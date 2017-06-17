₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 10:29am On Jun 15
All those VR headsets use the smartphone as a display device. But, it is worth to note that you cannot use all the devices in that VR display. Your smartphone must support the Virtual Reality thing in order to use as a display in those VR headsets.
If you are planning to buy a virtual reality headset or VR Headset that uses a smartphone as a display, it is worth to check if you have a virtual reality compatible phone. In this post, we are adding few ways to check if your phone supports Virtual Reality headset.
*Requirements
Before you check VR compatible smartphone, you should know the basic requirements for a phone to support virtual reality headset. The phone should have Gyroscope sensor for any VR apps to work in it. The Gyroscope is a sensor that provides orientation information with greater precision. Other important things are Magnetic Field Sensor and Internal Compass. The Magnetic field sensor is capable of sensing the magnetic field of the earth ( by using Halls effect) and helps in determining the Direction. Using the navigation app with magnetic Compass turned on, the navigation will be more precise.
*Main components of the phone to support VR headset:
Gyroscope
Magnetic Field Sensor
Internal Compass (recommended)
NFC (optional)
*How to check if your phone supports Virtual Reality headset
These are few ways to check if your phone supports virtual reality.
1. Freefly VR
Freefly VR is a website which has compiled the list of smartphones which are compatible with VR headsets. You can check this website to see if your smartphone is listed there. In case, your smartphone is not listed, you can still have a chance. So, try the next way.
2. Google Cardboard or other apps to check
Open Play Store and search for ‘Cardboard’ app by Google. This app comes with a demo of VR. If your phone is compatible this app, your phone will support virtual reality headset. To be surer, you can also test with other third-party apps like SensorBox, EZE VR and VR Checker.
Apps Download Links:
Download SensorBox from Google Play
Download EZE VR from Google Play
Download VR checker from Google Play
With these two methods, you can easily check if your phone supports VR headsets.
Another good way to check is the ability to play 360-degree videos. If your phone supports 360-degree videos on YouTube and Facebook, your phone will also support virtual reality headsets.
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by MizMyColi(f): 10:50am On Jun 15
I first experienced VR tech on a device called VSUN.
It was a scary thing for me.
Honestly, I hate virtual realities.
So when I saw that VR is also enabled on my Camon CX via google services, I didn't bother setting up.
Those that like it can do it if it's enabled on their device, but for yours truly?
It's a No No!
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by paolokonqueror(m): 11:45am On Jun 15
are there any special advantages of the VR headsets?
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Realboygenius(m): 12:22pm On Jun 15
Virtual reality is the future...anyone seen a 360° video on a VR box ...it's cool
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 1:40pm On Jun 15
Though I'm yet to get the headset but I thank God my Samsung device is enabled. Oshey!
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 1:41pm On Jun 15
Cc,
lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Obinoscopy
Please this is great info, let people know how to determine if there phone supports the VR gaming.
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 1:53pm On Jun 15
paolokonqueror:its called virtual reality meaning you'll be playing games and it will seem like you're the one actually in the game.
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Ejadike(m): 1:57pm On Jun 15
Wow... Great one. I just checked now and realised my Samsung note 4 supports it too. Great info op
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Jaculze(m): 2:05pm On Jun 15
Op. This is nice but do you think I can use it on my iPhone 6?
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by travelguide(m): 2:29pm On Jun 15
Nice read op. I use a Tecno Device. Will it work?
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 2:44pm On Jun 15
travelguide:Which tecno device is that?
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 2:46pm On Jun 15
Jaculze:yes! It will work. Just follow the directives I gave.
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by travelguide(m): 2:50pm On Jun 15
bravesoul247:Tecno Camon CX
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by bravesoul247(m): 2:51pm On Jun 15
travelguide:it should na. I believe it can work
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by TappGroupNG: 4:27pm On Jun 15
My Tecno L9 supports VR!
Enjoyment of life
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by EvilMetahuman: 5:37pm On Jun 15
My blackberry curve 2 supports it.
Nice.
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Realboygenius(m): 5:49pm On Jun 15
travelguide:CAMON CX SUPPORT VR
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by TappGroupNG: 6:04pm On Jun 16
It does
bravesoul247:
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by travelguide(m): 7:14pm On Jun 16
Realboygenius:Thanks. I checked it out yesterday.
Cc;
lalasticlala
Seun
Obinoscopy
Mynd44
Help this guy push to fp. This is valuable information atleast.
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by OluwaSemilore12: 8:41pm On Jun 16
travelguide:
It will work, Cx supports VR
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Jadoskii(m): 8:50pm On Jun 16
My htc m7 nko o..will it work
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Caustics: 8:51pm On Jun 16
just download this app
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by ip2121918021(m): 8:51pm On Jun 16
Just buy samsung
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by fineboynl: 8:54pm On Jun 16
what about hot 3 infinix
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by Nma27(f): 8:55pm On Jun 16
Canon CX on my mind
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by ppkoko: 8:56pm On Jun 16
What is vr
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by shumuel(m): 8:56pm On Jun 16
I know Ipad will not be supported
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by scarletkinq(m): 9:00pm On Jun 16
Nma27:camon bae thank me later
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by ALAYORMII: 9:02pm On Jun 16
Ewo tun ni virtual reality headset
|Re: How To Check If Your Phone Supports Virtual Reality Headset by eleojo23: 9:02pm On Jun 16
Watching videos on VR headset can make one dizzy sha
