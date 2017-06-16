₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:37pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:39pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by RoyalBlak007: 1:39pm
((I muss show myself in this mash))
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Afonjashapmouth: 1:40pm
Or dey form fight with a goliath when you deff know peeps wont let you two throw punches
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:41pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by vargasvictory(m): 1:43pm
WHEN YOU SEE THAT WICKED TEACHER APPROACHING AND YOU'RE IN ANOTHER CLASS
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:44pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by ebukahandsome(m): 1:45pm
I can relate ooo
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:46pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:47pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:48pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by pbethel: 1:52pm
Lol.
D one is of collecting test script wasnt a nice experience then.....
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:54pm
pbethel:Lol
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:55pm
#secSchoolInNigeria how we pray in chapel after the news of mass failure in further maths.
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by durentchigozie(m): 2:03pm
Nice one. Try to space your work, it's too tattered and number your images.
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by waxxydude: 2:44pm
Lol Those days when they send us out for school fees, they wouldn't send us home direct they'd take us to a large hall and keep us there. Its always heavy guarded with school security men.
Na me and my gang go dey plan prison break. If you see how we dey arrange plan ehn you go think say we dey possessed. It always takes off by break, anyone who couldn't make it out then remains there till closing.
When we fall inside class like gangsters our shirt go come dey fly them go dey hail us, cause you don't just dare it.
But, the day wey them catch us, it was like paul on his way to damascus, that day i gave my life to JESUS, because i actually saw him during flogging sessions.
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Keneking: 2:56pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by takenadoh: 2:57pm
I schooled in "France" apparently.
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Oladelson(m): 2:57pm
OKAY
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by seunny4lif(m): 2:57pm
Just looking
I hate that extra period like die
I will never forget the day my yeye teacher just woke me up and told me to spell common business
I no sabi spell again oooooh
Nightmare till date
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Badgers14: 2:57pm
Memories
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by morereb10: 2:58pm
ok
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by StephDamielola(f): 3:00pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by fighterjetc130: 3:00pm
Lol
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Heromaniaa: 3:00pm
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by seunny4lif(m): 3:01pm
How can i forget
I be Olodo confirm
I always listen to Don meon during exams
Biology and Chemistry are my worst nightmare
H2O how?
Iloveafrica:
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by louiskay(m): 3:02pm
The struggle continues
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Yhemit(m): 3:04pm
loooolz.... that mathematics nah wahala to me then. any beating am always on the lists for math failure.
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by seunny4lif(m): 3:05pm
Iloveafrica:Now I like maths like no tomorrow
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by gajeki: 3:06pm
fighterjetc130:
|Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by oshe11(m): 3:06pm
was stubborn to the core
Neva cried cos of cain....
Na ME DEY TEACH MY GUYS HOW TO COLET LASHING
