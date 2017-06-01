₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,743 members, 3,604,784 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 05:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos (7870 Views)
Chidinma Okeke's Video: ABS Releases Statement / Is D’ Banj Having Oral Intercourse With This Female Fan On Stage? –PHOTO / Did You Experience This While In School[pics] ;D ;D (1) (2) (3) (4)
|D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by kayo80: 2:23pm
Checkout these pictures of superstar musician, D Banj showing off his well shaped abs.
He just dropped a new song, It Is Not A Lie, with Harrysong and Wande Coal, and I guess he is doing everything to put his name back out there. At least, these pictures will have some girls drooling.
http://nigeriancelebritypictures.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/pics-d-banj-shows-off-his-abs.html
4 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by CanadianNurse: 4:46pm
FTC is dedicated to NwaAmaikpe the mumu boi
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by slimthugchimee(m): 4:46pm
And the rubbish made frontpage.
The guys below may give a fvck
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 4:46pm
If only his music career was as toned as this.
Agbaya...
Time he would have spent in the studio learning how to make good music he has wasted at the gym.
I pity Lineo Didi Kilgrow, D'Banj will take out his frustration on her when he uses all this muscle to pound her confused half-caste
I'm also very sure his son will be very disappointed and might even disown D'Banj when he realizes how hard he fell to grass from grace after Don Jazzy stole his destiny
3 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Tangloaded: 4:46pm
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by onosprince(m): 4:46pm
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Absa: 4:46pm
N
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by zzstuns(f): 4:46pm
Biggest fish in the game
10 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Decapo: 4:46pm
Bangalee...
2 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by verygudbadguy(m): 4:46pm
Eja nla.
Boss!
OP, this topic made FP without a single comment. I suspect a man -no- man case here .
10 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Phonefanatic: 4:47pm
Abeg make somebody borrow this guy talent na I wonder why Don Jazzy took it away. His face looks rough besides that the photo is dope.
6 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by annyjatt: 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Handsomebeing(m): 4:47pm
Cool
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by StPete: 4:47pm
But why him con bend like person wey jus dey recover from apendicitis operation na
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Papiikush: 4:47pm
Bro, this shìt is so outdated. Button up your cloths dawg
14 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Allpropertyfocu: 4:47pm
cute pix....getting younger daily
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Amadaz(m): 4:47pm
Osinanwata buru ogaranya 1 of the whole amafor in ishingu land
3 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by mctovi: 4:47pm
hmm..
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Segadem(m): 4:47pm
Op, let me give u this definition of these abs
Abnormal Body Shape
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by frubben(m): 4:47pm
K
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by lilfreezy: 4:47pm
Who abs epp? Dangote get? Otedola get? Don Jazzy sef no get. Fake celebrities everywhere
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by vicadex07(m): 4:48pm
Afonjas are naturally endowed...no wonder they tagged us demon out of envy cos we keep breaking hearts worldwide
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by sukkot: 4:48pm
that nigga got white jesus on his neck lmao. nigga still in the dark ages
2 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by mexioni(m): 4:48pm
Don jazzy should end this beef with Dbanj, that way we will hear less noise from those two kids disturbing us upandan
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Jofuafo: 4:48pm
sshhhh
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by philEscobar(m): 4:48pm
One of the few matured artist in naija I love in style!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by timi4mayo(m): 4:48pm
wetin concern me., abeg wen buhari dey shw
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 4:48pm
Eja nla
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by philEscobar(m): 4:48pm
One of the few matured artist in naija I love him style!
2 Likes
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by Wizkhalifa2(m): 4:49pm
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by xxxtedyxxx(m): 4:49pm
where the abs?
1 Like
|Re: D'Banj Shows Off His Abs In New Photos by philEscobar(m): 4:49pm
One of the few matured artist in naija I love him style!
5 Likes
Mermaids Discovered In South Africa's Presidents Nkandla Pool | Photo / Can You Wear This N320million Naira Shoes (pictures) / See The Picture Of The House Where Nigeria Was Formed By Lord Luggard
Viewing this topic: penta(m), bcomputer101(m), ollyfessy(m), Ekeeyhandsome(m), AmcySule(f), Salvadot, stankelz, Pappyto, kozmokaz(m), assyn(m), Cosmore9(m), elshz(m), Demmama7, Lilyjoe567(f), bulgaria(m), exnovio(m), bloodwashed, CLASSIFYD(m), wasmilebags, Kennethodinaka(m), iraborosasu, SquarePants(m), Shuayb0(m), benergy(m), oloba(m), Fumiex(f), odunlami75(m), kinginglord, MrDandy(m), Kahy1, Kaisy2017, Youceee, awujoolasola(m), AbusM(m), Adejofrenzy(m), eliment(m), Oluperfect(m), frankzone, SammieJayh, bobofati(m), Efe16(f), Mayfinegirl, Shayba(m), zed7, showboy25(m), Ebenezer1998(m), Joyousjoe, ThatNova(m), DammyInforms(m), techlorddsblog(m), Kurisigamo(m), Gaius667, charliestone, CoolSmithz(m), YSPON, louie3(m), Dat9jakid(m), jose4shizzle, otunbabrown, thunderbabs(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7