3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by NaijaTechGuy: 6:38am
The Internet Of Things is one of the latest tech trends in the world and its quite new in Nigeria. You need to have a very wild and imaginative mind to really understand what I mean in this post. IOT will really change how we live in Nigeria in many ways. Unfortunately, the only setback is the lack of steady electricity but if your house is powered by solar energy its quite possible to achieve all this. I also recommend you use a strong 4G network.
Most of the IOT devices require a WiFi Router and if you really want to enjoy your devices you can get an assistant that can control the devices. There's Google Home And Amazon Alexa. I haven't tested out Google Home out but I've tested the Amazon Alexa and it works quite well here in Nigeria.
Home Security
Let's say you went to work in Lekki and someone breaks into your home at Ikorodu, there are IOT powered cameras that can be placed at several parts of your home that can send alerts of what's happening within your home straight to your phone. An example of one of these cameras is the Nest Cam IQ. When the Nest Cam IQ spots a person, it automatically zooms in and follows that individual as he or she walks across the room, at the same time also keeping the full 130-degree picture in view.
You can zoom 12x on any specific area. It has intelligent audio alerts as well and will notify you when it hears the sound of a dog or a person's voice. If you want to keep an eye on your kids while at work you can still use the Nest Cam IQ as it has a built-in audio feature that lets you talk to your kids from the camera. There's also the Xiaomi Mi Smart Home Kit it comes with different sensors, including a door sensor that sends an alert to your phone once the door is opened. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Home is available in Nigeria while the Nest Cam can be ordered from Amazon.
Helping With Chores
I don't really recommend constant use of IOT devices for this right now if you have kids. It'll probably make them grow up to be lazy.
If you're too lazy to do some chores, you could just talk to Alexa or send a command from your smartphone and it'll tell your smart vacuum cleaner to clean up the whole house.There's also the smart fridge and air condition. You can ask your assistant to turn on the A.C or turn off the fridge. It can also turn on the water heater. The possibilities are endless. i-Robot's Roomba vacuum cleaner and most General Electric's IOT powered products are compatible with the Amazon Alexa.
Entertainment
Let's say you're inviting a girl over to your new place and you want to leave her speechless, IOT powered devices would do that comfortably. You can simply walk into your home and tell Alexa or the Mi Smart Home to change the color of the lights, dim the lights or you can simply send a command from your phone.
You can even use Alexa or your smartphone with Anymote to control your home theater system. You can just ask it to turn it on and it'll do just that. Let's say the sun is too bright and its really hot, you can still tell Alexa to close the curtains. You'll need smart curtains for this. I think Google home can turn on the Playstation 4 as well but I will be writing that down in another post . I'd bet you she'll be shocked.(that's of course if she isn't a Techie). The fun part about the Amazon Echo (Alexa) is that you can have as many echo units as you like but only the one closest to you would answer to your commands.
Now lets look at 4 things you'll be able to eliminate the use from your home with IOT so far although not completely.
1.The need of a broom.(95%). (well not completely, there's nothing like Alexa kill the cockroach or Alexa spray "otapiapia" on the rat) .
2. The need of a House Maid (85%) (you can use a smart microwave for cooking, smart washing machine for your clothes)
3.The need of a remote control (90%)
4.The need of a bulb (smart bulbs ti take over )
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by smartty68(m): 6:40am
Biko Bro abeg no forget say na Naija we dey, imagine when you issue command and NEPA come take light ni.
Imaging the number 2 option sef, e fit cause fatal damage to properties because Naija home settings the be like small kiosk shop.
I fit manage the number 3 option sha, na to buy red, blue bulbs take decorate the house like beer parlour when Bae show
This things would only make sense in Nigeria when there's uninterrupted power suppy and good network receptions...
Imagine say na Glo you use issue command and the device would be like "Ogar abeg I no understand you, please try again or contact your village people for good network. Thank you"
Nice info
Good morning NaijaTechGuy
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by olaniyi0(m): 7:17am
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by Heromaniaa: 7:17am
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by uzoclinton(m): 7:18am
True talk
check this out also...
10 Ways to tell if you spend too much time on the internet
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by Radiohead6(m): 7:19am
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by Evablizin(f): 7:20am
Ok but with Nigeria as our case of study all things are not that possible.Anyway nice write up op
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by masada: 7:21am
technology
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by NifemiKolade(m): 7:21am
Technology is a good dvpt and welcomed one so far we dont abuse it
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 7:21am
smartty68:Why now
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by kiddoiLL(m): 7:22am
I hear u.... way be say na fuel and diesel person go fit buy bfr hin enjoy light.
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 7:22am
NifemiKolade:Nigeria no get light oooooh
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 7:23am
kiddoiLL:OP forget say na Nigeria be this
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by smartty68(m): 7:23am
seunny4lif:Ogar no be my fault, na Naija cause am
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by OrestesDante: 7:24am
OP has forgot that
Buhari is still the president.
Lie mohammed is the minister for Information
Babatunde Fashola is the minister for Power.
OP is a joke
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by Weselion(m): 7:24am
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by oshe11(m): 7:24am
Helping Slay queens to sell their market worldwide
Some slay queens only know hw to us their Iphone 7 to snap pix n chat.......
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by slyopez(m): 7:25am
Gee is a life changing lucrative bizness in Nigeria
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by Memphis357(m): 7:26am
It has shaped the olosho business into what it is today.
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by smartty68(m): 7:27am
kiddoiLL:Na so we see am.
Kantry that doesn't support positive developments. Is that one a kantry
Nansense kantry
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by sakalisis(m): 7:29am
Correct
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by onoms4luv(m): 7:32am
Technology ti take over, but for naija the thing for make sense if my Aba boys nor do justice to them...
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by smartty68(m): 7:42am
onoms4luv:
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by emmadejust(m): 7:42am
All join shaa
I love internet automation thing's
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by skedemi(m): 7:45am
Op say "Alexa, spray otapiapia on the rat"
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by 4ward(m): 7:50am
|Re: 3 Ways The Internet Will Change Our Lifestyle In Nigeria by BrightEye(m): 7:57am
I love technology
