₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,822,910 members, 3,598,906 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 02:55 PM

UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) (8921 Views)

UNIZIK Bus Driver's Wooden Mirror (Photos) / Armed Military Men Take Over The University Of Port Harcourt / UNILAG Students Arrested For Attempting To Resurrect Colleague..see Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by mezynaija(m): 12:45pm
As spotted by one of or news metro. This Unilag security officer was spotted with this wodden gun.

Instead of carrying a wooden gun, would it not have been better to carry a regular baton? Because this Nollywood prop the man has in his hand doesn't scare anybody o! Smh.


Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/06/unilag-security-officer-armed-with.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by dominique(f): 12:58pm
He is not licenced to carry a gun. They should have given him a baton though, this toy gun serves no purpose.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by etzskillz(m): 1:06pm
awada kerikeri

but that's a civil defence cop

2 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by muyibaba222(m): 1:13pm
lol....... baton is a better option cos he's not expected to carry a gun in such environment.
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by PastorandMentor(m): 2:08pm
Kpomo men every where. When cultist shoot one bullet now, him go run enter toilet wink grin juman

2 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by TroubleMaker47(m): 2:08pm
So if cultists invade school with better Kala, na wetin him go use? undecided
Chai! Dis 1 weak me

12 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by makydebbie(f): 2:09pm
So what's the essence of the gun now? To scare children?

4 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by fuckerstard: 2:09pm
Kondo Olopa grin
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by Onyinye15(f): 2:09pm
Oh
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by DeadPresident(m): 2:09pm
dominique:
He is not licenced to carry a gun. They should have given him a baton though, this toy gun serves no purpose.


Licensed to carry a gun ??

I need some of that stuff you've been smoking

In my 13 years of living in the USA, I've never seen a strapped security guard, what do you think security guards are ??

Even the UK police do not carry guns

Were you born on the highway because that's where most accidents do happen

1 Like 1 Share

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by tellwisdom: 2:09pm
Where is unilag? Accra?

2 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by theemy(m): 2:10pm
grin ;Dbooking space
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by jessejunior(m): 2:10pm
grin grin grin
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by sybarite7(m): 2:10pm
FOR HIM MIND,GUN NA GUN.WOODEN OR METAL.
BUT COM TO THINK OF IT,WAT IF THE GUN DEY SHOOT SPIRITUALLY?

3 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by Hassan080196(m): 2:10pm
This is not unilag security man. Why the op dey lie like this?
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by uzoclinton(m): 2:10pm
kikikikikiki... could be the wood is laced with black man juju....
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by takenadoh: 2:10pm
Na from him Oga at the top
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by D4Daymoo(m): 2:10pm
Ahan!! That's NSCDC official whose office is by the Unilag main gate not Unilag security official.

3 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:10pm
Buhari sef

4 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by clems88(m): 2:11pm
Lol grin mumuism at itz pick
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by netbeans1(m): 2:11pm
grin cheesy
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by chiwetaluAGU(m): 2:11pm
Fuckery re-inventing itself
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by seunny4lif(m): 2:11pm
NSCDC
grin grin grin grin grin
Blood of whatever grin grin grin grin
Nigeria I hail una grin grin

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by ChangetheChange: 2:11pm
grin grin grin


Security men in UNIBEN and Auchi Polytechnic carry PUMP ACTION cos they know boys are not smiling

1 Like

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by hilroy: 2:12pm
tellwisdom:
Where is unilag? Accra?

No, Potiskum undecided

2 Likes

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by sod09(m): 2:12pm
we dont need to listen or watch comedy to have a good laugh in nigeria grin grin grin
even our president is a joke

1 Like

Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by jjjjj2017: 2:12pm
grin grin grin
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by LARRYDKING: 2:12pm
Op, get every bit of information your friends send to you correctly before posting. That's not a unilag security officer.
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by condomuser: 2:13pm
He is not licensed to carry a batton that's why he is carrying a wooden gun.
Re: UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) by HAH: 2:13pm
Civil defence is a huge joke in Nigeria

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Studying Abroad While In Nigeria (Distant Learning)? / Ptdf Challenges Nigerian Graduates! / Nigeria Colleges And Universities Ranked By Web Popularity.

Viewing this topic: solasoulmusic(f), ozowarac, honourable356(m), Elanblaze01(m), alade112(m), webincomeplus(m), sammyendowed(m), GeeOh(f), Hassinomail(m), greatdave(m), mikmabray, rabdeluxe(m), fortune5351(m), wydmag(m), tamilore1990, amdoyin82(m), ikon123(m), Dinirojones(m), IBreakRules, NOC1(m), olujinmisamson1, ibietela2(m), ebukahandsome(m), organza(m), mummyson26(m), Femidigirits, Max24, Sweetypie, wonders, Oseni007(m), sirxbit(m), Uiturba(m), Vickyp007(m), Nat2008(m), sundayolowo(m), Manchidon, slayminder(m), fokeleyeyahoo, Arthurity, Timzyatcool24(m), Hardexx(m), drealtruth(m), Latty88(f), blezzo95(m), skyhighweb(m), penta(m), abdulquadri(m), mrbinson(m), SimpleMe07, MoreWahala, obie206(m), hercatonchires(m), Freethought(m), xremmy(m), kton(m), wabbyland(m), Gudcity, Owoblow44(m), google1(m), tunde202(m), boxer022(m), olaide721(m), battleaxe, ayxmania, Danmaiduguri(m), Immortal08(m), Olabodedennis(m), mylesJ, jerrythafinisher(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), doctorEkene, IykeD(m), SolomonAdeola, babniyen(m), sammieguze(m), xale(m), scanner1000(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.