|Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by information1: 9:16am
Yesterday, at White Sands area of Isheri-Osun, Lagos, following a startling revelation by a teenager of how he lured a three-year-old child to a Muslim cleric, popularly called Alfa, who then killed him.
The 15-year-old suspect, a primary six pupil, stated that the cleric, Kazeem Alimson, paid him N500 to lure the victim to a designated point, from where she was taken away to be killed.
Vanguard gathered that the victim’s mother, Chinasa Okereke, was bathing her children outside her compound on Akogun Street, Tuesday night, but went inside to get a wrapper with which to strap her youngest child on her back so she can attend to others.
But apprehension set it when Okereke came out only to discover that her child was nowhere to be found. According to the devastated mother, who spoke with Vanguard during a visit to her house yesterday,
“when I asked where he was, his sister said he went into one of our neighbour’s apartment. But on getting to the apartment, he was not there. I was informed that he went out with my neighbour’s nephew. “But when he came back home, he said he did not know anything about my son’s whereabouts. He admitted to have seen him earlier, but said that he only saw him walking towards the opposite direction.”
A search around the vicinity was organised, but the boy was not found.
Policemen from the Isheri-Osun Division, who were contacted the next day (Wednesday) stormed the area and effected the teenager’s arrest, his guardians and other occupants of the building. During interrogation, he opened up, revealing how he took the missing child to Alfa Alimson, thereby leading to the latter’s arrest.
He then led policemen to an uncompleted building within the area, where the remains of the missing boy was found— gagged, with his limbs bound.
Explaining how the act was carried out, the teenager who hails from Abia State, said:
“This man (pointing to Alfa) told me to bring the boy. That night, he gave me N500 and was waiting for us. “I took the child to him and he drove to the uncompleted building. When we got to the site, he covered the boy’s mouth with a red cloth, tied him up and started saying some Juju language (incarnations). Later, he hit the child’s head three times with a stone. “He warned me not to tell anybody. He said if I do, he will kill me. He showed me a juju knife, with which he said he would butcher me if I revealed what happened to anybody. “That was why I told everybody that I knew nothing about the boy’s disappearance when I came back home.”
Denial However, Alfa Alimson denied knowing anything about the boy’s murder. He simply stated that he did not know what the teenager was talking about. He said:
“I was sleeping in my house yesterday, when I heard people shouting outside. When I came out, I saw some policemen around. I demanded to know why the policemen were there and was informed that a dead child was found in the uncompleted building. “I went back inside. But 30 minutes later, police came back and arrested me. I don’t know this boy (the teenager) and I have never spoken to him.” “You’re lying” But at this point, the teenager interjected, saying “he is lying. He was giving me signs not to talk. I saw when he hit the boy with a stone on the head three times.”
Residents, who throng the scene, were seen in different groups giving different accounts of how the act was committed. Two police vans from Isheri-Osun Division were sighted at the scene, with some policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Emeodi Camillus, a Chief Superintendent of Police.
Angry residents, who called for jungle justice, were prevented by the policemen from getting close to the suspects. The suspects were then driven to the station in one of the police vans, with some inquisitive residents following on motorbikes and on foot.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/3-yr-old-boy-lured-death-teenager/
Photo: The suspect and the stone with which he allegedly killed the boy.
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Wackyrichy(m): 9:17am
Ehn, how the pishure and the story take relate now...
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Ehinmola(m): 10:02am
What a wicked world. The quest for quick money at the expense of human life.. Sometimes jungle justice would have been the best if not because of the law. All this fake alfa, pastors and yahoo plus guys. God have mercy. RIP to the dead
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by talkofnaija: 11:03am
And you want to make heaven?
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by olayinka807: 11:03am
WHAT A WICKED WORLD!!!! SEE THE 3YEAR OLD VICTIM AND THE I5 YEARS OLD KILLER @@@
http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/03/alfa-paid-me-n500-to-lure-3-year-old-to.html
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by veekid(m): 11:03am
Wayre re o
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by themonk: 11:04am
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by nepapole(m): 11:04am
If we talk "eye for an eye" now, them go go dey shout human right. Any one who kills should be killed.
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by jamex93(m): 11:04am
see them
blood sucker
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by johntaiwo123(m): 11:04am
Ahhh
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by yourexcellency: 11:04am
Alfa..e o tie ranti ojo atisun
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by ancientbanana: 11:05am
It is obvious some ppl are evil n stupid. If Na igbo kid he cannot fall for Dat for just N500. Alfa wicked o
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:05am
May God save us from evil doers. RIP to the innocent boy.
Parents educate your children! Stop these eye service, my neighbour, My friend e.t.c evil intentions don spoil so many things.
Educate them not to mingle with strangers. Trust God and yourself abeg.
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by bukynkwuenu: 11:06am
.waiting for anti Suleiman chanters to come and vindicate this brown roof Muslim cleric...... agents of darkness
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Antara0503(m): 11:06am
Na wah!
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Franzinni: 11:07am
Alfa.. Jatijati!!!!
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by wellmax(m): 11:08am
Dog eat dog. So sad
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by pmud11: 11:08am
na wah ooo
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by ancientbanana: 11:08am
If Na hausa pikin dem do this thing by now hausa for Don dey kill ppl for lagos indiscriminately. It's obvious the mumsy are using all tactics to reduce xtain n igbo population. Nigerians wake u n fight this plague called hausa-fulani
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by deloon(m): 11:09am
The strory get K-leg.
Is the Alfa so stupid as to commit murder in the presence of a teenager?
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by mmosac: 11:09am
Ehinmola:its crazy
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Philinho(m): 11:09am
wicked people. And d worse thing is that he's teaching others under him how to b wicked.
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by kmuds: 11:09am
I give up on human race
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by anytaij: 11:11am
#500
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by 2016v2017: 11:11am
all Alfas are demonic agents.
they are all herbalists, (Cultists) Babalawos
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by dayleke(m): 11:11am
Haba!!!!
Ki lo de?
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by dayleke(m): 11:12am
Alfa radarada.....
Alfa eke leleyi o.....
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by Pavore9: 11:13am
So sad.
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by amiablesystems: 11:13am
all this jobless conmen that call themselves Alfa. Let ahmadiohia fire their mouth anywhere them dey !
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by olaoreawofele: 11:13am
There is no limit to the wickedness of men.
|Re: Alfa Paid Me N500 To Lure 3-Year-Old To His Death - 15-Year-Old Suspect by ollah2: 11:14am
It's time to bash Islam.
3. 2. 1
GO!
