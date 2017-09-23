Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam (6769 Views)

An Instagram user, Adenike expresed her disapproval after some Muslims blocked a road in VI, to observe Friday prayers, causing serious traffic jam in the area. Her post below:



"Come on guys. Come on!!! This is a Local Council Development Area, Iru-Victoria Island, that has a mosque. Come on guys... Really How do you BLOCK the road to PRAY? How I had to park, because there was just ONE alternate route, that was locked down.

And yes, when MY church starts to PRAY on the road, I will do same. For now, it's TRAFFIC caused by cars leaving or going into church. (Different from this). NOT impressed one bit... They want to regulate CSOs, we no gree, how dem no go regulate am; if churches and mosques be PRAYING on the roads?



I have nothing to say. This is NIGERIA FTC

Can you imagine? 6 Likes 1 Share

Exactly what Jesus taught against.



They can do this because they already see themselves as the only owners of the country. 16 Likes 3 Shares

na their way 1 Like

Do we have more Muslims than available mosques. Why is it that this happens only on Fridays.

Hypocrisy at its peak... na this 1 nai go mk Allah answer their prayer.... or maybe them they do mosque Shiloh.... jst saying ....





make them do am for third mainland bridge na someone cannot pray again?make them do am for third mainland bridge na 3 Likes 1 Share

They do that in all the northern states. see them yorubas claiming civilization wen they cannot confront the backwardness islam brought to their region. Anyway wats my business, yorubas made them feel like the lords in Nigeria. But they should try it wen am driving my caterpillar some of them would probably complete their prayers in hell 26 Likes 4 Shares





zionmade1:

Take your hatred away. Empty chest beater as usual.

One Naijiriya indeed...hypocritic orientend religion causing meyham here nd there. 2 Likes

But this is not right at all 1 Like

madridguy:

Take your hatred away. Empty chest beater as usual.



Hatred for who? or wat?

other countries are developing u guys are trying hard to see that nigeria remains a backward society where people have no sense of decency Hatred for who? or wat?other countries are developing u guys are trying hard to see that nigeria remains a backward society where people have no sense of decency 40 Likes 4 Shares

E no fit happen 4 southeast 5 Likes

SirBrightoc:

They can do this because they already see themselves as the only owners of the country. Inasmuch they're disrupting, they're dedicated to their believes.most of them observe 5 times prayers daily but that of Christians although not all is the opposite. They're mis using grace of our lord Jesus Christ which would soon cease soon. Instead of them devoting time to prayers and studies,they are busy abusing themselves and looking for one fault or the other on preachers forgetting that salvation is personal. The Bible say in Philippians 2:12-13 "12 Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; 13 for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure. Inasmuch they're disrupting, they're dedicated to their believes.most of them observe 5 times prayers daily but that of Christians although not all is the opposite. They're mis using grace of our lord Jesus Christ which would soon cease soon. Instead of them devoting time to prayers and studies,they are busy abusing themselves and looking for one fault or the other on preachers forgetting that salvation is personal. The Bible say in Philippians 2:12-13 "12 Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; 13 for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure. 1 Like

Hmmmm, Peace anyway, yea, they stand for . . .Lalasticlala

We have told you people to leave Nigeria for us and go to your Biafra.



zionmade1:



Hatred for who? or wat?

other countries are developing u guys are trying hard to see that nigeria remains a backward society where people have no sense of decency So praying now is dragging you backward?We have told you people to leave Nigeria for us and go to your Biafra. 5 Likes

zionmade1:

They do that in all the northern states. see them yorubas claiming civilization wen they cannot confront the backwardness islam brought to their region. Anyway wats my business, yorubas made them feel like the lords in Nigeria. But they should try it wen am driving my caterpillar some of them would probably complete their prayers in hell Terrorists are always happy to kill. Terrorists are always happy to kill. 3 Likes

madridguy:

So praying now is dragging you backward? We have told you people to leave Nigeria for us and go to your Biafra.



Ancient uncivilized mentality of leave our land for us

why dont u go to Lagos-ibadan expressway and block the entire road just to pray. bla bla bla blaAncient uncivilized mentality of leave our land for uswhy dont u go to Lagos-ibadan expressway and block the entire road just to pray. 7 Likes

iamgenius:

Terrorists are always happy to kill. And foolish people are happy to die foolishly And foolish people are happy to die foolishly 2 Likes





zionmade1:



You know people blocking the Lagos-Ibadn expressway without making unpleasant noise like pigs. 4 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

You know people blocking the Lagos-Ibadn expressway without making unpleasant noise like pigs.



whether it is pig or slaves to a region, if block the road senselessly u die senselessly whether it is pig or slaves to a region, if block the road senselessly u die senselessly 1 Like

Trouble-makers by default





A person need police permit to do that. And paid police officers standing there A person need police permit to do that. And paid police officers standing there

cc Ambode, i trust him （even the imam will be arrested）

I can't even imagine, have an interview or your wedding.

abelprice:

Hypocrisy at its peak... na this 1 nai go mk Allah answer their prayer.. .. or maybe them they do mosque Shiloh.. .. jst saying .... I wonder if preaching from house to house makes Jesus answer prayers either.

Religion is a scam! Shame it... I wonder if preaching from house to house makes Jesus answer prayers either.Religion is a scam! Shame it...