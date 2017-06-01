₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by mezynaija(m): 12:45pm
As spotted by one of or news metro. This Unilag security officer was spotted with this wodden gun.
Instead of carrying a wooden gun, would it not have been better to carry a regular baton? Because this Nollywood prop the man has in his hand doesn't scare anybody o! Smh.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/06/unilag-security-officer-armed-with.html
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by dominique(f): 12:58pm
He is not licenced to carry a gun. They should have given him a baton though, this toy gun serves no purpose.
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by etzskillz(m): 1:06pm
awada kerikeri
but that's a civil defence cop
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by muyibaba222(m): 1:13pm
lol....... baton is a better option cos he's not expected to carry a gun in such environment.
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by PastorandMentor(m): 2:08pm
Kpomo men every where. When cultist shoot one bullet now, him go run enter toilet juman
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by TroubleMaker47(m): 2:08pm
So if cultists invade school with better Kala, na wetin him go use?
Chai! Dis 1 weak me
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by makydebbie(f): 2:09pm
So what's the essence of the gun now? To scare children?
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by fuckerstard: 2:09pm
Kondo Olopa
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by Onyinye15(f): 2:09pm
Oh
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by DeadPresident(m): 2:09pm
dominique:
Licensed to carry a gun ??
I need some of that stuff you've been smoking
In my 13 years of living in the USA, I've never seen a strapped security guard, what do you think security guards are ??
Even the UK police do not carry guns
Were you born on the highway because that's where most accidents do happen
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by tellwisdom: 2:09pm
Where is unilag? Accra?
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by theemy(m): 2:10pm
;Dbooking space
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by jessejunior(m): 2:10pm
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by sybarite7(m): 2:10pm
FOR HIM MIND,GUN NA GUN.WOODEN OR METAL.
BUT COM TO THINK OF IT,WAT IF THE GUN DEY SHOOT SPIRITUALLY?
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by Hassan080196(m): 2:10pm
This is not unilag security man. Why the op dey lie like this?
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 2:10pm
kikikikikiki... could be the wood is laced with black man juju....
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by takenadoh: 2:10pm
Na from him Oga at the top
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by D4Daymoo(m): 2:10pm
Ahan!! That's NSCDC official whose office is by the Unilag main gate not Unilag security official.
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:10pm
Buhari sef
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by clems88(m): 2:11pm
Lol mumuism at itz pick
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by netbeans1(m): 2:11pm
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by chiwetaluAGU(m): 2:11pm
Fuckery re-inventing itself
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by seunny4lif(m): 2:11pm
NSCDC
Blood of whatever
Nigeria I hail una
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by ChangetheChange: 2:11pm
Security men in UNIBEN and Auchi Polytechnic carry PUMP ACTION cos they know boys are not smiling
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by hilroy: 2:12pm
tellwisdom:
No, Potiskum
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by sod09(m): 2:12pm
we dont need to listen or watch comedy to have a good laugh in nigeria
even our president is a joke
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by jjjjj2017: 2:12pm
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by LARRYDKING: 2:12pm
Op, get every bit of information your friends send to you correctly before posting. That's not a unilag security officer.
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by condomuser: 2:13pm
He is not licensed to carry a batton that's why he is carrying a wooden gun.
|Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by HAH: 2:13pm
Civil defence is a huge joke in Nigeria
