The actress who shared a photo of the Caucasian man, strolling with her and their kids, wrote;



“Happy Father’s Day to the king of our castle. I love u”.

Nadia had kept his identity a secret before now, after she welcomed their twin daughters back in 2015.



Here’s the photo;



Jim Iyke runaway punna 5 Likes

Less Spotlight, Lesser Problems! # Marriage secret 4 Likes

can't see his face oo

We've lost interest in the identity....when water is in the mouth for too long it becomes saliva 32 Likes 1 Share

okay



But

This Generation ehn Beautiful kidsButThis Generation ehn 1 Share

Cute kids tho.. Even if we can't see their faces

Okay







love light skin babes jim iyke been dull with this fine babelove light skin babes

Awww so beautiful

MOD two topicat FP 1 Like

rozayx5:

jim iyke been dull with this fine babe





love light skin babes I like then black and chocolate I like then black and chocolate 3 Likes 1 Share

fine girl + fine boy = adorable kids





Ediot. She don tire to dey hide her hubby...?Ediot. 1 Like 1 Share





She looks like a repented witch in the second picture.





This man does not deserve to be called a man.

Nadia has effeminated him completely, see how he is pushing the trolley like a houseboy while she inspects.

I ever hear Nadia calls out Jim's name in bed and the fool is fine with it.



She has been so ashamed of him because he acts like a sissy that's why she's kept him anonymous on social media...this same girl that flaunted Jim Iyke like crazy as if he was the Christ even when she was pregnant for this retárd.





Rubbish. She looks like a repented witch in the second picture.This man does not deserve to be called a man.Nadia has effeminated him completely, see how he is pushing the trolley like a houseboy while she inspects.I ever hear Nadia calls out Jim's name in bed and the fool is fine with it.She has been so ashamed of him because he acts like a sissy that's why she's kept him anonymous on social media...this same girl that flaunted Jim Iyke like crazy as if he was the Christ even when she was pregnant for this retárd.Rubbish. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol

Nadia My ex crush.but what's with the identity hiding?from the husband 2 the children.infact i don vex,hide am 4eva sef

subtlemee:

We've lost interest in the identity....when water is in the mouth for too long it becomes saliva this ur parable get weight sha this ur parable get weight sha 2 Likes





No woman can steal my genes without getting the ring, this is absolutely impossible, do they even know how much effort & energy it takes to produce a single drop of sperm No woman can steal my genes without getting the ring, this is absolutely impossible, do they even know how much effort & energy it takes to produce a single drop of sperm

Oyinbo lon jese girl yi sha 1 Like

Which one is baby daddy again, just say her husband.

Baby daddy kwa,,Jim iyke leftover

This Lady is beautiful...very beautiful

Which one still be baby daddy again is that a new form of hustle ?

chimebube:

DIVA

Took me many years to realise Juliet Ibrahim is not Nadia Buari 2 Likes

Shebi na Mohammadu Buhari's 2nd daughter be dis?



Craze!

She don use brain dey show dia face afta showing only dia shadow for a long time.