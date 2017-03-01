₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by ChangeIsCostant: 4:26pm
Susan from Niger State studying medicine in the Caribbean island of Saint Kits stood to testify to the world of her deliverance from the spirits of lust, masturbation and stealing that had plagued her life from a young age.
She explained how the spirit of lust entered her at the tender age of ten when she received calls on her mobile phone from an unknown caller, teaching her how to masturbate herself. From there, she began to engage in social networking and watching pornography.
A naturally brilliant child who excelled in school, Susan’s mind was clouded by lust and she lost focus.
At the age of 16, she got into a relationship with a man and to her dismay, tested positive for a pregnancy test. The doctor in the clinic that confirmed she was pregnant reassured her that he would conduct an abortion. He later told her that in order for the abortion to be possible, she needed to sleep with a man again and persuaded her that she should sleep with him.
The guilt and pain of this episode plagued tormented Susan and the desire for masturbation increased.
Her parents struggled for their daughter to get the best education and she was admitted to study medicine in the island of Saint Kits in the Caribbean. Despite the change of environment, the internal struggle continued within Susan and although she would teach her fellow students and they would pass with flying colours, she began to fail her exams, one by one. Along with the spirit of lust, she began to steal things like makeup, clothes from her friends even though she didn’t need them.
As she was entering her third year of Medicine, the financial strain began to bear on her parents as Susan had to keep repeating her classes. She pulled out and found another university and before she resumed her studies, she went to the UK for a few weeks to stay with her cousin.
It was there that the spirit of stealing escalated. After stealing many clothes from a clothes store, she was eventually caught in the very act of shoplifting by the police.
It was devastating news for her parents who had to pay a fine to release her. Upon her return to Nigeria, her mother decided that she had to take her daughter to The SCOAN for deliverance.
It was in the overflow congregation that the evil spirit tormenting Susan was exposed and she was finally set free from this bondage.
Delighted at her freedom from the spirits of stealing and lust, Susan confirmed that the desire to masturbate and steal had left her.
Advising the youth, she said, “We need to draw closer to God. Everything in this world is vanity. The further we live from God, the closer we live to darkness.”
Her mother who was hearing her confession for the first time, broke into tears and assured Susan that her past was over and that she loved her.
Advising parents, she said “I thought I knew Susan. Parents, please be observant of your children, especially the way they use their mobile phones.”
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/female-medical-student-delivered-stealing-masturbation-photos.html
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by missioner(m): 4:40pm
Issokay
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by sholatech(m): 5:03pm
It takes Guts to come public with this. Glad if she has permanent deliverance!
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by dainformant(m): 5:19pm
good for her
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by subtlemee(f): 5:46pm
It's good she got delivered early and didn't die before she was saved
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Flexherbal(m): 7:31pm
Thank God for her life !
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by takenadoh: 7:32pm
Na wah oh, this story sha
The girl just played along becos of the fine they paid,an addict is an addict.
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Lexusgs430: 7:32pm
Videos of her masturbating......... Una oversabi the rest...
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by oshe11(m): 7:32pm
"ATAM CHIDINMA CUCUMBER"
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Flirtykim: 7:32pm
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Papiikush: 7:33pm
Delivered from masturbation? Lol... So the Vaseline guys are possessed aren't they?
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by DieBuhari: 7:33pm
Fake Yoruba pastors everywhere
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by BroZuma: 7:33pm
What is all this?
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by SIRKAY98(m): 7:33pm
U dont testify on such Ailmemt once u hv it its Eternal. I can bet my life she will still Masturbate sooner or later when she fills d urge
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by durentchigozie(m): 7:34pm
ChangeIsCostant:
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Lalas247(f): 7:34pm
Na so make them they deceive themselves
Plssssss
She must be tired of stealing and made the choice to stop all this rada rada kmt
Just waiting till this TB whatever is exposed
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Keneking: 7:34pm
Too much lies embedded in this story
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by MhizzAJ(f): 7:34pm
Okay
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Lalas247(f): 7:34pm
DieBuhari:
I tire o! his own fakery deserve award
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by buzquet(m): 7:34pm
One day, our bloggers will get sense
they just love using delusional stories, fake news to litter everywhere
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by uzoclinton(m): 7:35pm
They have come again...
meanwhile check this out
5 Major Ways Porn/Mastutbation Addiction Affects Your Brain
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by iluvpomo(m): 7:35pm
How can one apply to become a writer for SCOAN? I have many ideas for juicy Sunday stories that honorable TBJ will love and we can share the collection.
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by salford1: 7:35pm
Papiikush:
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Kelvinortabo: 7:36pm
ChangeIsCostant:
Where's the proof?
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by NwaAmaikpe: 7:36pm
Hahahaha....
She will steal her roommates' candles and use it to masturbate.
#StealingMasturbator
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by sham0: 7:37pm
What exactly is wrong with masturbation?
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by PeterTersugh(m): 7:37pm
Thank God
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by ganie(m): 7:38pm
She started to use a phone at the age of 10? I no undstnd thinking she should be around 24 years old.
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by olapluto(m): 7:38pm
So how does she know she's been delivered? Will she be telling the pastor next time the urges come?
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by cold(m): 7:38pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" by Ayblaize(m): 7:38pm
.
