Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Security Officer Armed With Wooden Gun (photo) (8921 Views)

UNIZIK Bus Driver's Wooden Mirror (Photos) / Armed Military Men Take Over The University Of Port Harcourt / UNILAG Students Arrested For Attempting To Resurrect Colleague..see Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Instead of carrying a wooden gun, would it not have been better to carry a regular baton? Because this Nollywood prop the man has in his hand doesn't scare anybody o! Smh.





Source: As spotted by one of or news metro. This Unilag security officer was spotted with this wodden gun.Instead of carrying a wooden gun, would it not have been better to carry a regular baton? Because this Nollywood prop the man has in his hand doesn't scare anybody o! Smh.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/06/unilag-security-officer-armed-with.html 2 Likes 1 Share

He is not licenced to carry a gun. They should have given him a baton though, this toy gun serves no purpose. 8 Likes 1 Share

awada kerikeri



but that's a civil defence cop 2 Likes

lol....... baton is a better option cos he's not expected to carry a gun in such environment.

juman Kpomo men every where. When cultist shoot one bullet now, him go run enter toiletjuman 2 Likes



Chai! Dis 1 weak me

So if cultists invade school with better Kala, na wetin him go use?Chai! Dis 1 weak me 12 Likes

So what's the essence of the gun now? To scare children? 4 Likes

Kondo Olopa

Oh

dominique:

He is not licenced to carry a gun. They should have given him a baton though, this toy gun serves no purpose.



Licensed to carry a gun ??



I need some of that stuff you've been smoking



In my 13 years of living in the USA, I've never seen a strapped security guard, what do you think security guards are ??



Even the UK police do not carry guns



Were you born on the highway because that's where most accidents do happen 1 Like 1 Share

Where is unilag? Accra? 2 Likes

;Dbooking space ;Dbooking space

FOR HIM MIND,GUN NA GUN.WOODEN OR METAL.

BUT COM TO THINK OF IT,WAT IF THE GUN DEY SHOOT SPIRITUALLY? 3 Likes

This is not unilag security man. Why the op dey lie like this?

kikikikikiki... could be the wood is laced with black man juju....

Na from him Oga at the top

Ahan!! That's NSCDC official whose office is by the Unilag main gate not Unilag security official. 3 Likes

Buhari sef 4 Likes

mumuism at itz pick Lolmumuism at itz pick

Fuckery re-inventing itself





Blood of whatever

Nigeria I hail una NSCDCBlood of whateverNigeria I hail una







Security men in UNIBEN and Auchi Polytechnic carry PUMP ACTION cos they know boys are not smiling 1 Like

tellwisdom:

Where is unilag? Accra?

No, Potiskum No, Potiskum 2 Likes



even our president is a joke we dont need to listen or watch comedy to have a good laugh in nigeriaeven our president is a joke 1 Like

Op, get every bit of information your friends send to you correctly before posting. That's not a unilag security officer.

He is not licensed to carry a batton that's why he is carrying a wooden gun.