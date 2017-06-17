Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Is Dreamwaver 8 Compulsory For Web Design Beginners? (745 Views)

I dont have a laptop to install dis software and learn it.... So is it compulsory for web design or not...coz i usually learn web design through my fone and also from d cafe...come to my aid oo

it is a must if u are building a website with coding.

holuwajobar:

not a must bro not a must bro 2 Likes

So then what is the easiest way to design a website, I did not mean fastest.



for I know learning takes time.

It is necessary. It helps a lot.







Meanwhile Web designers over to youMeanwhile 2 Likes

Mtchww .. I have never used that sh!t before!!!!! It's NOT a must, and it's not even necessary. 1 Like

30% of the world website runs on WordPress. Go and learn WordPress instead 2 Likes

If you are starting it's recommended you don't use any of this WYSIWYG code editors...... Use something like brackets, notepad++, atom from github, etc 2 Likes

God knows that am not a beginner...

yinkuscious:

30% of the world website runs on WordPress. Go and learn WordPress instead What hapen to 70 percent What hapen to 70 percent 5 Likes

holuwajobar:

No, Dreamweaver is not a must. However, if you want to do professional code editing works for your website, then you need an IDE like dreamweaver, netbeans, visual studio, phpedit, eclipse etc.

Notepad ++ is what you should using as a beginner. Trust me you don't want to start leaning web design with a (What you see is what you get) WYSIWYG platform. You should know the fundamental codes before you jump into that. 1 Like

Nice inputs so far Amma Start learning this web development thing soon too

Word press is user's friendly and it is good for beginers.

I need this too..reading comments

holuwajobar:

please how do you learn with ur fone... .. .. .. . How possible is it Tankiiyo please how do you learn with ur fone... .. .. .. . How possible is itTankiiyo

Dreamweaver is not compulsory just use any IDE that makes you feel comfortable coding buh i'll advice u go for notepad++

Dreamweaver is not a must. As a matter of fact, I have been developing websites for over 3 years, I've never used Dreamweaver.



I do pure coding with Bracket. Dreamweaver kinda makes one lazy, in my opinion.