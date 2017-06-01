Aubrey1:

hmm! Nice, the only difference with public university is just this giant buildings.

This is the permanent Headquarter of National Open University Of Nigeria(NOUN) Located in Abuja.



The University Contains Teaching Hospital,Massive Equipped Library,ICT Ceenter And Many More you can think Of To Aid Learning.



Recently,National University Commission(NUC) Affirm that National Open University Of University is the best and Approved Online Distance Learning(ODL) In Nigeria.



The National Open University now Has Over 100 Thousand Students Across its Study Center in Nigeria.Let Me use this Medium to Change some People Mindset that NOUN runs A full Time Program.NOUN is not a Part Time University.



