Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by chimebube: 3:18pm
Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari and mother of twins, have finally shared a glimpse of what father of her daughters looks like.
The actress who shared a photo of the Caucasian man, strolling with her and their kids, wrote;
“Happy Father’s Day to the king of our castle. I love u”.
Nadia had kept his identity a secret before now, after she welcomed their twin daughters back in 2015.
Here’s the photo;
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by etzskillz(m): 3:20pm
Jim Iyke runaway punna
5 Likes
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by RuthDaniels: 3:26pm
Less Spotlight, Lesser Problems! # Marriage secret
4 Likes
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by praizephoto(m): 3:54pm
can't see his face oo
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by subtlemee(f): 4:01pm
We've lost interest in the identity....when water is in the mouth for too long it becomes saliva
32 Likes 1 Share
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by auntysimbiat(f): 4:23pm
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Mhissgaga(f): 4:51pm
okay
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 5:04pm
Beautiful kids
But
This Generation ehn
1 Share
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Nnfe(f): 6:58pm
Cute kids tho.. Even if we can't see their faces
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by BroZuma: 8:28pm
Okay
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by rozayx5(m): 8:28pm
jim iyke been dull with this fine babe
love light skin babes
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by lovelygurl(f): 8:29pm
Awww so beautiful
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by dennisworld1(m): 8:29pm
MOD two topicat FP
1 Like
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by martineverest(m): 8:29pm
rozayx5:I like then black and chocolate
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by rawpadgin(m): 8:29pm
fine girl + fine boy = adorable kids
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Fkforyou(m): 8:30pm
She don tire to dey hide her hubby...?
Ediot.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by NwaAmaikpe: 8:30pm
She looks like a repented witch in the second picture.
This man does not deserve to be called a man.
Nadia has effeminated him completely, see how he is pushing the trolley like a houseboy while she inspects.
I ever hear Nadia calls out Jim's name in bed and the fool is fine with it.
She has been so ashamed of him because he acts like a sissy that's why she's kept him anonymous on social media...this same girl that flaunted Jim Iyke like crazy as if he was the Christ even when she was pregnant for this retárd.
Rubbish.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by MrImole(m): 8:31pm
Lol
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Jameskelvin(m): 8:31pm
Nadia My ex crush.but what's with the identity hiding?from the husband 2 the children.infact i don vex,hide am 4eva sef
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by rawpadgin(m): 8:31pm
subtlemee:this ur parable get weight sha
2 Likes
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Jiang(m): 8:31pm
No woman can steal my genes without getting the ring, this is absolutely impossible, do they even know how much effort & energy it takes to produce a single drop of sperm
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by klem93(m): 8:31pm
Oyinbo lon jese girl yi sha
1 Like
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Uzomajane: 8:31pm
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by adeniyisamuel59(m): 8:34pm
Which one is baby daddy again, just say her husband.
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by ZorGBUooeh: 8:35pm
Baby daddy kwa,,Jim iyke leftover
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by pweetiedee(f): 8:35pm
This Lady is beautiful...very beautiful
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by loadedvibes: 8:38pm
Which one still be baby daddy again is that a new form of hustle ?
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Johnekwe: 8:39pm
chimebube:
DIVA
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Jacksparr0w127: 8:44pm
Took me many years to realise Juliet Ibrahim is not Nadia Buari
2 Likes
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Johnekwe: 8:44pm
chimebube:
Shebi na Mohammadu Buhari's 2nd daughter be dis?
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by OKorowanta: 8:51pm
Craze!
She don use brain dey show dia face afta showing only dia shadow for a long time.
Re: Nadia Buari, Her Baby Daddy & Their Twins Step Out For Father's Day by Iamzik: 8:58pm
I only came to see if Jim iyke is in the pissure
