — a trade union. This includes Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. Venezuela is the exception here: it also belongs to the union, but its citizens have red passports. The passports of US citizens were changed to blue only in 1976.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by FreshShavedBalls(m): 3:24pm On Jun 14
3.BLACK
The rarest passports are those with black covers. These can be found among the citizens of some African countries — Botswana, Zambia, Burundi, Gabon, Angola, Chad, Congo, Malawi and others. Citizens of New Zealand also have black passport covers, because black is the country’s national color.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by FreshShavedBalls(m): 3:26pm On Jun 14
4. GREEN
Most Muslim countries have green passports. Examples include Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. Green is considered to be the favorite color of the Prophet Muhammad, and is a symbol of nature and life. The citizens of several West African countries — for example, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger, the Ivory Coast, and Senegal — also have travel documents that are various shades of green. In their case, the color indicates that they belong to ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States).
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by FreshShavedBalls(m): 3:30pm On Jun 14
The map below is painted according to the color of each country’s passport.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by TANKDESTROYER(m): 3:32pm On Jun 14
wow!!!! Never new this.... thanks man!!
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by propzncribz: 3:35pm On Jun 14
Nigeria is not a Muslim country and the passport colour should be changed to pink. Pink is the colour of puzzy and that's all Nigerian leaders are best at.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by Mcreloaded(m): 3:36pm On Jun 14
And Nigeria's passport colour is what and for what reason
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by bigtt76(f): 3:37pm On Jun 14
IPOB own go be Yellow because her citizens are always yellow hahaha abeg ooooo! Na joke ar de
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by FreshShavedBalls(m): 3:48pm On Jun 14
'The good, the bad and the Ugly' of passports based on
Culled from passportindex.org
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by kygo(m): 5:17pm On Jun 14
learnt something new again thanks op
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by 00Ademi(m): 6:03pm On Jun 14
propzncribz:just Negodu.... Read wat u've just written ......
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by LionDeLeo: 6:15pm On Jun 14
kygo:
Honestly, me too.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by mansakhalifa(m): 6:39pm On Jun 14
@Op BIG UPS to you man. More of such educative posts and less of trashy topics. That said,I 'm gonna make Nigeria's passport white if I ever get the top job. Yeah,we 're really gonna stand out with that. Just kiddin'.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by emeijeh(m): 6:48pm On Jun 14
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by last35(f): 6:52pm On Jun 14
wake me up with likes when it reaches..
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by sunsewa16: 6:58pm On Jun 14
where they have two dominant religion but one religion is always domineering and thereby trickishly imposing symbols and cultures on the entire nation including the neighbouring religion is one of the causes of our backwardness as a country.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by Jfrankination(m): 7:23pm On Jun 14
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by WilliamsNedd: 7:29pm On Jun 14
Why Nigeria own come be white na?
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by emmayayodeji(m): 7:36pm On Jun 14
Nice one I just learned something today
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by emmayayodeji(m): 7:38pm On Jun 14
sunsewa16:gbam
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by BigBelleControl(m): 7:40pm On Jun 14
I used to think we adopted green due to our national flag, now I've learnt a new thing.
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by EWAagoyin(m): 7:47pm On Jun 14
Nice informative thread. .... Nigeria should her own colour to golden colour... Don't ask me why
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by mattiecute(f): 8:03pm On Jun 14
WilliamsNedd:Bro where u see white na
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by idris4r83(m): 8:25pm On Jun 14
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by Fessy09(m): 8:31pm On Jun 14
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by ndat(m): 8:57pm On Jun 14
WilliamsNedd:abeg go pick sense and read properly
|Re: There Are Only Four Passport Colors In The World, And This Is The Reason Why by valgbo(m): 9:03pm On Jun 14
