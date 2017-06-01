Checkout these pictures of superstar musician, D Banj showing off his well shaped abs.He just dropped a new song, It Is Not A Lie, with Harrysong and Wande Coal, and I guess he is doing everything to put his name back out there. At least, these pictures will have some girls drooling.



If only his music career was as toned as this.



Agbaya...



Time he would have spent in the studio learning how to make good music he has wasted at the gym.



I pity Lineo Didi Kilgrow, D'Banj will take out his frustration on her when he uses all this muscle to pound her confused half-caste kondo nunu.



I'm also very sure his son will be very disappointed and might even disown D'Banj when he realizes how hard he fell to grass from grace after Don Jazzy stole his destiny If only his music career was as toned as this.Agbaya...Time he would have spent in the studio learning how to make good music he has wasted at the gym.I pity Lineo Didi Kilgrow, D'Banj will take out his frustration on her when he uses all this muscle to pound her confused half-castenunu.I'm also very sure his son will be very disappointed and might even disown D'Banj when he realizes how hard he fell to grass from grace after Don Jazzy stole his destiny 3 Likes 5 Shares