Those days when they send us out for school fees, they wouldn't send us home direct they'd take us to a large hall and keep us there. Its always heavy guarded with school security men.Na me and my gang go dey plan prison break. If you see how we dey arrange plan ehn you go think say we dey possessed. It always takes off by break, anyone who couldn't make it out then remains there till closing.When we fall inside class like gangsters our shirt go come dey fly them go dey hail us, cause you don't just dare it.But, the day wey them catch us, it was like paul on his way to damascus, that day i gave my life to JESUS, because i actually saw him during flogging sessions.