Thankfully, before any harm could come to the child, who doctors have confirmed to be HIV positive also, he was saved by kind-hearted Nigerians.



Sharing photos on Facebook, one of the rescuers Cecilia James announced they have launched a search for the baby's mother. Because they believe she needs to be found to avoid spread of the virus and because they believe she needs support to start a business and take care of her child.



Cecilia wrote on Facebook:



Just finished doing omugwu for our new baby (an interesting experience) wish we could find the mother of this child and support her with funds to start a business and take care of her child.



Doctors just confirmed the Child is HIV positive (the more reason the mother should be found to avoid spread, HIV is no longer a death sentence ) pls if you know someone who knows someone who knows someone who had a baby yesterday in Benin and didn't come home with the child, pls tell her to come and carry her child and some money to start her life again..



Abandoning the child is not the best option for both of them. Pls help share and let's find her.



I'm sure she will be better off than going back into the streets.



unfair,abandoned HIV,positive infant.. all for an innocent baby..and his bitchy ugly mum,might be somewhere moaning her life out,under another man.. 3 Likes

lalasticlala



Women are naturally dumb



Went through the pains of getting banged, getting pregnant, the pains of pregnancy, the pains of giving birth and then abandons the baby



I wish i have the power to punish people



7 Likes 1 Share

Pathetic 1 Like



Na wa,



The people taking care of that baby boy should please always wear him a condom so that he will not spread the virus Na wa,The people taking care of that baby boy should please always wear him a condom so that he will not spread the virus 4 Likes 2 Shares

Inhumane mother.





1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

Oya, type something stupid Oya, type something stupid 3 Likes

ade

booked

very stvpid mom. 1 Like

Sex position gone wrong!





An innocent baby, that isnt even aware that he has contracted disease from his Mum. Who should abandon who?



Little one, The Raven (In human form) will feed and take care of you by God's Grace. But when some people dey plan to get sense?An innocent baby, that isnt even aware that he has contracted disease from his Mum. Who should abandon who?Little one, The Raven (In human form) will feed and take care of you by God's Grace. 1 Like

guy head big sha

Na wa oo,what is this world turning into

Madness everywhere.

Hiv has turned mother to abandon her baby...

Wicked world...

guess she didn't know better

AIDS is not deadly as people think

there are more terminal diseases than aids

Some live healthier than non infected peeps sef

with all the awareness

all they need is anti retro viral drug

wch some hospital provide relatively cheap

So sad the mother had to infect d poor child and stil abandon the child

Here is the thing...



HIV cannot be cured....but it can be managed with regular intake of ARV's.



Anyone who is positive can enroll for ARV program at approved hospitals, govt or private. Drugs are free.



Also...any mother can do PMTCT....drugs are free too.



Please....make people no suffer because of ignorance.

XXLDICK:



Oya, type something stupid the guy na really yeye person that's why all he comments they be yeye the guy na really yeye person that's why all he comments they be yeye

I





God's way of brightening the baby's future.... removing the wrong mother from his life. God works in a way we cannot comprehend

stephleena:

unfair,abandoned HIV,positive infant.. all for an innocent baby..and his bitchy ugly mum,might be somewhere moaning her life out,under another man.. ADA MMADU YOU MUST BE EXPERT IN MOANING ADA MMADU YOU MUST BE EXPERT IN MOANING

amakufrancis:

guy head big sha Is that what you are supposed to be concerned about. The size of the baby's head or how to make positive comments or contributions gearing towards a better life for that innocent child.

Now tell us what you have done to better people's life or for your self with your small head. Since you said the guy has a big head. Is that what you are supposed to be concerned about.The size of the baby's head or how to make positive comments or contributions gearing towards a better life for that innocent child.Now tell us what you have done to better people's life or for your self with your small head.Since you said the guy has a big head. 2 Likes 2 Shares

heartless ...











