DO YOU KNOW: EVANS CAN STILL MAKE HEAVEN WHILE YOU ROT IN HELL?



It's no more news that Chidumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, a notorious and a billionaire kidnapper was arrested.

Despite the charges levied against him due to the atrocities he has committed, condemnations from all Nigerians both home and abroad, who want in one way or the other his Crucifixion, death by hanging or even life sentence.



1. Only God can forgive and can judge, though a sinner cannot go un punished, but he doesn't want the death of a sinner if he or she repents.

2. He can still make heaven despite the gravity of sin if he repent before death.

3. God might be using him as a punishment to those who fell his victim. (Only God knows how his victims made there money).

4. Crucify him!!! At worse he'll die, but remember you'll die one day, you'll die too and as a sinner, you might burn in the same lake of fire, no matter the gravity of your sin. No VIP section.

5. Some atrocities most politicians now adays have committed secretly and has affected the economy of the nation is much more than that of Evans. Everyone knows how he makes his or her wealth.



Are you still a sinner?

Irrespective of your religion or faith,

Repent and change your ways...



Nowadays people die like flies... You might not be granted the grace to repent at point of death.. Different people with different grace..

May we not die Young and live to fulfil purpose and destinies. 31 Likes 2 Shares

OK. Yet God didnt find Moses even worthy of the perverted promised land, Canaan. Pls don't get me started. 6 Likes

Yes bro.. But is moses in hell or heaven now? 7 Likes 1 Share

"And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise." - Luke 23:39-43



"Judge not, that ye be not judged." - Matthew 7:1 3 Likes

McX ponent:





3. God might be using him as a punishment to those who fell his victim. (Only God knows how his victims made there money).





Op, you said we should not judge but you are judging the people he kidnapped because somehow you think they deserved it.



You are not far from hell yourself looking at the premise of your write-up. Op, you said we should not judge but you are judging the people he kidnapped because somehow you think they deserved it.You are not far from hell yourself looking at the premise of your write-up. 29 Likes 4 Shares





I might as well start kidnapping and robbing then repent when I dun belle full with cash.



If this guy goes to heaven despite his killings and poo and I go to hell for sipping some alcohol, then heaven and the whole God thing is defo unfair.I might as well start kidnapping and robbing then repent when I dun belle full with cash. 22 Likes 3 Shares





Next thing I will read is boko haram guys can make heaven while good Christians go to hell. Pfffft Yeah, but he should die first.Next thing I will read is boko haram guys can make heaven while good Christians go to hell. Pfffft 5 Likes

what we should ordinarily apply common sense , some retards will always want to involve God, heaven , hell . Religion has made so many Nigerians foolish. 3 Likes

Oh yes Evans the terror, who kidnapped, tortured, extorted and killed people in the line of his business can still make heaven only if he repents and begs for forgiveness. All he has to do is go on his knees and beg god to cleanse him and wash him white as snow. And voila! What do you know, he's on the straight and narrow path to paradise.

But an Atheist who's remained upright all his life. Never hurt anyone, never wronged anybody. Just went about his business will be heading straight for hell for the mere fact he doesn't believe in a god. Christian logic! Smh! 20 Likes 1 Share

That guy above me...allow my meme dem reach ground nah...nah so you dey take buy Akara ni? That guy above me...allow my meme dem reach ground nah...nah so you dey take buy Akara ni? 7 Likes

let me worry about that!





































why is he still alive sef?

Yeah, but he should die first













To forgive the criminals is up to God but to send them to him is up to me - Vladimir Putin, 2015 - Vladimir Putin, 2015 1 Like

Who are the phools on nairaland ?

Ok, let us hasten his journey to heaven and put a tyre round his neck ...

Evans Evans Evans.. una no de tire? What happened to nairaland? this forum wasn't like this far back 2006-2012

Na talk be this one? This kind of thinking and belive is the reaaon why we are where we are today!







Nigerians and Poor thinking are like bread and butter 3 Likes

enough of this evans issue abeg

One thing.. evan doesnt kidnap poor masses but only those rich looters that carrys nigeria money



So I DONT GIVE A F*CK IF THEY SET HIM FREE



MY MIND CHANGED



OP..NEAT WRITE UP 2 Likes 1 Share

And who are you to know who makes heaven and who rots in hell??..God's PA? 4 Likes

Evans have a wonderful opportunity to repent and go to paradise just like the robber crucified together with Jesus.

Most so called believers could die accidentally unprepared and get unfortunate like the five foolish virgins.

All we need to run this heavenly race is just the Grace of God. 1 Like

That is when he repents

Password Evans. Lala do something else snake threads will soon go under Extinction 1 Like

3. God might be using him as a punishment to those who fell his victim. (Only God knows how his victims made there money).





Op, you said we should not judge but you are judging the people he kidnapped because somehow you think they deserved it.



You are not far from hell yourself looking at the premise of your write-up. Op, you said we should not judge but you are judging the people he kidnapped because somehow you think they deserved it.You are not far from hell yourself looking at the premise of your write-up. 1 Like

This OP just choose to be another mard Nigerian.. But why? 1 Like

very possible







though the man missed the bigger grace of shame ,disgrace and humiliations









but he now has the biggest grace of everlasting Joy, that if he won't miss it again





bro Evans please embrace Christ now o before it is too late

Next thing I will read is boko haram guys can make heaven why good Christians go to hell. Pfffft Yeah, but he should die first.Next thing I will read is boko haram guys can make heaven why good Christians go to hell. Pfffft Savagery!!!



Longtime bro Savagery!!!Longtime bro 2 Likes 1 Share

Who am I to take a action... 1 Like