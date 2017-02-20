₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:37pm On Feb 19
Baze University, Abuja In Pictures
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:39pm On Feb 19
More
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by nNEOo(m): 8:49pm On Feb 19
How much is their fees
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:58pm On Feb 19
nNEOo:About 1.65 million and above
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:59pm On Feb 19
More
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by nNEOo(m): 9:15pm On Feb 19
Statsocial:
Nawa4u oh ah....
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 9:17pm On Feb 19
nNEOo:Lol well
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:58pm On Feb 19
Chain...fine sweet school
1 Like
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by lacasera14(m): 11:47pm On Feb 19
oboy see school
1 Like
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Kingkyle1(m): 8:36am
I will not miss class even on Sundays
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Statsocial: 11:05am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by zik4ever: 11:25am
I know about this school! Its British curriculum and their pioneer VC was a Brit. I think some of our private universities are really coming of age. It's centrally located in Abuja and expanding into the sciences. Some of the lecturers are expatriates or Nigerians from the diaspora. Challenge for most people would be the school fees but what do you expect, especially with the current forex crisis, inflation and recession.
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by veekid(m): 11:26am
how much be their school fees? I wan send my pikin go der
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by paulsibility(m): 11:26am
Hahaha
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by unclezuma: 11:26am
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by officialJP: 11:27am
God punish poverty GPP
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Tazmode(m): 11:27am
Omo see Baze
How much for acceptance first?
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by anibi9674: 11:27am
hmm
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by Keneking: 11:27am
I am sure our looted funds are here
Nice aesthetics but empty shelves
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:28am
z
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:28am
Statsocial:wonderful...baze kor,breast nı.what are they learnıng there sef?
|Re: Baze University, Abuja In Pictures by olaolulazio(m): 11:28am
21st century properly caled university.
(0) (Reply)
