|Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by oluwasegun400: 9:27pm
Dmw Boss, 'IF' Crooner Singer Davido storms an Instagram page of a follower to fight him like a wounded lion.
See the reply the Follower gave him below:
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by ShutdownBrown24(m): 9:27pm
Ok
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by eezeribe(m): 9:29pm
Davido should not have wasted his time replying the broke tout...
It's only on social media that he would be able to exchange words with Davido... He should try it in real life and receive some brain reformatting slaps from body guards.
That's one thing with social media,giving every Tom,an opportunity to spill rubbish.
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by praizblog: 9:29pm
lol. ee pain am
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by kiddoiLL(m): 9:31pm
The guy xev way dey follow Davido drag no get sense.... una go just wake up, carry another person matter for head.
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Jostico: 9:33pm
kiddoiLL:
Because no be the boy Matta you carry for head.
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Justnora(f): 9:37pm
Davido is living off his father's money any artist that struggled before making money he won't be careless.
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by ipobarecriminals: 9:46pm
Davido should grow up.What has his papa. got to do with both lunatic display on social media? Dnt allow. ur success/to becloud ur sense of reasoning.U dnt react to everything
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by obojememe: 9:53pm
Nigerians gat no chill
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by crazyABO(m): 9:57pm
I no blame d nigger na davido wey dey ff person like ds drag matter I blame c d girl starving looking face self
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by hardeycute: 10:11pm
Justnora:;P one thing has to happen for another .
This is not gonna EPP you
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Templerun95(m): 10:20pm
yeah fuq those Evans tribe fans
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by rozayx5(m): 10:21pm
eezeribe:
true
well davido behaves childish a lot
he shud get some class
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Edopesin(m): 10:21pm
Story Story
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by oyakhilomeh(m): 10:21pm
eezeribe:Just like it has given you yours to spill your rubbish
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by liftedhigh: 10:21pm
Hmm
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by adonbilivit: 10:22pm
D fan is faulty and needs fixing. He feels Davido shouldn't have time to reply him but he sleeps on OBO's page...#hypocrital #lowselfesteem
OBO bleeped up for disrespecting the fan papa
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by sayentease: 10:22pm
Out of every problem Nigeria has, this is the only one Seun and lala can push to fp before they go to bed?
Tell me, how can they sleep well leaving this topic for Nigerians to dream of?
This one weak me ooo.. I go faint later.
Laptop for sale
HP 655
4 gig ram
Akure and Ibadan residents only
60k and moderately negotiable
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by gurunlocker: 10:22pm
Justnora:
Are you okay? Which father's money? Respect the dude hustle and shut up If you don't have anything sensible to say...
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by kittykollinxx(m): 10:22pm
davido stoop so low by replying that guy. that's why I like dbanj and tuface dey av grown thick skin to abuses and insults
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by seunny4lif(m): 10:22pm
So, what should we do about it
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by BlackAfrican: 10:22pm
Who Davido help? NL mods be pushing junks to FP since 1960.
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by oshe11(m): 10:22pm
I see two fools who aint perturbed abt dia MISSING PRESIDENT
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Omotayor123(f): 10:22pm
hahahahaha!!!!
And the Noise Maker was served undiluted
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by udemedia3(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Category1: 10:23pm
Na laff I come laff
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by lasthero: 10:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by KingLennon(m): 10:23pm
Tell me are you done talking? I don't wanna be a player no more. Person wer never chop the argue with person wer get 30 billion for him account. Sense Fall on that niqqa abeg
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by olrotimi(m): 10:24pm
eezeribe:The archaic arse licking mentality of the Nigerian youth. So davido has a few coins and that translates to him being a Lord over your sense of reasoning.
I hope years from now our children don't get to read some of the tripe we type on social media else they would disown some of us.
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Adeoba10(m): 10:24pm
Una go dey follow celeb upandan.... People wey be say most of dem dey live fake life...
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by jazinogold(m): 10:25pm
hmm
|Re: Davido Storms Follower's Instagram Page To Fight Him, See Reply He Got by Hexdude1(m): 10:25pm
o funny... buh
no be joke nah
