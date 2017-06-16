₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 2:30pm
Lagos Response Unit (LRU) on a rescue operation as truck loaded with gravel tumbled due to brake failure along Ojuelegba road, by Stadium B/stop
LRU towed the truck off the road.
See more photos.
https://autojosh.com/truck-tumbles-due-brake-failure-along-ojuelegba-road-lagos-photos/
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by calberian: 2:40pm
Uber cool response team
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Keneking: 2:54pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Ebukax(m): 3:15pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by littlewonders: 3:15pm
The gravel added beauty to the weather on second pic. A nice stage for Clarence Peter to showcase music videos.
Whoever gave us that shot is unknowingly good.
One day,(I pray it never comes) they will edit my building and show to me in court, na so I go use deny my house I suffer build.
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by jessejunior(m): 3:16pm
LRU to the rescue
beht why dem dey always edit deir pictures
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 3:16pm
Lagos is working!
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 3:16pm
ni Ojuelegba o, dem know my story
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by heisenbergheise(m): 3:16pm
Hmmmm.. ..only God dey save us for dis 9ja road
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:17pm
hope no life was lost
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Intellad(m): 3:17pm
eww hope no one is hurt, I hate accidents but I can't say if our government love and embrace it. they need to fix that zoo or else!
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by virus05(m): 3:17pm
Loaded with?
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 3:18pm
jessejunior:we live in a "filter" world.
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by nuti(m): 3:18pm
This LRU truck can carry anything!
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:18pm
LRU be making accident scene look sexy!!
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by chibuking1(m): 3:19pm
All this China trucks sef
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:19pm
Sai Ambode
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by HomesOfLife(m): 3:19pm
The truck owner (not the driver o)should be made to pay for all the damages. It would serve as deterent to business owners that are only concerned about making money without due regard to the instruments that fetch them the money. Such accidents can easily be avoided if only the truck owner had done the needful.
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by laraoge: 3:20pm
No wonder there was so much traffic...
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by gajeki: 3:22pm
Too bad
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Harmored(m): 3:26pm
I still want to know why Lagos accident pics are always super clear,
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by davodyguy: 3:28pm
Wow. Lagos is a country
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:28pm
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 3:30pm
WHAT IS IT WITH THIS OJUELEGBA AND TRUNKS FAILING DOWN EVERYDAY SEF?
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by simplycarro: 3:31pm
laraoge:
That wasn't even the cause of the traffic. The actual cause is the queue of tankers and container trailers heading to abuja with the queue splitting down to Stadium bridge.
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by hilroy: 3:31pm
You just have to doff your hat for the LRU men
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by hilroy: 3:34pm
seunlayi:
Have you heard this Fela song
"For Ojuelegba, for Ojuelegba,
Motor dey come from west,
Motor dey come from east,
Motor dey come from north,
Motor dey come from south,
When policeman no dey for center?
Na pafuka be that oooooo
Pafuka na quench"
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by Akinaukwa: 3:36pm
Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 3:37pm
Am I the only person to observe that these men always take quality pictures of accidents?
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by taiocol(m): 3:41pm
tosyne2much:
Edited
Seems like HDR
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 3:43pm
May God keep us all in Jesus name
|Re: Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 3:43pm
taiocol:That's what I think too
