|Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by CastedDude: 7:26pm On Jun 16
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today June 16,2017 arraigned a former United Bank For Africa(UBA) branch Manager, Florence Onome Odior and four others namely; Orion Sunday, (her husband) ,Patricia Jegede a.k.a Joe Nek Services, Joseph Alexander Esiso, Zackary Petroleum Nigeria Limited and Tegha and Associates Nigeria Limited before Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of the federal high court sitting in Benin, Edo State.
They were arraigned on a 19 count charge bothering on Stealing, forgery, obtaining under false pretence,uttering and conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 467(2)(d) of the criminal code laws of Edo State of Nigeria, 2006.
The former bank manger while a branch manager in 2012 defrauded one Moses Obozokhae to the tune fifty million eight hunded and fourth thousand naira only using a forged and uttered document titled: United Bank for Africa Certificate of deposit with reference No TDO9990001445 dated 2nd August 2012 .
One of the charges reads: that you Florence Onome Odior sometimes in 2012 whilst being a branch manager in the employment of United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Benin, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud did steal by converting to your personal use the sum of N 85,840,000,00( Eight Five Million Eight Hundred and Fourty thousand Naira Only) property of Moses Obozohae.
When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded not guilty.
Consequently the prosecution counsel, Mustapha Aliyu prayed the judge for an overturn of their administrative bail asking that they be remanded in prison custody as they have all jumped bail and asked for a shortets possible time for commencement of trial .
Counsel to the 1&2 Accused persons , C.J. Ekegwuba reminded the court that today was for plea taking and bail hearing
prosecution counsel responded that he had countered the bail application presented by his colleagues and had submitted same this morning.
C.J.Ekegwuba told the court that the offence her clients is charged for is not a capital offence and they have never had any criminal record adding that they have never jumped bail and needed medical attention now as 1st accused is sick moreover they have been on administrative bail hence the need to be considered.
Counsels to 3rd, 4th and 5th accused persons aligned their position with counsel to the 1&2 accused.
Prosecution counsel however told the court that he didn't see any reason of them continuing with the administrative bail as they have jumped bail and can also be attended to at the Nigerian prison adding that in Nigerian prison, you are treated and even feed for free all at no cost.
After listening to all the counsels argument, justice Ohimai Ovbiagele adjoined to Thursday, June 24,2017 for ruling on continuation of bail and 12 and 13 July ,2017 for commencement of trial .
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/n85-8m-fraud-former-bank-manager-tears-shes-remanded-prison-photos.html
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by CheapSunglass(f): 7:27pm On Jun 16
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by CastedDude: 7:28pm On Jun 16
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Theyveedo(m): 7:30pm On Jun 16
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by jay2pee(m): 7:34pm On Jun 16
Hmmm
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by hola106(m): 7:48pm On Jun 16
na wa ooo
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by cherr: 8:40pm On Jun 16
See her looking like a church mummy
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by edoyad(m): 8:50pm On Jun 16
Only the poor who steal meager amounts are prosecuted in Nigeria. If you're going to steal make sure it's billions.
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by OrestesDante: 8:52pm On Jun 16
NCAN will be confused right now.
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by emeijeh(m): 8:53pm On Jun 16
What's with the first picture?
Did someone defecate there?
Anyway, Namecheckers her name is
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Talk2Bella(f): 8:53pm On Jun 16
what are the tears for?
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Edopesin(m): 8:53pm On Jun 16
Oboi I Was Abt To Yab Some Destinies Until I Saw It Was My State Pesin
But Sha No One Is Above The Law
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Abbeyme: 8:53pm On Jun 16
Sorry sorry o . in Femi Kuti's voice
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by crackerspub: 8:53pm On Jun 16
This is how EFCC treats small fish
Big fishes make laws for EFCC
All na wah
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Nma27(f): 8:53pm On Jun 16
Who blew d whistle! Why chop money when u don't have people in high places? OYO things
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by tolexy123: 8:54pm On Jun 16
They have no remorse when they steal oooo
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by burkingx(f): 8:54pm On Jun 16
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Templerun95(m): 8:54pm On Jun 16
na wa 4 this Evans tribe men oh
Always repping crime nation
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by NwaAmaikpe: 8:54pm On Jun 16
This fat, ugly woman who looks like a corpse is also a thief
Na wa o
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by AroOkigbo(m): 8:54pm On Jun 16
edoyad:You've said it all!
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by naptu2: 8:55pm On Jun 16
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by djpop100(m): 8:55pm On Jun 16
cherr:no b yr fault
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by ppkoko: 8:56pm On Jun 16
Cry not woman
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Caustics: 8:56pm On Jun 16
edoyad:dont encourage stealing
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by Jaynom(m): 8:56pm On Jun 16
Damn! Look what greed did to her. She was a Branch Manager but it wasn't enough. Smh.
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by hilroy: 8:56pm On Jun 16
No more dignity of working hard for people. Everyone wants instant gratification
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by obataokenwa(m): 8:56pm On Jun 16
edoyad:Your comment reminds me of an advice a man gave us in 2001 when we went farming for him... He used proverb "If you climb an iroko tree to cut down branches as wood, make sure you cut enough that will be OK for you before coming down cos there will not be chance to climb it again up-to the level you went before".
Now I'm matured and that advice was pure devilish and evil. The man died a miserable man cos all his chances he misused all and greed killed him.
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by DayDreamPictures(m): 8:57pm On Jun 16
Templerun95:
why you so daft
your brain OS is 1.1 that says it all
when it takes your brain 15 hrs to load in a 24 hr/day world
I pity you bro, you urgently need to upgrade your OS 1.1 brain
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by heavenhug: 8:58pm On Jun 16
Su mummy
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by 0b100100111: 8:58pm On Jun 16
I just hope the manager of my bank that debited 100 naira for sms charge hits jail also!
Money that could have been put into judicious , productive and entrepreneurship use!
|Re: Florence Onome Odior: ExUBA Manager In Tears As She's Remanded In Prison by djpop100(m): 8:58pm On Jun 16
imagine sum politicians that theif billions walking freely why dis so unlucky woman is being punished for trying hard to sustain her livelihood
