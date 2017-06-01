₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by CEONAIJATUBE(f): 8:31pm
Following the completion of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija Realtiy TV Show, there have been several controversies surrounding housemates with Tboss, Thin Tall Tony, Bisola and Uriel being most named in dramas.
However, away from the drama, Tboss, a runner up in the competition took to her page to share new photos along with encomium on herself.
This comes after the housemate who boasted of spending N25 million in one week and having a beeline of suitors with private jets was rumored to be dating celebrity chef and former housemate, Miyonse.
She shared the photos below along with the caption:
“My WCW today is Myself. And unapologetically so. Today I celebrate myself, the amazing person that I am. Yeah yeah yeah some may say, look at her she’s not even humble! Go on, give it your best shot, but I have had my fair share of trials and tribulations, pain that very few people can comprehend & yes I have triumphed! And this makes me so proud of myself. I am so happy and privileged to be Me. I am not perfect not even close but I know Every decision taken,every mistake made & every act of kindness has brought me here & I am contend in the realization that I am on the right path to fulfilling my purpose. PS: That’s my natural hair… #SelfLove #JustDoYou #ImDoingMeAndLovingIt #SHUTDOWN #ImperfectlyPerfect #lifeisbeautiful #positivevivesonly #bossnation #Human1st #kisskisscouture #AstonishingBossLady #Queening #ThatsWhatIDo #KeepingItClassy #KeepingItFresh #RomeWasntBultInOneDay #FlawsAndAll #whatdoesntkillmemakesmestronger #iGotThis #InaPhoneixStateofMind”
Read via: http://www.naijatubeviews.com/2017/06/bb-naijas-tboss-dazzles-in-new-photos.html?m=1
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:03pm
Tboss is a gal.. Lol
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by MissCuppy(f): 9:04pm
Fierce!
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by smardray(m): 9:53pm
Lemme pretend as if i didnt know that hunger made those necks long and dry
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by TheHistorian(m): 10:22pm
Beautiful
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Caustics: 10:22pm
what exactly does this tboss want?
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Kenzim(m): 10:23pm
Boss Nation arse lickers Oya coman do you ur thin
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by mimee9(f): 10:23pm
Beautiful
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by stexsy(m): 10:23pm
Who is she?
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:23pm
PAss
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Neduzze5(m): 10:23pm
Who is she?
T boss ko, school bus ni!
Abegiii, shift lemme see space to faint ojare.
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Maitommi: 10:23pm
She's beautiful whether you choose to admit it or not!!
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Horlartunes: 10:24pm
Oloshoo
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by QuitNotice(m): 10:24pm
1st pix, no no no. 2nd n 3rd pix: more like it
Once the mods just see anything like 'tboss', you go hear "echobee!"
Too much tboss news setee de geh sef don de fine for my eyes, mtchewwwww
Since wen dis geh don be Messi wey de dazzle Op una no go kii dese gehs wit description.
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by CARBONY500: 10:24pm
The first picture portrays someone who just finished a Nose surgery... ;DThe first picture portrays someone who just finished a Nose surgery...
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Norabay(f): 10:25pm
This post made front page with only four comments. God dey.
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Nma27(f): 10:25pm
Ocha komaka... Her beauty no just set well.
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by NCANTaskForce: 10:25pm
So disgusting
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by biggerboyc(m): 10:27pm
Lolz. Tboss with no work to be precise
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Stegomiah(f): 10:28pm
I like the hair though
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by IamArbdool(m): 10:30pm
Is that catarhh I'm seeing in the first pic?
Does she always have a running nose?
Jeez!
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by LotannaOffia(m): 10:32pm
You are beautifully made, go on with your life and 4get what people might be talking. Lol...
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:32pm
I appreci8 self-love!
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by elmagnifico411(m): 10:35pm
Sometimes when I look at her picture from a not-so-distance, she appears like one who's cold and catarrh seems permanent.. must have been the nose ring.. maybe I need to get myself some glasses.
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by sekem: 10:36pm
**** In TeeBee Joshua's crooked accent**** Now turn around and say to yor neighbor
Neighbor, you are too old for this shït
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Billyonaire: 10:38pm
A narcissist on the loose.
Date her at your perile. The signs are so glaring.
Jezebels everywhere.
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by soulfood(m): 10:43pm
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by Herrmes: 10:51pm
Fine ass B
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by sanpipita(m): 11:02pm
Na pics we go chop? why can't she find something to do abi private jets owners never land yet
|Re: Tboss Dazzles In New Photos by banmee(m): 11:04pm
auntysimbiat:
This old wowo tin?
