|Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by McXponent(m): 2:06pm
DO YOU KNOW: EVANS CAN STILL MAKE HEAVEN WHILE YOU ROT IN HELL?
It's no more news that Chidumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, a notorious and a billionaire kidnapper was arrested.
Despite the charges levied against him due to the atrocities he has committed, condemnations from all Nigerians both home and abroad, who want in one way or the other his Crucifixion, death by hanging or even life sentence.
1. Only God can forgive and can judge, though a sinner cannot go un punished, but he doesn't want the death of a sinner if he or she repents.
2. He can still make heaven despite the gravity of sin if he repent before death.
3. God might be using him as a punishment to those who fell his victim. (Only God knows how his victims made there money).
4. Crucify him!!! At worse he'll die, but remember you'll die one day, you'll die too and as a sinner, you might burn in the same lake of fire, no matter the gravity of your sin. No VIP section.
5. Some atrocities most politicians now adays have committed secretly and has affected the economy of the nation is much more than that of Evans. Everyone knows how he makes his or her wealth.
N.B
Are you still a sinner?
Irrespective of your religion or faith,
Repent and change your ways...
Nowadays people die like flies... You might not be granted the grace to repent at point of death.. Different people with different grace..
May we not die Young and live to fulfil purpose and destinies.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by pressplay411(m): 2:21pm
OK. Yet God didnt find Moses even worthy of the perverted promised land, Canaan. Pls don't get me started.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by McXponent(m): 2:47pm
Yes bro.. But is moses in hell or heaven now?
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Lex11(m): 5:46pm
"And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise." - Luke 23:39-43
"Judge not, that ye be not judged." - Matthew 7:1
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by eleojo23: 7:26pm
McX ponent:
Op, you said we should not judge but you are judging the people he kidnapped because somehow you think they deserved it.
You are not far from hell yourself looking at the premise of your write-up.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by ip2121918021(m): 7:27pm
If this guy goes to heaven despite his killings and poo and I go to hell for sipping some alcohol, then heaven and the whole God thing is defo unfair.
I might as well start kidnapping and robbing then repent when I dun belle full with cash.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Papiikush: 7:27pm
Yeah, but he should die first.
Next thing I will read is boko haram guys can make heaven while good Christians go to hell. Pfffft
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by highrise07: 7:27pm
what we should ordinarily apply common sense , some retards will always want to involve God, heaven , hell . Religion has made so many Nigerians foolish.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by cold(m): 7:28pm
Oh yes Evans the terror, who kidnapped, tortured, extorted and killed people in the line of his business can still make heaven only if he repents and begs for forgiveness. All he has to do is go on his knees and beg god to cleanse him and wash him white as snow. And voila! What do you know, he's on the straight and narrow path to paradise.
But an Atheist who's remained upright all his life. Never hurt anyone, never wronged anybody. Just went about his business will be heading straight for hell for the mere fact he doesn't believe in a god. Christian logic! Smh!
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by candidbabe(f): 7:28pm
Op it is your choice
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Flirtykim: 7:28pm
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by BroZuma: 7:28pm
That guy above me...allow my meme dem reach ground nah...nah so you dey take buy Akara ni?
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by AktorLee(m): 7:29pm
let me worry about that!
why is he still alive sef?
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Phi001(m): 7:29pm
Papiikush:
To forgive the criminals is up to God but to send them to him is up to me - Vladimir Putin, 2015
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by obowunmi(m): 7:29pm
Who are the phools on nairaland ?
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by iluvpomo(m): 7:29pm
Ok, let us hasten his journey to heaven and put a tyre round his neck ...
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by BrutusOj(m): 7:30pm
Evans Evans Evans.. una no de tire? What happened to nairaland? this forum wasn't like this far back 2006-2012
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by buzquet(m): 7:30pm
Na talk be this one? This kind of thinking and belive is the reaaon why we are where we are today!
Nigerians and Poor thinking are like bread and butter
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Kelvinortabo: 7:30pm
McXponent:
HABA !!!
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by olatade(m): 7:30pm
enough of this evans issue abeg
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Darksider131: 7:30pm
One thing.. evan doesnt kidnap poor masses but only those rich looters that carrys nigeria money
So I DONT GIVE A F*CK IF THEY SET HIM FREE
MY MIND CHANGED
OP..NEAT WRITE UP
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by ominilongest(m): 7:30pm
And who are you to know who makes heaven and who rots in hell??..God's PA?
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by ignis(f): 7:30pm
Evans have a wonderful opportunity to repent and go to paradise just like the robber crucified together with Jesus.
Most so called believers could die accidentally unprepared and get unfortunate like the five foolish virgins.
All we need to run this heavenly race is just the Grace of God.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Ejirochocho: 7:31pm
Yeah... Why not [b][/b]
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by Gindrin: 7:31pm
That is when he repents
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by muller101(m): 7:31pm
Password Evans. Lala do something else snake threads will soon go under Extinction
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by eleojo23: 7:31pm
McXponent:
Op, you said we should not judge but you are judging the people he kidnapped because somehow you think they deserved it.
You are not far from hell yourself looking at the premise of your write-up.
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by mrlaw93(m): 7:32pm
This OP just choose to be another mard Nigerian.. But why?
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by winternationals(m): 7:32pm
very possible
though the man missed the bigger grace of shame ,disgrace and humiliations
but he now has the biggest grace of everlasting Joy, that if he won't miss it again
bro Evans please embrace Christ now o before it is too late
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by oviejnr(m): 7:32pm
Papiikush:Savagery!!!
Longtime bro
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by NLProblemChild(m): 7:34pm
Who am I to take a action...
Re: Do You Know Evans, The kidnapper Can Still Make Heaven While You Rot In Hell? by mrlaw93(m): 7:35pm
Darksider131:So every rich Nigerian loots the public fund.. His last victim is said to be a pharmacist.. Yeah! selling drugs is looting too.
