|Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Richie77: 2:23pm
• Kingpin begs government to seize all he owns but spare his life
http://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-transport-magnate-paid-avoid-kidnap-says-evans/
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Prechy08(m): 2:37pm
First to comment, FP material straight, but its funny Sha, he has not being kidnapped yet paying ransom
3 Likes
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by awesomely: 2:46pm
Prechy08:
My brother, na d new password to front page be that o.
Evans news dey sell pass snake nowadays. D mods no dey take ears hear Evans matter, na automatic frontpage.
Even when Evans will tell journalist that Seun paid 20 million, so that they will not kidnap lalasticlala.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by bossmayor3: 2:58pm
This is amazing, indeed he as started eating intresting. So what kind of food will master Evans request for... [color=#990000][/color]
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by bossmayor3: 2:59pm
This is amazing, indeed he as started eating intresting. So what kind of food will master Evans request for...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by auntysimbiat(f): 5:03pm
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by soberdrunk(m): 5:03pm
Kai!!! Women!!! Women!!! Women!!! Why una dey like this?? See how his wife denied him publicly after enjoying the money, she even claimed to be oblivious of his criminal activities. Truly These .......... ain't loyal!!!
1 Like
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by NwaAmaikpe: 5:03pm
One useless reporter will sit in a beer parlour and cook up stories just to sell his newspaper.
Evans doesn't talk like this.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by zzstuns(f): 5:03pm
I wan confess ooo
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Tangloaded: 5:04pm
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by sunnysunny69: 5:04pm
Parrot at it again.
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Giel(f): 5:05pm
awesomely:
LMAO
1 Like
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by marooh(m): 5:05pm
Am beginning to like this so called Evans.
Evan can u be my nairaland brother?
Ur story they top like he'll fire....
Abeg wey the remaining money make I kwontinuo where u stop!
Haba!! Evan and MMM hypers
1 Like
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by chukzyfcbb: 5:06pm
any Evans story = frontpage
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by feelgoodInc: 5:06pm
EVANS Story again?
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by okedoyinolabisi(f): 5:06pm
I thought he said he wants to die,now he is begging for his life,Mr Evans, u denied ur victims of freedom and subjected them to pain and trauma. let the law take its full course. I no trust naija police tho
2 Likes
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by dotcomnamename: 5:06pm
Lol
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by chiwetaluAGU(m): 5:06pm
Women and Wickedness.
The olosho tells us she only became aware of EVANs kidnapping business 4 days to his arrest, while evans maintains she has been in on the game ever since. Even picking up ransome on some occasions.
She wants to wriggle out of this and jump onto the next available diick once EVANs is done in.
FEAR WOMAN ... OLOSHOs ngwanu ... Oseti go
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Iamwrath: 5:06pm
Is this guy a catholic ??
He confesses too much
4 Likes
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by chennycharm(f): 5:06pm
The fall of Evans the kidnapper.
Produced by Odingo Odingo.
Marketed at No. 14 Upper Iweka Rd. Onitsha
1 Like
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by 9jayes: 5:06pm
THE PARROT AT IT AGAIN
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by winkmart: 5:06pm
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by yaqq: 5:07pm
Evans a notorious criminal drinking bottle water in police custody while a free n legitimate bros like lala is somewhere drinking borehole water! chai! lesson learn from this Evans is that if u want to eat fish ogbeni chop better onel! iyaf tayad for this ibo boi mata
2 Likes
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
The woman did not only know but she was an accomplice
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by ajepako(f): 5:07pm
This guy sings better than Davido and wizkid combined..
In fact, he's a canary bird...
Oo ni bo nibe...
1 Like
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
even with the juju he got caught
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by EgunMogaji(m): 5:07pm
awesomely:
Sir, I believe that you made a funny
But sha this Evan guy is the epitome of efficiency. Only if he pursued legit job/business. Oh, he did but Nigerian corruption in guise of customs frustrated him.
#WhenTheyPayNotToGetKidnapped
1 Like
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by PiuniMan: 5:07pm
Nawa o
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by MediumStout(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by Iamwrath: 5:07pm
That's blackmail
Prechy08:
|Re: Evans: Lagos Transport Magnate Paid Me To Avoid Kidnap, Native Doctor Got 10% by mactoni91(m): 5:07pm
.
