₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,822,910 members, 3,598,908 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures (6856 Views)
Baze University, Abuja In Pictures / National Open University Headquarters In Abuja (Pictures) / The Disadvantages Of The National Open University Of Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Naijasimplenews: 12:26pm
Aubrey1:
This is the permanent Headquarter of National Open University Of Nigeria(NOUN) Located in Abuja.
The University Contains Teaching Hospital,Massive Equipped Library,ICT Ceenter And Many More you can think Of To Aid Learning.
Recently,National University Commission(NUC) Affirm that National Open University Of University is the best and Approved Online Distance Learning(ODL) In Nigeria.
The National Open University now Has Over 100 Thousand Students Across its Study Center in Nigeria.Let Me use this Medium to Change some People Mindset that NOUN runs A full Time Program.NOUN is not a Part Time University.
SOURCES:http://www.naijasimple.com/2017/06/national-open-university-headquarters.html
1 Like
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Aubrey1(m): 12:33pm
hmm! Nice, the only difference with public university is just this giant buildings.
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Naijasimplenews: 12:44pm
MORE PHOTOS
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Naijasimplenews: 12:53pm
Naijasimplenews:
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by ojun50(m): 12:53pm
Ok
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Naijasimplenews: 12:54pm
Meanwhile where is lalasticlala and mynd44
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by uzoclinton(m): 2:13pm
pass
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by ayatt(m): 2:13pm
wow beautiful structures..
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by chisomdestiny(m): 2:14pm
Woah, Nice one
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by tuoyoojo(m): 2:14pm
this is beautiful
i look forward to reading such news on this platform
enough of bad news already
2 Likes
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by post111(m): 2:14pm
I rep noun
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Sunshyne200(m): 2:14pm
Please how much is the fee per semester or yearly?
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by PastorandMentor(m): 2:14pm
That one na evening school
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by teamsynergy: 2:15pm
cool
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by hezy4real01(m): 2:15pm
obasanjo finish from hia abi..... issokay
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Mrvirgin(m): 2:15pm
I've always wanted to ask... Please, is their certificate well-recognized internationally? In case one wants to proceed abroad for Masters/PhD
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by teewai3(m): 2:15pm
Issorite
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Adieza(m): 2:15pm
can they go for NYSC now
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by nganjiwa2014(m): 2:15pm
Nice
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by seunny4lif(m): 2:16pm
Wow
Nice one
As a teaching hospital
Them get Med students?
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Omotayor123(f): 2:16pm
Seems the school is getting there.. Nice one
I guess the building is for the fresh Full time students they will be admitting!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Davoneskay(m): 2:16pm
Good
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by ollamy22: 2:16pm
0K
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Helkayklassic(m): 2:17pm
That Senate Building makes sense. Was there in April.
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by AngelicBeing: 2:18pm
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by joelfm: 2:18pm
register and start your conversation at [url][/streav.com]
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by curiositymaster: 2:18pm
Good development
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Naijasimplenews: 2:19pm
FP atlast...
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Respect55(m): 2:20pm
Still that glorified secondary school that I know. Dem don dey go service?
One more thing, the school is still a part of speech. As such it's a part-time sch.
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by ajalawole(m): 2:20pm
Nice one. But will dey still operate distance learning
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by hilroy: 2:21pm
Only God knows the amount of billions they would have spent on those structures
|Re: National Open University Headquarters In Abuja In Pictures by Naijasimplenews: 2:22pm
any question about noun.whatsapp on 07039529867 and join the movement www.facebook.com/nounnysc
Answer This Question And Get Your Jamb Answer Free By Remedial / Project Topics / UNN Post UTME 2012 /2013 Registration And Exam Date Is Out!
Viewing this topic: chuddykay(m), expertman(m), Ias1, Chase2903, Wisdomval67(m), 430box, wiringdpt(m), wumibello(f), Adedaniel211(m), Mustoph1, tijjanioyan, kpaminose, clems88(m), lavenjcrown, UTEWUOJO, sparkhalifaSpk(m), psychologist(m), candance, habax(m), Salligreen, Tunde1932, Etche1(m), Ghost91, Freshemzy(m), Tims4all(m), Tuneday01(m), Unazzi, darc, PDJT, ItzMrsix(m), thorbar(m), drmat, pachukwu16, burberry89(m), Maryclaire1(f), kachai(f), 4christ4life, Chasdonblizz, sunmbo123(m), ShitHead, ypeace, JefLonDon(m), pkoncept(m), okechukwucharles, mcemmy0z, wahlay(m), Bigii(m), yemmight(m), Obajuxxl(m), klebson(m), chuksLetting, Legalservices, Hamsaini, heynew, Tolbanks(f), pipz(m), michaelemenine, suzzyprima, 1Naijiria(m), Balo963, tjark1(m), olunavi(m), blazerzz, bellair and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14