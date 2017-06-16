₦airaland Forum

Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:37pm
grin

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:39pm
grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by RoyalBlak007: 1:39pm
((I muss show myself in this mash))

grin
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Afonjashapmouth: 1:40pm
Or dey form fight with a goliath when you deff know peeps wont let you two throw punches
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:41pm
grin grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by vargasvictory(m): 1:43pm
WHEN YOU SEE THAT WICKED TEACHER APPROACHING AND YOU'RE IN ANOTHER CLASS grin

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:44pm
grin grin grin

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by ebukahandsome(m): 1:45pm
I can relate ooo

2 Likes

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:46pm
grin cheesy cheesy

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:47pm
grin cheesy grin

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:48pm
grin

6 Likes

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by pbethel: 1:52pm
Lol.
D one is of collecting test script wasnt a nice experience then.....

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:54pm
pbethel:
Lol.
D one is of collecting test script wasnt a nice experience then.....
Lol
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Iloveafrica: 1:55pm
#secSchoolInNigeria how we pray in chapel after the news of mass failure in further maths.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by durentchigozie(m): 2:03pm
Nice one. Try to space your work, it's too tattered and number your images.

4 Likes

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by waxxydude: 2:44pm
Lol Those days when they send us out for school fees, they wouldn't send us home direct they'd take us to a large hall and keep us there. Its always heavy guarded with school security men.

Na me and my gang go dey plan prison break. If you see how we dey arrange plan ehn you go think say we dey possessed. It always takes off by break, anyone who couldn't make it out then remains there till closing.

When we fall inside class like gangsters our shirt go come dey fly them go dey hail us, cause you don't just dare it. cool cool

But, the day wey them catch us, it was like paul on his way to damascus, that day i gave my life to JESUS, because i actually saw him during flogging sessions.

7 Likes

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Keneking: 2:56pm
grin grin grin
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by takenadoh: 2:57pm
I schooled in "France" apparently.
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Oladelson(m): 2:57pm
OKAY
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by seunny4lif(m): 2:57pm
Just looking
I hate that extra period like die
I will never forget the day my yeye teacher just woke me up and told me to spell common business shocked shocked
I no sabi spell again oooooh grin grin grin
Nightmare till date

8 Likes

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Badgers14: 2:57pm
Memories grin grin
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by morereb10: 2:58pm
ok
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by StephDamielola(f): 3:00pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by fighterjetc130: 3:00pm
Lol grin
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Heromaniaa: 3:00pm
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by seunny4lif(m): 3:01pm
grin grin
How can i forget
I be Olodo confirm grin grin
I always listen to Don meon during examsgrin grin
Biology and Chemistry are my worst nightmare
H2O shocked shocked how?
Iloveafrica:
#secSchoolInNigeria how we pray in chapel after the news of mass failure in further maths.

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by louiskay(m): 3:02pm
The struggle continues
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by Yhemit(m): 3:04pm
loooolz.... that mathematics nah wahala to me then. any beating am always on the lists for math failure.
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by seunny4lif(m): 3:05pm
grin
Iloveafrica:
grin grin grin
Now I like maths like no tomorrow

Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by gajeki: 3:06pm
fighterjetc130:
Lol grin
Re: Pictures You Can Relate To In A Nigerian Secondary School (Hilarious pics) by oshe11(m): 3:06pm
was stubborn to the core

Neva cried cos of cain....


Na ME DEY TEACH MY GUYS HOW TO COLET LASHING grin

2 Likes 1 Share

