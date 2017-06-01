₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Evangelist Arrested For Detaining 'Witches' In Ghana by 360frolic(m): 11:24am
A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolgatanga, has remanded into prison custody a self-styled Evangelist, and four others for accusing and detaining three accused witches in Duusi, a suburb of Tongo in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region of North Ghana.
This comes after four members of the same family were on Wednesday remanded for the lynching of an alleged ‘witch’ at Yenboka Kenna, a town in Pelungu, Ghana .
The five suspects identified as Evangelist Akwesi Ali Baba 29, Douk Sapark 30, Messiah Somlate 25, Mba Gurang 40, Malpayah Mbayin 27 and one Tarabon, currently at large were arrested and subsequently arraigned on Thursday, 15th June 2017.
They accused Bayeta Kiimbey, Ateensage Ziyaaba and Sagteg Yamboreya of witchcraft.
The court held that on 6th June 2017, the Evangelist Akwesi Ali Baba accused the complainants of being ‘witches’ and based on that, the accused persons were attacked and threatened with death by some irate persons led by Tarebon.
The accused persons managed to escape and reported the matter to the chief of Gaare, Naab Yamboreya Gbmere.
The chief Naab Yamboreya, kept the accused persons at his palace for safety for three days, before calling on the police to rescue them.
Following the chief's decision, the four suspects including the one at large unlawfully entered the rooms of the accused persons and destroyed properties in search of supposed witch-pots and other items they believed were used to bewitch people as claimed by the evangelist.
They were later arrested by the police and arraigned.
The state prosecutor, Mr. Gilbert Boateng Addae, prayed the court to remand the suspects into prison custody to enable police complete investigations for their trial.
The presiding judge of the Bolgatanga Magistrate Court, His Worship Osman Abdul-Hakin, granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the suspects into prison custody.
According to Citi News, they are to appear in court on the 30th of June 2017.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photos-evangelist-arrested-for.html
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by cricifixo(m): 11:27am
Africa my africa. Anyway d guy is a witch burster
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by stephleena(f): 11:27am
sicko,see the witch hunters,looking like wizards, themselves.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Evablizin(f): 11:28am
Nawa ooo it takes a wizard to know a witch,this evangelist looks very hungry
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Homeboiy(m): 11:39am
Ghana has taken over
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by ipobarecriminals: 11:42am
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by nddydamzi(m): 12:21pm
I know we'll get there someday, the European did even worse back then but look were they are today concerning "witch craft"so I believe we will get there too.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by NwaAmaikpe: 5:13pm
He should be jailed for life and the key to his cell swallowed by the chief warden.
That is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the witch.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by pythonkid: 5:16pm
he's now being detained... karma
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Papiikush: 5:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
This guy will be making sense with the first lines of his comment but it always end up being a mumufied post ...Failed attempt at being funny
The ground is sense.
NwaAmaikpe
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by klax(m): 5:17pm
Those so called witches are not real witches they are just those who poverty make tjem look witches if they are real the evangelist we have understand by now.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Deseo(f): 5:17pm
That you could catch and detain them proves they're not real witches.
Are we together?
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Gkemz(m): 5:19pm
If u say witches don't exist in reality, cool... But then you have to visit your village first. I used to call it fictional fallacy only seen in nollywood and hollywood horror movies until i served in a community known for witchcraft. I won't call its name.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by orjaha(m): 5:24pm
do you know witch
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by paintworld: 5:26pm
OK
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by iluvpomo(m): 5:30pm
I'm sure the perv even tried things to "rid them of their witchcraft"
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by larmu(m): 5:31pm
Oshey! Van Helsing...witch hunter
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Falaciousice: 5:35pm
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by OTgenasis: 5:44pm
Papiikush:
Lmao. No one takes him serious. I disliked him at first, but now I always look forward to seeing his comments.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by jomoh: 5:44pm
hmmm na wa o
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by emmyojo22(m): 5:46pm
Falaciousice:
Guy, this your own graduate trainee get as e be oo. U sure say no be GNLD
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by OTgenasis: 5:47pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Papiikush: 5:48pm
OTgenasis:He sounds silly to me. Even Mamagee would have made more sense
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Zane2point4(m): 5:48pm
Third world country indeed, nothing is normal, obviously the brain of a typical black african is not fully developed like other counterparts from the western countries.
See as them bundle pple inside hilux, wey dem no fit build.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by OTgenasis: 5:49pm
Papiikush:
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by rossyc(f): 5:49pm
Deseo:Am telling u, how can u detain a real witch unless there is something he is not telling us.
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Mcreloaded(m): 5:54pm
If only they can learn from Nigerian pastors they will be richer than they ever imagined look how hungry they are
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by free2ryhme: 5:59pm
360frolic:
Na wa for the witch buster wey your mate for Yankee dey do Ghostbusters
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by ossy87: 6:11pm
few hours to the kick off, its still weekend giveaway... see details below
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by Holuwatommyson1: 6:11pm
Evablizin:
|Re: Evangelist Arrested For Detaining ‘Witches’ In Ghana by seunny4lif(m): 6:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:Blood of Elijah
