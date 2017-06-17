₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,019 members, 3,602,164 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:58 AM

Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? - Webmasters - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? (745 Views)

4 Compulsory Things Bloggers Don't Take Serious - Techinfo / Cheap And Reliable Web Hosting Re-seller Account For Web Business. / Learn Free Dreamwaver 8, Cs3 Firefox And Flash Swish Max (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by holuwajobar(m): 5:00pm On Jun 16
I dont have a laptop to install dis software and learn it.... So is it compulsory for web design or not...coz i usually learn web design through my fone and also from d cafe...come to my aid oo
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by lazovic: 11:02pm On Jun 16
it is a must if u are building a website with coding.
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by bjhaid: 12:02am
holuwajobar:
I dont have a laptop to install dis software and learn it.... So is it compulsory for web design or not...coz i usually learn web design through my fone and also from d cafe...come to my aid oo

not a must bro

2 Likes

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by fromnigeria(m): 7:04am
So then what is the easiest way to design a website, I did not mean fastest.

for I know learning takes time.
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Sirakj(m): 7:04am
It is necessary. It helps a lot.
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by davibid: 7:04am
Web designers over to you


Meanwhile grin

2 Likes

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by barackosama(m): 7:05am
Mtchww .. I have never used that sh!t before!!!!! It's NOT a must, and it's not even necessary. undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by yinkuscious(m): 7:05am
30% of the world website runs on WordPress. Go and learn WordPress instead

2 Likes

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by ibietela2(m): 7:05am
If you are starting it's recommended you don't use any of this WYSIWYG code editors...... Use something like brackets, notepad++, atom from github, etc

2 Likes

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by udemedia: 7:06am
God knows that am not a beginner... grin

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by fromnigeria(m): 7:07am
yinkuscious:
30% of the world website runs on WordPress. Go and learn WordPress instead
What hapen to 70 percent

5 Likes

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by aikyg(m): 7:12am
holuwajobar:
I dont have a laptop to install dis software and learn it.... So is it compulsory for web design or not...coz i usually learn web design through my fone and also from d cafe...come to my aid oo


No, Dreamweaver is not a must. However, if you want to do professional code editing works for your website, then you need an IDE like dreamweaver, netbeans, visual studio, phpedit, eclipse etc.
Good luck!
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by ragiluhivo: 7:15am
Notepad ++ is what you should using as a beginner. Trust me you don't want to start leaning web design with a (What you see is what you get) WYSIWYG platform. You should know the fundamental codes before you jump into that.

1 Like

Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Walexz02(m): 7:21am
Nice inputs so far Amma Start learning this web development thing soon too
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Ghodanz(m): 7:36am
Word press is user's friendly and it is good for beginers.
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Temitope223(m): 7:40am
I need this too..reading comments
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Klington: 7:43am
holuwajobar:
I dont have a laptop to install dis software and learn it.... So is it compulsory for web design or not...coz i usually learn web design through my fone and also from d cafe...come to my aid oo

please how do you learn with ur fone... .. .. .. . How possible is it Tankiiyo cool
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by khenii(m): 7:51am
Dreamweaver is not compulsory just use any IDE that makes you feel comfortable coding buh i'll advice u go for notepad++
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by ZuluGuy: 7:55am
Dreamweaver is not a must. As a matter of fact, I have been developing websites for over 3 years, I've never used Dreamweaver.

I do pure coding with Bracket. Dreamweaver kinda makes one lazy, in my opinion.
Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by stevedeey(m): 7:56am
If you need a personal tutor on xhtml, css, javascript starting with notepad++ and later dreamweaver. I can help you out. You will rapidly become a developer. 07030490674 is my number. Lagos residents only.

(0) (Reply)

Free Business Capital For Entrepreneurs / Get A Reasonable Website At A Cheaper Rate(07037494103) / Techloy Versus Webtrends Nigeria - Best Nigerian Technology Blog Of 2011?

Viewing this topic: ZuluGuy, 222Martins(m), stevedeey(m), Ukalejohn(m), ragiluhivo, cutetonye009, aikluck007(m), donedy, abat4real37(f), originalKsp(m), bendike and 13 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.