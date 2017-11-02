₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by MrBen10(m): 6:59am
A just graduated Student of Banking And Finance, Auchi Polytechnic known as Lawrentta was shot dead at her graduation party last night (03-11-2017).
She wrote her last and final examination on Thursday 02-11-2017.
.
The circumstances which might have led a member of the Vigilante squad who invaded her graduation party to open fire is still sketchy, though she was rush down to Jay M Jay Hospital immediately after she was hit and sadly, she was confirmed dead.
.
More details later...
.
.
The rate of Vigilante harrassment on students in Auchi is becoming worrisome.
.
Rest In Peace Lawrentta
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by sluk(m): 7:12am
MrBen10:
RIP
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by MrBen10(m): 7:16am
Lalasticlala, Seun, lets wish her a Perfect Rest In Peace, Amen.
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Spexo001(m): 8:29am
Hard luck.. Rest in peace. Maybe the grass is greener on the other side. Adieu
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by daviesblaze(m): 10:29am
My God.
The tyrannism of this Auchi Vigilante is getting too much O
REST IN PEACE ANGEL. I hope you make Heaven though
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by 40ng: 11:21am
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by free2ryhme: 11:21am
MrBen10:
This is wicked
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Lordspicy(m): 11:21am
arrest her killers
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by agarawu23(m): 11:21am
Rip
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Odianose13(m): 11:22am
Shot by a vigilante who opened fire in a party and killed only her. That's questionable tho.
Rip to her! Whoever did such should be caught and brought to book.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by AngelicBeing: 11:22am
Any evil power, spirit or personality, man or woman,
monitoring and waiting to turn my day of joy to sorrow, what are you waiting for die,die,die, die, die, die, die, die by fire and thunder and every evil arrow fired against me from the council of wickedness, go back and kill your sender, Rip to the young lady
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by KreativGenius: 11:22am
What a world. Shot dead at graduation party. They should have done it at the fresher's party. After all the stress, a family's hope is now dashed.
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by temmypotter(m): 11:22am
sometimes I wonder if local vigilantes are licensed by law to carry firearms?
As it is, we already have enough licensed incompetent men in black who carry firearms.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by olaboy33(m): 11:23am
what a loss...
where is NANS when u need them,
you only hear them when it comes to bursary, and when election is coming.
2 Likes
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Divay22(f): 11:23am
Chai
God please don't let us die at the point of our celebration o
It hard to type RIP, but I'll say Return if possible
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Nebuzaradan: 11:24am
that's why i advised students to always shun these graduation fanfare because na there Satan, witches and your village people dey wait for you do useless you.
if not things like this cult boys may decide to invade the place and attack their rivals and you may be a victim
fight may broke out
accidents
the best thing is write your final paper go home and thank your God for a successful years
if you must celebrate make it calm and not wild
you still have long way to go in life
why waste your life on top of nothing.
Just look at this young promising lady wasted
RIP young lady
13 Likes
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by luvlymabel: 11:24am
ayam not understanding
what really happened
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Skmoda360(m): 11:24am
free2ryhme:God punish those vigilante ooo but come to think of it i dey suspect village people.
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by emeijeh(m): 11:25am
Imagine the beautiful girl wasted
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by TallPck1: 11:25am
I'm thinking of what the parents would be going through right now. Rip
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by talk2percy(m): 11:25am
Do we really need these vigilantes that kills people anyhow??
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by ekensi01(m): 11:26am
Sad.
Hell ad
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by jaxxy(m): 11:26am
Hope the police has arrested the culprit. This is ridiculous. Vigilante my a$$
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Odianose13(m): 11:26am
KreativGenius:
That's not a nice way to comment in such situation. It means you are not against such inhuman act.
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Burger01(m): 11:26am
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by frubben(m): 11:27am
One reason whyy I don't supprt all dis celebration, tank ur God in your closet and move oon. Dem no go hear word.
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by adet991(f): 11:27am
R I P
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Etizz: 11:27am
those idiiot have no reason for firing a shot ....they just killed the innocent girl just like dat, after all the stress,... not that she was sick, this is why some people take revenge into their hand, with the pain if na my sister or girlfriend I will definitely kill those idiot who does dat murder.... rubbish set of people.....
Rest in peace sweetheart...
1 Like
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by KreativGenius: 11:27am
Odianose13:
Your interpretations if you don't understand such way of commenting. That's the best way of condemning the act. Now will you let me be in peace
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by Odianose13(m): 11:29am
KreativGenius:
I say no more
2 Likes
|Re: Auchi Polytechnic Fresh Graduate Shot Dead By Auchi Vigilante Squad (Graphic Pic by midehi2(f): 11:29am
