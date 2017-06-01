₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by ObiOmaMu: 11:26am
Former EME artiste and now Baseline records artiste, Skales, who is already having a successful year ranging from endorsement of his song by Nicki Minaj and headlining shows across the country, had an interview on NetTV’s edition of Secret Questions.
The rapper turned singer talked about his sex life and when asked to pick someone to kill, he choose Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky.
On losing his virginity,he said
“I don’t even know when or how must I recall that between age 13 and 15 with an older girl.
“She took me through so many things, she taught me a lot of things and it was needed; the lessons were very essential.”
On his sexual fantasy,
“My wildest sexual fantasy is having sex in the aeroplane; sex in a plane is dope.”
His favorite part of a woman 's body
“My favourite part in a woman is her booty (buttocks)”
The weirdest place he's had sex
“The weirdest place I ever had sex is inside a girl’s boyfriend’s car; it was like magic.”
When asked to answer the kill, kiss and date question.
“I will kill Bobrisky, kiss Toke Makinwa and date Yemi Alade.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/will-kill-bobrisky-skales.html
2 Likes
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by HsLBroker(m): 11:28am
Ok, but nobody can be giving that opportunity to kill and change is inevitable he may change tomorrow.
1 Like
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Kondomatic(m): 11:29am
HsLBroker:And the damages he has done nko!?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by nkowalo(f): 11:33am
am in support of your decision to kill bobrisky. that dude piss me off. I hate it when a guy dress and behave like a lady. that he/she is so annoying
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by praizblog: 11:33am
don't kill oo
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Ighoga898(m): 11:36am
Regarding dis ur statement, henceforth just continue to pray nothing happens to him cos u will b head accountable.
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Tapout(m): 11:56am
nkowalo:
Y? It's not like he is asking u out or something.... I think what probably pisses u off is the fact that he is a guy and he dress and behaves way better than u a lady....
No harm meant
5 Likes
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by OKorowanta: 11:59am
Ighoga898:
Yes he might be held accountable but if I
Catch dat Bobrisky for my area,I go live hammer for him shoulder.
You have to be a Kwam 1 to be ok with his attitude.
I wonder how much money Kwam 1 got for him to sing praises of Bobrisky during Eniola Badmus dad's burial.
7 Likes
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Addicted2Women: 12:43pm
Buhari
You will never go unpunished
Bobrisky was not gay during Goodluck Jonathan'stenure
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by NwaAmaikpe: 12:43pm
I weak for Skales, he apparently has scales covering his music destiny.
There is no reason to kill Bobrisky, unless if it is for sacrifice so that his music career can blow.
Skales is a pathetic weak imitation of Wizkid in his 'Holla at your boy' days.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by 0b100100111: 12:44pm
Person wey never revive in career won kill person
Dude should be focusing more about making good music instead of the usual noise trademark.
And if he still jobless after that, He should try invest in an head-reduction surgery. He needs it!
Who kissing and dating help!
Even Efe don blow pass the guy!
6 Likes
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by BroZuma: 12:44pm
Who/what is Skales? Does he sell meat or fish?
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by teamsynergy: 12:44pm
I always hate that kill question...
the guy bad ooo... had sex in a girl's boyfriend car.
I dab for u
1 Like
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by adonbilivit: 12:44pm
Snakes will you blow?
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by TINALETC3(f): 12:45pm
Abeg, include Denrele on d list of d pple u wl kill.
NPF shud take note, if anytin happens to Bobby Risk, arrest dis dude
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by NLPsychologist: 12:45pm
0b100100111:
Are you lost?
4 Likes
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by dolapoabdul: 12:45pm
What
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by 0b100100111: 12:46pm
BroZuma:
Fish! Titus to be precise!
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by lamalang(m): 12:46pm
Gays will defend bobrisky now
1 Like
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Jaynom(m): 12:46pm
I believe a man can dress however he wants BUT Bobrisky is just annoying and has a Loud mouth. Somebody will beat the shít out of him soon
1 Like
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by chymes0359(m): 12:46pm
This dude Wey I no even like..
Just confirmed to me now that he is an Idiot!
Gawd more reasons why I hate him more..
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by deebrain(m): 12:46pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by masada: 12:47pm
skales of life
U try
but wait
Y d hate towards bobrisky
sure he is different and gayish
live and let live
people keep hating
he keeps slaying
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Jaynom(m): 12:47pm
BroZuma:Are you trying to be funny?
1 Like
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Jerrick(m): 12:48pm
In the girl's boyfriend's c@r.
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Intellad(m): 12:48pm
gay in denial .... must have been eyeing that bobwhatever. kill--- love........u cant fool me skales i know ur type
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by nobleblood: 12:48pm
This bobrisky keep talking about bea. Is his so call bae a man, if yes why is he not in jail. If bae, is a woman then funny funny lol..lol...
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by ominilongest(m): 12:48pm
chymes0359:chill man...d guy no even know say u exist
9 Likes
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by temitope277(m): 12:48pm
abeg try kill am sharp sharp
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by Masquerade7: 12:48pm
Iranu ... Abasha
|Re: Skales: I Will Kill Bobrisky, Kiss Toke Makinwa, Date Yemi Alade, 1st Sex At 13 by lamalang(m): 12:48pm
Tapout:this guy is gay
1 Like
