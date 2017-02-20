₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,700 members, 3,375,298 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 11:29 AM

Baze University, Abuja In Pictures - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Baze University, Abuja In Pictures (727 Views)

Covenant University In Pictures / Life Of A Typical Nigerian Medical Student From Birth To Graduation In Pictures / Makoko Floating School, Lagos In Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:37pm On Feb 19
Baze University, Abuja In Pictures

Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:39pm On Feb 19
More

Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by nNEOo(m): 8:49pm On Feb 19
How much is their fees
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:58pm On Feb 19
nNEOo:
How much is their fees
About 1.65 million and above
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:59pm On Feb 19
More

Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by nNEOo(m): 9:15pm On Feb 19
Statsocial:

About 1.65 million and above













Nawa4u oh ah....
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 9:17pm On Feb 19
nNEOo:














Nawa4u oh ah....
Lol well

Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:58pm On Feb 19
Chain...fine sweet school

1 Like

Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by lacasera14(m): 11:47pm On Feb 19
oboy see school

1 Like

Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Kingkyle1(m): 8:36am
I will not miss class even on Sundays
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 11:05am
Lalasticlala
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by zik4ever: 11:25am
I know about this school! Its British curriculum and their pioneer VC was a Brit. I think some of our private universities are really coming of age. It's centrally located in Abuja and expanding into the sciences. Some of the lecturers are expatriates or Nigerians from the diaspora. Challenge for most people would be the school fees but what do you expect, especially with the current forex crisis, inflation and recession.
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by veekid(m): 11:26am
how much be their school fees? I wan send my pikin go der
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by paulsibility(m): 11:26am
Hahaha
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by unclezuma: 11:26am
grin
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by officialJP: 11:27am
God punish poverty GPP
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Tazmode(m): 11:27am
Omo see Baze

How much for acceptance first?
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by anibi9674: 11:27am
hmm
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Keneking: 11:27am
I am sure our looted funds are here

Nice aesthetics but empty shelves cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:28am
z
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:28am
Statsocial:

About 1.65 million and above
wonderful...baze kor,breast nı.what are they learnıng there sef?
Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by olaolulazio(m): 11:28am
21st century properly caled university.

(0) (Reply)

Why Waste Your Time And Money With Jamb? Quickly Get Admission To Study In Ghana / University Of Ibadan Second Choice/ Supplementry Batch Names Is Now Out / New Academic Opportunities

Viewing this topic: sunnyking001(m), gerg, say4gunit(m), dandollaz, Xcelinteriors(f), Alexdroh(m), jamezblack(m), otswag(m), tombeh(m), estatemix, paulsibility(m), onwubuya, Sent4rina, Ysboy(m), affyong, Sohot1(m), beey4u(m), balancediet(m), Rosheedah(f), kingdavid30, Freedom2016, Unpredictableme(m), Acidosis(m), Touchey, dafil22(m), savage76(m), veekid(m), Oasoremi, Viking007(m), samadet(m), officialJP, Sulucainan, erosimo(m), anibi9674, cashreport, SamuelAnyawu(m), EFGH, samielegacy, susanovy(f), tron23(m), RELEASEUS, AlBaqir(m), Mechette(m), zerojinx(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), inwangobio(m), jo997, Brownville007, Maxycul, ksstroud, Tloc(m), kayola11(m), Heeyhun(f), jiboaf(m), solacong, sisipelebe(f), ikeepitreal(m), DozieInc(m), mlanreh, YOUNGSTUNNA(m), saviola77(m), zubizareta(m), allhavesinned, NSNA, CYBERCRIME(m), collette10(f), morningsta(m), JSparrow(m), skeges, brainy4oli(m), Olamitisoji(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), Gh0stFreak, nigonus, directorsolomon(m), sniperr007, Winnyluv(f), Fynline(m), tenaciousJ(f), Batba1, ken4reel27(m), ebakhaiyhe(m), greatgod2012(f), distinguished1(m), Iruobean(m), shakurkings(m), olaolulazio(m), Tazmode(m), daywatcher, OnuohaClever, Mariner006, Keneking, DSSHQ, Ursino(f), kunle4toyeyaho, readerson(m), victorogbo336, mamdanju, Sodia(m), ehisbrainy and 187 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.