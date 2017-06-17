₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by holuwajobar(m): 5:00pm On Jun 16
I dont have a laptop to install dis software and learn it.... So is it compulsory for web design or not...coz i usually learn web design through my fone and also from d cafe...come to my aid oo
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by lazovic: 11:02pm On Jun 16
it is a must if u are building a website with coding.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by bjhaid: 12:02am
holuwajobar:not a must bro
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by fromnigeria(m): 7:04am
So then what is the easiest way to design a website, I did not mean fastest.
for I know learning takes time.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Sirakj(m): 7:04am
It is necessary. It helps a lot.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by davibid: 7:04am
Web designers over to you
Meanwhile
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by barackosama(m): 7:05am
Mtchww .. I have never used that sh!t before!!!!! It's NOT a must, and it's not even necessary.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by yinkuscious(m): 7:05am
30% of the world website runs on WordPress. Go and learn WordPress instead
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by ibietela2(m): 7:05am
If you are starting it's recommended you don't use any of this WYSIWYG code editors...... Use something like brackets, notepad++, atom from github, etc
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by udemedia: 7:06am
God knows that am not a beginner...
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by fromnigeria(m): 7:07am
yinkuscious:What hapen to 70 percent
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by aikyg(m): 7:12am
holuwajobar:
No, Dreamweaver is not a must. However, if you want to do professional code editing works for your website, then you need an IDE like dreamweaver, netbeans, visual studio, phpedit, eclipse etc.
Good luck!
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by ragiluhivo: 7:15am
Notepad ++ is what you should using as a beginner. Trust me you don't want to start leaning web design with a (What you see is what you get) WYSIWYG platform. You should know the fundamental codes before you jump into that.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Walexz02(m): 7:21am
Nice inputs so far Amma Start learning this web development thing soon too
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Ghodanz(m): 7:36am
Word press is user's friendly and it is good for beginers.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Temitope223(m): 7:40am
I need this too..reading comments
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by Klington: 7:43am
holuwajobar:please how do you learn with ur fone... .. .. .. . How possible is it Tankiiyo
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by khenii(m): 7:51am
Dreamweaver is not compulsory just use any IDE that makes you feel comfortable coding buh i'll advice u go for notepad++
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by ZuluGuy: 7:55am
Dreamweaver is not a must. As a matter of fact, I have been developing websites for over 3 years, I've never used Dreamweaver.
I do pure coding with Bracket. Dreamweaver kinda makes one lazy, in my opinion.
|Re: Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? by stevedeey(m): 7:56am
If you need a personal tutor on xhtml, css, javascript starting with notepad++ and later dreamweaver. I can help you out. You will rapidly become a developer. 07030490674 is my number. Lagos residents only.
