|"How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by CEONAIJATUBE(f): 8:08pm On Jun 14
The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye appears to have aided the downfall of Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Evans through spiritual warfare.
Exactly nine days after E.A. Adeboye, at the part 5 of the ongoing Abba Father congress raised a prayer point about kidnappers being arrested all over the world, notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem George Onwuamadike aka Evans was arrested.
It could be recalled that on Saturday, June 10, police officers from Abuja, arrested Evans and some of his gang members at his Magodo hideout in Lagos.
Before this arrest was made the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), raised a prayer point saying:
“Lift up your voices to the Almighty God saying My Father and My God, the Lord of host every person involved in any form of kidnapping, send down your fire right now as we pray.”
The whole church immediately began to pray that the men behind all the evil deeds are brought to justice. And as God would have it, Chukwudubem George Onwuamadike was picked up by the police.
The video of this particular service was posted by the Trinity Multimedia Studios on Tuesday, June 13, via their Facebook profile with the caption; “Everyday is for the thief but one day is for the owner. You could fill the sadness in PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE’s voice when he was praying about kidnapping in Nigeria on June 2nd 2017 during #AbbaFather Part 5, just 9 days after on June 11th 2017 the leader of a Notorious kidnapper was arrested in Nigeria. Who told you God won’t answer your prayer? #OlowoGboGboro himself will arrest all the troublers of our peace/nations in Jesus’ name.”
Via link: http://www.naijatubeviews.com/2017/06/see-how-pastor-adeboye-allegedly-aided.html?m=1
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by smartty68(m): 8:08pm On Jun 14
Evans news trending on NairaLand like kilode
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Monalisa185(f): 8:18pm On Jun 14
okay ooo, just when I thought Nigerians tribalise everything, they also.want to "religionalize" the rest as well... Well, what do I now??
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Mrjo(m): 8:20pm On Jun 14
Evans, shot cut to fp
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by kiddoiLL(m): 8:39pm On Jun 14
una don start....... una knw how many pastors n churches dey pray against kidnappers ?
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Jirate(m): 8:47pm On Jun 14
The General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), raised a prayer point saying:
I pray every day to become Rich, Very Rich to be Noticed by people like Evans.......pls say Amen to this Prayer by Liking.
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm On Jun 14
BABA ! LETS PRAY MORE.. THERE ARE STILL MANY UNCAUGHT EVANS IN THIS COUNTRY
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by SexyNairalander(m): 10:22pm On Jun 14
booked
I also aided in the capture of Evans, I remember sometime ago I prayed that God should expose them kidnappers
so celebrate me too
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by noetic5: 10:23pm On Jun 14
Cool
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Onyinye15(f): 10:23pm On Jun 14
Evans gist has taken over the whereabout of Buhari
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by noetic5: 10:23pm On Jun 14
OK
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by noetic5: 10:23pm On Jun 14
This Evans man
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Jacksparr0w127: 10:23pm On Jun 14
Oh please! spare me the bullcrap
You can tell that to the birds
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by donkenny(m): 10:23pm On Jun 14
Scam001
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by habefeh(m): 10:23pm On Jun 14
Ok.
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by BABANGBALI: 10:24pm On Jun 14
Abeg abeg make we hear word jo
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by wassade: 10:24pm On Jun 14
Kiki
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by chrisifeanyi: 10:25pm On Jun 14
I hear
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by sagieramos(m): 10:25pm On Jun 14
we don hear. nxt will be pastor tb josha
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by phaphyz05(m): 10:25pm On Jun 14
Issokay
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by ajigiteri(m): 10:25pm On Jun 14
The prayer of the righteous availeth much
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Realkenny: 10:25pm On Jun 14
Hmmmm
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by leighcon(m): 10:25pm On Jun 14
Good, so the secondary school students kidnapped and still in custody in Epe should be out tomorrow right?
Africa needs to get real.
CEONAIJATUBE:
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by passionate88: 10:26pm On Jun 14
RETIRED Pastor E-knock Adejara Adeboye
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by okpismart: 10:26pm On Jun 14
lol
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by takenadoh: 10:26pm On Jun 14
People emmmmm
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by SHAKABOOM: 10:26pm On Jun 14
Una don come again, mumu black monkeys,..Na adeboye make rain fall tday sef
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by chukslawrence(m): 10:26pm On Jun 14
Africa why? Weeping in Chinese for Nigeria backwardness
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by yeyeboi(m): 10:26pm On Jun 14
Ok
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by tosyne2much(m): 10:27pm On Jun 14
We spiritualize almost everything in this nation that's why we are always backward
So, prayer is all we need for a kidnapper to be arrested and brought to justice?
|Re: "How Pastor Adeboye's Prayer Aided The Arrest Of Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper" by Jaqenhghar: 10:27pm On Jun 14
sagieramos:Hehehe
thats true. TB Joshua saw that arrest coming
