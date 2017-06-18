₦airaland Forum

Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10%

Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Richie77: 2:23pm
• Kingpin begs government to seize all he owns but spare his life
• Says native doctor collected 10% of loot
• Had premonition about his arrest
• Fingers aide to the transporter

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans has told his interrogators how he once bullied a Lagos transport magnate, to pay him a large sum of foreign exchange to avoid kidnap.

Evans’ initial demand was $1millon but the transport magnate, ended up parting with less than that amount.

The suspect, who is gradually adapting to life in police custody and has started eating, claimed that a close aide of the transporter provided all the information he required about the victim.

The plot to kidnap the transporter who hails from the South East, according to him, was hatched in 2013.

He said that he stopped threatening the businessman and his family once the money was paid.

The Nation gathered yesterday that although Evans still agonises about his condition in police cell, he finds time to smile and joke with his cell mates and interrogators.

The police plan to inspect all the detention camps operated by Evans and his gang.

A source said: “He collected a huge sum of dollars but not up to the $1million he demanded in order to stop threatening the man with kidnap. He also said that the native doctor who prepared charms for him is a traditional ruler and that he usually collected 10percent of the money generated.

“Evans pleaded that Eze (native doctor/monarch) should not be arrested. He said whenever they went for an operation without telling the juju man, he always knew and would confront him. He said that the native doctor most times knew he was planning something and would tell him to stay away if he foresaw danger.

“He also said he heard of the kidnap of Ikenga Nnewi but that he was not responsible for it. He said that he knew something bad would happen the week he was arrested but he didn’t know the exact thing.

“He said he was planning to travel abroad because he knew police were looking for him. Evans said he was able to evade arrest over the years because the charms his native doctor prepared made him invincible to those who wanted to hurt him.”

He claimed that he never cheated members of his gang and that he usually performed sacrifices before and after each operation.

He begged government to spare his life but is free to confiscate all his wealth and properties.

He craves a fresh lease of life to enable him turn a new leaf.

“Evans claims that he never assaulted any of his kidnap victims. That he didn’t rape the women and never slapped any of the men. He said he only chained them and ensured their families paid the demanded amount.

“He has started laughing and feeling relaxed now, unlike before. He eats rice sold by one of the caterers at the station and drinks only bottled water. He insists that his wife knew what he was doing for a living and even used to collect ransom for him.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-transport-magnate-paid-avoid-kidnap-says-evans/

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Prechy08(m): 2:37pm
First to comment, FP material straight, but its funny Sha, he has not being kidnapped yet paying ransom

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by awesomely: 2:46pm
Prechy08:
First to comment, FP material straight, but its funny Sha, he has not being kidnapped yet paying ransom

My brother, na d new password to front page be that o.

Evans news dey sell pass snake nowadays. D mods no dey take ears hear Evans matter, na automatic frontpage.

Even when Evans will tell journalist that Seun paid 20 million, so that they will not kidnap lalasticlala.

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by bossmayor3: 2:58pm
This is amazing, indeed he as started eating intresting. So what kind of food will master Evans request for... grin[color=#990000][/color]

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by bossmayor3: 2:59pm
This is amazing, indeed he as started eating intresting. So what kind of food will master Evans request for... grin

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by auntysimbiat(f): 5:03pm

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by soberdrunk(m): 5:03pm
Kai!!! Women!!! Women!!! Women!!! Why una dey like this?? See how his wife denied him publicly after enjoying the money, she even claimed to be oblivious of his criminal activities. Truly These .......... ain't loyal!!! angry

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by NwaAmaikpe: 5:03pm
One useless reporter will sit in a beer parlour and cook up stories just to sell his newspaper. shocked

Evans doesn't talk like this.

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by zzstuns(f): 5:03pm
I wan confess ooo
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Tangloaded: 5:04pm
angry

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by sunnysunny69: 5:04pm
Parrot at it again.
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Giel(f): 5:05pm
awesomely:


My brother, na d new password to front page be that o.

Evans news dey sell pass snake nowadays. D mods no dey take ears hear Evans matter, na automatic frontpage.

Even when Evans will tell journalist that Seun paid 20 million, so that they will not kidnap lalasticlala.

LMAO grin grin

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by marooh(m): 5:05pm
Am beginning to like this so called Evans.

Evan can u be my nairaland brother?
Ur story they top like he'll fire....

Abeg wey the remaining money make I kwontinuo where u stop!

Haba!! Evan and MMM hypers

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by chukzyfcbb: 5:06pm
any Evans story = frontpage
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by feelgoodInc: 5:06pm
EVANS Story again?
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by okedoyinolabisi(f): 5:06pm
I thought he said he wants to die,now he is begging for his life,Mr Evans, u denied ur victims of freedom and subjected them to pain and trauma. let the law take its full course. I no trust naija police tho

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by dotcomnamename: 5:06pm
Lol
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by chiwetaluAGU(m): 5:06pm
Women and Wickedness.
The olosho tells us she only became aware of EVANs kidnapping business 4 days to his arrest, while evans maintains she has been in on the game ever since. Even picking up ransome on some occasions.
She wants to wriggle out of this and jump onto the next available diick once EVANs is done in.

FEAR WOMAN ... OLOSHOs ngwanu ... Oseti go grin cheesy

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Iamwrath: 5:06pm
Is this guy a catholic ??


He confesses too much

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by chennycharm(f): 5:06pm
The fall of Evans the kidnapper.

Produced by Odingo Odingo.

Marketed at No. 14 Upper Iweka Rd. Onitsha


grin grin

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by 9jayes: 5:06pm
THE PARROT AT IT AGAIN
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by winkmart: 5:06pm
grin grin grin
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by yaqq: 5:07pm
Evans a notorious criminal drinking bottle water in police custody while a free n legitimate bros like lala is somewhere drinking borehole water! chai! lesson learn from this Evans is that if u want to eat fish ogbeni chop better onel! iyaf tayad for this ibo boi mata

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
The woman did not only know but she was an accomplice
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by ajepako(f): 5:07pm
This guy sings better than Davido and wizkid combined..

In fact, he's a canary bird...

Oo ni bo nibe...

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
even with the juju he got caught

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by EgunMogaji(m): 5:07pm
awesomely:


My brother, na d new password to front page be that o.

Evans news dey sell pass snake nowadays. D mods no dey take ears hear Evans matter, na automatic frontpage.

Even when Evans will tell journalist that Seun paid 20 million, so that they will not kidnap lalasticlala.

Sir, I believe that you made a funny grin

But sha this Evan guy is the epitome of efficiency. Only if he pursued legit job/business. Oh, he did but Nigerian corruption in guise of customs frustrated him.

#WhenTheyPayNotToGetKidnapped

Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by PiuniMan: 5:07pm
Nawa o
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by MediumStout(m): 5:07pm
sad
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Iamwrath: 5:07pm
That's blackmail
Prechy08:
First to comment, FP material straight, but its funny Sha, he has not being kidnapped yet paying ransom
Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by mactoni91(m): 5:07pm
.

