A just graduated Student of Banking And Finance, Auchi Polytechnic known as Lawrentta was shot dead at her graduation party last night (03-11-2017).

She wrote her last and final examination on Thursday 02-11-2017.

The circumstances which might have led a member of the Vigilante squad who invaded her graduation party to open fire is still sketchy, though she was rush down to Jay M Jay Hospital immediately after she was hit and sadly, she was confirmed dead.

More details later...

The rate of Vigilante harrassment on students in Auchi is becoming worrisome.

Rest In Peace Lawrentta 3 Likes 2 Shares

RIP RIP

Lalasticlala, Seun, lets wish her a Perfect Rest In Peace, Amen. 1 Like

Hard luck.. Rest in peace. Maybe the grass is greener on the other side. Adieu 1 Like



The tyrannism of this Auchi Vigilante is getting too much O



REST IN PEACE ANGEL. I hope you make Heaven though My God.The tyrannism of this Auchi Vigilante is getting too much OREST IN PEACE ANGEL. I hope you make Heaven though 1 Like 1 Share

This is wicked This is wicked

arrest her killers

Rip

Shot by a vigilante who opened fire in a party and killed only her. That's questionable tho.



Rip to her! Whoever did such should be caught and brought to book. 5 Likes 1 Share



monitoring and waiting to turn my day of joy to sorrow, what are you waiting for die,die,die, die, die, die, die, die by fire and thunder and every evil arrow fired against me from the council of wickedness, go back and kill your sender, Rip to the young lady Any evil power, spirit or personality, man or woman,monitoring and waiting to turn my day of joy to sorrow, what are you waiting for die,die,die, die, die, die, die, die by fire and thunder and every evil arrow fired against me from the council of wickedness, go back and kill your sender, Rip to the young lady 20 Likes 2 Shares

What a world. Shot dead at graduation party. They should have done it at the fresher's party. After all the stress, a family's hope is now dashed. 1 Like

sometimes I wonder if local vigilantes are licensed by law to carry firearms?



As it is, we already have enough licensed incompetent men in black who carry firearms. 3 Likes 1 Share

what a loss...





where is NANS when u need them,



you only hear them when it comes to bursary, and when election is coming. 2 Likes



God please don't let us die at the point of our celebration o



It hard to type RIP, but I'll say Return if possible ChaiGod please don't let us die at the point of our celebration oIt hard to type RIP, but I'll say Return if possible 1 Like

that's why i advised students to always shun these graduation fanfare because na there Satan, witches and your village people dey wait for you do useless you.

if not things like this cult boys may decide to invade the place and attack their rivals and you may be a victim

fight may broke out

accidents

the best thing is write your final paper go home and thank your God for a successful years

if you must celebrate make it calm and not wild

you still have long way to go in life

why waste your life on top of nothing.



Just look at this young promising lady wasted

RIP young lady 13 Likes

ayam not understanding





















what really happened

free2ryhme:





This is wicked God punish those vigilante ooo but come to think of it i dey suspect village people. God punish those vigilante ooo but come to think of it i dey suspect village people.

beautiful girl wasted



Imagine thegirl wasted 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm thinking of what the parents would be going through right now. Rip

Do we really need these vigilantes that kills people anyhow??





Hell ad Sad.Hell ad

Hope the police has arrested the culprit. This is ridiculous. Vigilante my a$$

KreativGenius:

What a world. Shot dead at graduation party. They should have done it at the fresher's party. After all the stress, a family's hope is now dashed.

That's not a nice way to comment in such situation. It means you are not against such inhuman act. That's not a nice way to comment in such situation. It means you are not against such inhuman act. 1 Like

One reason whyy I don't supprt all dis celebration, tank ur God in your closet and move oon. Dem no go hear word.









Rip 1 Like

R I P

those idiiot have no reason for firing a shot ....they just killed the innocent girl just like dat, after all the stress,... not that she was sick, this is why some people take revenge into their hand, with the pain if na my sister or girlfriend I will definitely kill those idiot who does dat murder.... rubbish set of people.....





Rest in peace sweetheart... 1 Like

Odianose13:





That's not a nice way to comment in such situation. It means you are not against such inhuman act.

Your interpretations if you don't understand such way of commenting. That's the best way of condemning the act. Now will you let me be in peace Your interpretations if you don't understand such way of commenting. That's the best way of condemning the act. Now will you let me be in peace