This comes after four members of the same family were on Wednesday remanded for the lynching of an alleged ‘witch’ at Yenboka Kenna, a town in Pelungu, Ghana .

The five suspects identified as Evangelist Akwesi Ali Baba 29, Douk Sapark 30, Messiah Somlate 25, Mba Gurang 40, Malpayah Mbayin 27 and one Tarabon, currently at large were arrested and subsequently arraigned on Thursday, 15th June 2017.

They accused Bayeta Kiimbey, Ateensage Ziyaaba and Sagteg Yamboreya of witchcraft.



The court held that on 6th June 2017, the Evangelist Akwesi Ali Baba accused the complainants of being ‘witches’ and based on that, the accused persons were attacked and threatened with death by some irate persons led by Tarebon.



The accused persons managed to escape and reported the matter to the chief of Gaare, Naab Yamboreya Gbmere.

The chief Naab Yamboreya, kept the accused persons at his palace for safety for three days, before calling on the police to rescue them.



Following the chief's decision, the four suspects including the one at large unlawfully entered the rooms of the accused persons and destroyed properties in search of supposed witch-pots and other items they believed were used to bewitch people as claimed by the evangelist.



They were later arrested by the police and arraigned.



The state prosecutor, Mr. Gilbert Boateng Addae, prayed the court to remand the suspects into prison custody to enable police complete investigations for their trial.

The presiding judge of the Bolgatanga Magistrate Court, His Worship Osman Abdul-Hakin, granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the suspects into prison custody.



According to Citi News, they are to appear in court on the 30th of June 2017.





Africa my africa. Anyway d guy is a witch burster 1 Like 2 Shares

sicko,see the witch hunters,looking like wizards, themselves. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nawa ooo it takes a wizard to know a witch,this evangelist looks very hungry

Ghana has taken over 1 Like

I know we'll get there someday, the European did even worse back then but look were they are today concerning "witch craft"so I believe we will get there too. 2 Likes





He should be jailed for life and the key to his cell swallowed by the chief warden.







That is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the witch. He should be jailed for life and the key to his cell swallowed by the chief warden.That is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the witch. 1 Like 1 Share

he's now being detained... karma

NwaAmaikpe:





He should be jailed for life and the key to his cell swallowed by the chief warden.







That is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the witch.







The ground is sense.







NwaAmaikpe This guy will be making sense with the first lines of his comment but it always end up being a mumufied post ...Failed attempt at being funnyThe ground is sense.NwaAmaikpe 7 Likes

Those so called witches are not real witches they are just those who poverty make tjem look witches if they are real the evangelist we have understand by now. 3 Likes

That you could catch and detain them proves they're not real witches.



Are we together?

If u say witches don't exist in reality, cool... But then you have to visit your village first. I used to call it fictional fallacy only seen in nollywood and hollywood horror movies until i served in a community known for witchcraft. I won't call its name.

do you know witch

OK

I'm sure the perv even tried things to "rid them of their witchcraft"

Oshey! Van Helsing...witch hunter 1 Like

Guy, this your own graduate trainee get as e be oo. U sure say no be GNLD Guy, this your own graduate trainee get as e be oo. U sure say no be GNLD

NwaAmaikpe:





He should be jailed for life and the key to his cell swallowed by the chief warden.







That is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the witch .

OTgenasis:





Lmao. No one takes him serious. I disliked him at first, but now I always look forward to seeing his comments. He sounds silly to me. Even Mamagee would have made more sense 1 Like

Third world country indeed, nothing is normal, obviously the brain of a typical black african is not fully developed like other counterparts from the western countries.

See as them bundle pple inside hilux, wey dem no fit build.

Papiikush:



He sounds silly to me. Even Mamagee would have made more sense



Deseo:

That you could catch and detain them proves they're not real witches.



Are we together? Am telling u, how can u detain a real witch unless there is something he is not telling us. Am telling u, how can u detain a real witch unless there is something he is not telling us.

If only they can learn from Nigerian pastors they will be richer than they ever imagined look how hungry they are

Na wa for the witch buster wey your mate for Yankee dey do Ghostbusters Na wa for the witch buster wey your mate for Yankee dey do Ghostbusters

Evablizin:

Nawa ooo it takes a wizard to know a witch,this evangelist looks very hungry