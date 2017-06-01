Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test (3646 Views)

Scheduled to begin nationwide on July 1, the test will focus on life-threatening traffic offences namely, use of a phone while driving, route violation, traffic light violation, dangerous driving and overloading.



According to the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bizi Kazeem, offenders shall have their driver’s licenses withdrawn pending confirmation of their sanity or otherwise.



Kazeem explained that the offenders would bear the full cost of the medical consultation, which shall be conducted at recognised public medical facilities.



“The move arose from observed aggravating crashes and disobedience to road traffic laws and regulation.



“This nation can no longer watch the lives and property of its citizens wasted by a few nonconformists on the highways,’’ he quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying



Meanwhile, some Abuja residents have lauded the FRSC for the move which they said was long overdue.



One of them, Miss Ngozi Okafor, a civil servant, said the behaviour of motorists on the road especially in Abuja called for a check on their mental state.



“Abuja is a place where the roads are too wide for motorists. They prefer driving on sidewalks meant for pedestrians.



“Security agents and private vehicle owners are not left out in this madness. I hope the FRSC will have the courage to also subject them to psychiatric test,’’ she said.(NAN)





Now, this would be fun to behold..





Lalasticlala, Seun

The madness of Nigerian Drivers cannot be determined/cured by psychiatric evaluation. It is a default madness exacerbated by the madness of the Nigerian environment. It is usually an acute spontaneous reaction devoid of chronic tendencies.



Don't say I did not tell you.

NothingDoMe:

The madness of Nigerian Drivers cannot be determined/cured by psychiatric evaluation. It is a default madness exacerbated by the madness of the Nigerian environment. It is usually an acute spontaneous reaction devoid of chronic tendencies.



Don't say I did not tell you.



You said it all.. You said it all..





Besides the behavior is a communicable tendency nah to infect the evaluating team Good luck to the doctors in charge. The simple truth is there is lawlessness in the country, until that is fixed without recourse for level or position, it's just a waste of time.Besides the behavior is a communicable tendency nah to infect the evaluating team

Hope they'd also test our MAD POLITICIANS AND MILITARY MEN?





This is nonsense.......nonsense. This is nonsense.......nonsense.

watching in UHD screen... hospitals will be filled with motorists ahswear!

FRSC will be tired of this in couple of weeks time

NwaAmaikpe:



Jst anticpation of ur comment dn dey make me laff alredy Jst anticpation of ur comment dn dey make me laff alredy

I hope drivers of governor convoy and bullion vans will be exempted cos psychiatric evaluation on those ones is a complete waste of time.









BUT I'd RATHER HAVe A MAD PRESIDENT(SO HE CAN BE IMPEACHED) THAN A MISSING PRESIDENT.....









I LAUGH WEN SOME PEOPLE SAY THE MISSING ONE HAS BEEN GONE FOR MORE THAN A MONTH





As a Special Marshal I commend this.......BUT I'd RATHER HAVe A MAD PRESIDENT(SO HE CAN BE IMPEACHED) THAN A MISSING PRESIDENT.....I LAUGH WEN SOME PEOPLE SAY THE MISSING ONE HAS BEEN GONE FOR MORE THAN A MONTHTHAT GUY NEVER RETURNED THE OTHER TIME, THEY JUST RELEASED PASS VIDEO FOR ZOMBIES TO MASTURBATE ON

It should be applied to politicians and their convoys also

Have they checked themselves first? I can't imagine a sane person trying to stop a moving vehicle just because u are wearing a uniform.

ok

Another avenue (sub-head) to loot our money. Orientation of our mindset is the key

Hmmm

Oga FRSC dat mean say psychiatric ward go full be dat

That means una go need to build more psychiatric hospitals then

Because many drivers go need to enter admission

Many are mad ,few are roaming

If you are driving on Nigeria roads, just assumed you are the only sane people on the road.. Imagine a learner dragging a road with a trailer

Nigeria drive mad when ever they are driving,,, if you doubt me ask any driver in lagos trafic even the pastor and Imam....

I hope this test will not know anybody,cause somepple seems to be above d law

FRSC is just looking for excuses to be on City roads in order to be stopping vehicles especially cars unnecessarily as they have been doing before Kaduna and Lagos states told them to move to the Fringes/Highways



The truth is that FRSC belongs to the Highways but they prefer the cities where they can harrass motorists and extort money. Lagos state already has LASTMA to take care of any traffic offences and violations.

This is rubbish another means to extort funds from individuals

Though Nigeria is a very crazy country and this move would help sanitize the system but the FRSC command hasn't carried the medical community (who are the focal persons ) along.

Before this psychiatric tests should have been agreed on, the medical community's input should have first been sought and the modalities ironed out.

What if a driver is brought to me and I refuse to carry out pysch evaluation on the patient cos I know nothing(officially) about the rule.

They should also know that before a psych analysis is carried out, the patient's consent has to sought ffs. What if the patient refuses? Have they worked through the legal angle?

FRSC should get first focus on getting the basics right- we should first find out what makes drivers drive recklessly. They need put breathalyzers and rapid toxicology screens into use rather than looking for quick fixs.

Lies! They would only test private drivers! Commercial drivers will always go free! I use to bombard them on twitter asking them why FRSC laws only works on private car owners and not public and commercial? Those ones na angels dey drive am? Carrying 4 in front, overloading, no seatbelts and more!

I hope they will include bullion vans drivers and those drives driving traditional chiefs and emirs I hope they will include bullion vans drivers and those drives driving traditional chiefs and emirs

NothingDoMe:

The madness of Nigerian Drivers cannot be determined/cured by psychiatric evaluation. It is a default madness exacerbated by the madness of the Nigerian environment. It is usually an acute spontaneous reaction devoid of chronic tendencies.



King Solomon asked queen Sheba if there is anything more she needed and the replied.. Nothing more, because King Solomon have saw it all and there's nothing the queen can hide from him.. Whatever that follow your comment upon this is a heaps of words.. Therefore take my bible this morning and return it to my blossom this evening ..You got it..

the law establishing dem says federal high ways. abi am i missing something. what are these guys doing on state roadsthe law establishing dem says federal high ways. abi am i missing something.

Jabioro:

Thanks Thanks