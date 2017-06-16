Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Loaded Truck Tumbles Along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos Due To Brake Failure (Photos) (7511 Views)

LRU towed the truck off the road.



See more photos.



Lagos Response Unit (LRU) on a rescue operation as truck loaded with gravel tumbled due to brake failure along Ojuelegba road, by Stadium B/stop

LRU towed the truck off the road.

See more photos.

Uber cool response team 5 Likes

But where is lalasticlala sef

Na wa ooo

The gravel added beauty to the weather on second pic. A nice stage for Clarence Peter to showcase music videos.



Whoever gave us that shot is unknowingly good.



One day,(I pray it never comes) they will edit my building and show to me in court, na so I go use deny my house I suffer build. 1 Like



beht why dem dey always edit deir pictures

Lagos is working! 6 Likes 1 Share

ni Ojuelegba o, dem know my story 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm.. ..only God dey save us for dis 9ja road 2 Likes

hope no life was lost

eww hope no one is hurt, I hate accidents but I can't say if our government love and embrace it. they need to fix that zoo or else!

Loaded with?

LRU to the rescue



we live in a "filter" world.

This LRU truck can carry anything! 1 Like

LRU be making accident scene look sexy!! 8 Likes

All this China trucks sef

Sai Ambode 1 Like

The truck owner (not the driver o)should be made to pay for all the damages. It would serve as deterent to business owners that are only concerned about making money without due regard to the instruments that fetch them the money. Such accidents can easily be avoided if only the truck owner had done the needful.

No wonder there was so much traffic...

Too bad



I still want to know why Lagos accident pics are always super clear,





Wow. Lagos is a country 5 Likes

WHAT IS IT WITH THIS OJUELEGBA AND TRUNKS FAILING DOWN EVERYDAY SEF?

No wonder there was so much traffic...

That wasn't even the cause of the traffic. The actual cause is the queue of tankers and container trailers heading to abuja with the queue splitting down to Stadium bridge.

You just have to doff your hat for the LRU men

WHAT IS IT WITH THIS OJUELEGBA AND TRUNKS FAILING DOWN EVERYDAY SEF?

Have you heard this Fela song



"For Ojuelegba, for Ojuelegba,

Motor dey come from west,

Motor dey come from east,

Motor dey come from north,

Motor dey come from south,

When policeman no dey for center?

Na pafuka be that oooooo

Have you heard this Fela song

Thank God no life was lost.

Am I the only person to observe that these men always take quality pictures of accidents?

Am I the only person to observe that these men always take quality pictures of accidents?

Edited







Seems like HDR

May God keep us all in Jesus name