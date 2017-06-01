₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,521 members, 3,603,999 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 08:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test (3646 Views)
FRSC Set For Nationwide Enforcement Of Speed Limiting Device / Guidelines In Obtaining Driver’s Licence For First-timers / Evil Automotive Policy Implementation To Commence July 1st (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by AutoReportNG: 3:13am
The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC) has released the guidelines for the proposed psychiatric examination of traffic lawbreakers in the country.
Scheduled to begin nationwide on July 1, the test will focus on life-threatening traffic offences namely, use of a phone while driving, route violation, traffic light violation, dangerous driving and overloading.
According to the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bizi Kazeem, offenders shall have their driver’s licenses withdrawn pending confirmation of their sanity or otherwise.
Kazeem explained that the offenders would bear the full cost of the medical consultation, which shall be conducted at recognised public medical facilities.
“The move arose from observed aggravating crashes and disobedience to road traffic laws and regulation.
“This nation can no longer watch the lives and property of its citizens wasted by a few nonconformists on the highways,’’ he quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying
Meanwhile, some Abuja residents have lauded the FRSC for the move which they said was long overdue.
One of them, Miss Ngozi Okafor, a civil servant, said the behaviour of motorists on the road especially in Abuja called for a check on their mental state.
“Abuja is a place where the roads are too wide for motorists. They prefer driving on sidewalks meant for pedestrians.
“Security agents and private vehicle owners are not left out in this madness. I hope the FRSC will have the courage to also subject them to psychiatric test,’’ she said.(NAN)
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/06/frsc-releases-guidelines-for-july-1st.html
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by AutoReportNG: 3:14am
Now, this would be fun to behold..
Lalasticlala, Seun
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by NothingDoMe: 3:39am
The madness of Nigerian Drivers cannot be determined/cured by psychiatric evaluation. It is a default madness exacerbated by the madness of the Nigerian environment. It is usually an acute spontaneous reaction devoid of chronic tendencies.
Don't say I did not tell you.
15 Likes
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by AutoReportNG: 4:18am
NothingDoMe:
You said it all..
4 Likes
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by nurey(m): 6:31am
Good luck to the doctors in charge. The simple truth is there is lawlessness in the country, until that is fixed without recourse for level or position, it's just a waste of time.
Besides the behavior is a communicable tendency nah to infect the evaluating team
2 Likes
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by NwaAmaikpe: 7:08am
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by harffie(m): 7:08am
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by oshe11(m): 7:08am
Hope they'd also test our MAD POLITICIANS AND MILITARY MEN?
3 Likes
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by NwaAmaikpe: 7:08am
This is nonsense.......nonsense.
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by Aghanel(m): 7:09am
watching in UHD screen... hospitals will be filled with motorists ahswear!
FRSC will be tired of this in couple of weeks time
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by oshe11(m): 7:10am
NwaAmaikpe:
Jst anticpation of ur comment dn dey make me laff alredy
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by onyxo76(m): 7:13am
I hope drivers of governor convoy and bullion vans will be exempted cos psychiatric evaluation on those ones is a complete waste of time.
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by oshe11(m): 7:14am
As a Special Marshal I commend this.......
BUT I'd RATHER HAVe A MAD PRESIDENT(SO HE CAN BE IMPEACHED) THAN A MISSING PRESIDENT.....
I LAUGH WEN SOME PEOPLE SAY THE MISSING ONE HAS BEEN GONE FOR MORE THAN A MONTH
THAT GUY NEVER RETURNED THE OTHER TIME, THEY JUST RELEASED PASS VIDEO FOR ZOMBIES TO MASTURBATE ON
2 Likes
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by lollytk: 7:14am
It should be applied to politicians and their convoys also
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by Exponental(m): 7:16am
Have they checked themselves first? I can't imagine a sane person trying to stop a moving vehicle just because u are wearing a uniform.
3 Likes
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by uzoclinton(m): 7:17am
ok
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by tonyot(m): 7:19am
Another avenue (sub-head) to loot our money. Orientation of our mindset is the key
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by Victornezzar(m): 7:19am
Hmmm
Oga FRSC dat mean say psychiatric ward go full be dat
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by maberry(m): 7:22am
That means una go need to build more psychiatric hospitals then
Because many drivers go need to enter admission
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by mikkypel(m): 7:25am
Many are mad ,few are roaming
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by helinues: 7:26am
If you are driving on Nigeria roads, just assumed you are the only sane people on the road.. Imagine a learner dragging a road with a trailer
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by johnp2(m): 7:33am
Nigeria drive mad when ever they are driving,,, if you doubt me ask any driver in lagos trafic even the pastor and Imam....
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by emperorAY(m): 7:33am
I hope this test will not know anybody,cause somepple seems to be above d law
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by murmee: 7:35am
FRSC is just looking for excuses to be on City roads in order to be stopping vehicles especially cars unnecessarily as they have been doing before Kaduna and Lagos states told them to move to the Fringes/Highways
The truth is that FRSC belongs to the Highways but they prefer the cities where they can harrass motorists and extort money. Lagos state already has LASTMA to take care of any traffic offences and violations.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by takenadoh: 7:38am
This is rubbish another means to extort funds from individuals
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by olrotimi(m): 7:38am
Though Nigeria is a very crazy country and this move would help sanitize the system but the FRSC command hasn't carried the medical community (who are the focal persons ) along.
Before this psychiatric tests should have been agreed on, the medical community's input should have first been sought and the modalities ironed out.
What if a driver is brought to me and I refuse to carry out pysch evaluation on the patient cos I know nothing(officially) about the rule.
They should also know that before a psych analysis is carried out, the patient's consent has to sought ffs. What if the patient refuses? Have they worked through the legal angle?
FRSC should get first focus on getting the basics right- we should first find out what makes drivers drive recklessly. They need put breathalyzers and rapid toxicology screens into use rather than looking for quick fixs.
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by Swiftlee(m): 7:39am
Lies! They would only test private drivers! Commercial drivers will always go free! I use to bombard them on twitter asking them why FRSC laws only works on private car owners and not public and commercial? Those ones na angels dey drive am? Carrying 4 in front, overloading, no seatbelts and more!
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by silos(m): 7:40am
AutoReportNG:I hope they will include bullion vans drivers and those drives driving traditional chiefs and emirs
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by Jabioro: 7:44am
NothingDoMe:King Solomon asked queen Sheba if there is anything more she needed and the replied.. Nothing more, because King Solomon have saw it all and there's nothing the queen can hide from him.. Whatever that follow your comment upon this is a heaps of words.. Therefore take my bible this morning and return it to my blossom this evening ..You got it..
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by ednut1(m): 7:47am
what are these guys doing on state roads the law establishing dem says federal high ways. abi am i missing something.
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by NothingDoMe: 7:48am
Jabioro:Thanks
|Re: FRSC Releases Guidelines For July 1st Enforcement Of Psychiatric Test by Bossontop(m): 7:48am
Rules rules.....dem neva finish dey enforce d ones wey don dey already talkless ov dese new ones....mtchwww
My Car Overheats,someone Help. / 1999 Babyboy Overheating And Consuming Fuel / Recommended Transmission Oil And Engine Oil For Camry 99 Model
Viewing this topic: sikywonder(m), pochoo, pukka5050, hp4life, casiello(m), heavenangels(f), Rotty32, Mrkumareze, moscobabs(m), greenlilly(m), geronimoedeh1(m), oribi(m), chillex8, Tfbaby(m), Detolanny, tesppidd, jegak, djmummy and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13