|Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 7:40pm On Jun 14
Nigerian and Arsenal player(on loan at MVV Maastricht in the Eerste Divisie ) Kelechi Nwakali has found love. He is dating a Nigerian lady named Francis Jacquelyn and they ain't keeping it secret any longer.The duo celebrated Kelechi's birthday together.Check out their adorable photos below
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 7:40pm On Jun 14
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 7:40pm On Jun 14
sixtuschimere:more
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by vicdom(m): 7:41pm On Jun 14
Nice one Broh!
Igbo bu Igbo amaka.
Meanwhile,
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by rheether(f): 7:41pm On Jun 14
Football isn't fair to the rest of us without the talent.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Monalisa185(f): 7:43pm On Jun 14
that her boot in the 2nd picture is dope Like coke
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by sneakzy: 7:59pm On Jun 14
Front page loading
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Jostico: 8:07pm On Jun 14
rheether:i swear
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by PenisCaP: 8:28pm On Jun 14
Nice1
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Pinkiedearie(f): 8:29pm On Jun 14
Very soon she go Behind well become classy babe..
Loves
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by austino677(m): 8:43pm On Jun 14
The girl don catch big fish
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:45pm On Jun 14
E fall my hand big time.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by macolino(m): 8:49pm On Jun 14
Nwafor
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by martins18(m): 9:11pm On Jun 14
marriage loading soon
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by sammie771: 9:41pm On Jun 14
After you go they claim U20.Infact make i no talk
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Jfrankination(m): 9:49pm On Jun 14
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:00pm On Jun 14
Carry go oooooooo... Football oooo
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by phaphyz05(m): 10:15pm On Jun 14
Dat big guy tho.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by bercarray(m): 10:16pm On Jun 14
The babe try small, money good o, I got to make money o, girls wey fine pass her go woo me themselves I swear to God,i never make am sef them dey do am,if I come make am nko God help me too ooooo
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm On Jun 14
Cool
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 10:17pm On Jun 14
Love is a beautiful thing
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 10:17pm On Jun 14
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 10:17pm On Jun 14
No go find how you go take enter Arsenal first team o... day snap upandan.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by noetic5: 10:17pm On Jun 14
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by passionate88: 10:17pm On Jun 14
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 10:17pm On Jun 14
Them fresh sha
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by MrIcredible: 10:17pm On Jun 14
So Fûcking what?
Hoes giving freely
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by goldiam(f): 10:17pm On Jun 14
The girl looks homely she never tear eyes.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:18pm On Jun 14
sixtuschimere:
you now see why we lost to south africa over the weekend
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by noetic5: 10:18pm On Jun 14
Kool
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali And His Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn (Photos) by Lazyreporta(m): 10:18pm On Jun 14
Correct guy
