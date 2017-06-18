• Kingpin begs government to seize all he owns but spare his life

• Says native doctor collected 10% of loot

• Had premonition about his arrest

• Fingers aide to the transporter



Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans has told his interrogators how he once bullied a Lagos transport magnate, to pay him a large sum of foreign exchange to avoid kidnap.



Evans’ initial demand was $1millon but the transport magnate, ended up parting with less than that amount.



The suspect, who is gradually adapting to life in police custody and has started eating, claimed that a close aide of the transporter provided all the information he required about the victim.



The plot to kidnap the transporter who hails from the South East, according to him, was hatched in 2013.



He said that he stopped threatening the businessman and his family once the money was paid.



The Nation gathered yesterday that although Evans still agonises about his condition in police cell, he finds time to smile and joke with his cell mates and interrogators.



The police plan to inspect all the detention camps operated by Evans and his gang.



A source said: “He collected a huge sum of dollars but not up to the $1million he demanded in order to stop threatening the man with kidnap. He also said that the native doctor who prepared charms for him is a traditional ruler and that he usually collected 10percent of the money generated.



“Evans pleaded that Eze (native doctor/monarch) should not be arrested. He said whenever they went for an operation without telling the juju man, he always knew and would confront him. He said that the native doctor most times knew he was planning something and would tell him to stay away if he foresaw danger.



“He also said he heard of the kidnap of Ikenga Nnewi but that he was not responsible for it. He said that he knew something bad would happen the week he was arrested but he didn’t know the exact thing.



“He said he was planning to travel abroad because he knew police were looking for him. Evans said he was able to evade arrest over the years because the charms his native doctor prepared made him invincible to those who wanted to hurt him.”



He claimed that he never cheated members of his gang and that he usually performed sacrifices before and after each operation.



He begged government to spare his life but is free to confiscate all his wealth and properties.



He craves a fresh lease of life to enable him turn a new leaf.



“Evans claims that he never assaulted any of his kidnap victims. That he didn’t rape the women and never slapped any of the men. He said he only chained them and ensured their families paid the demanded amount.



“He has started laughing and feeling relaxed now, unlike before. He eats rice sold by one of the caterers at the station and drinks only bottled water. He insists that his wife knew what he was doing for a living and even used to collect ransom for him.”





http://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-transport-magnate-paid-avoid-kidnap-says-evans/