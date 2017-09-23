₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by MrGist: 7:19am
@GISTMORE
An Instagram user, Adenike expresed her disapproval after some Muslims blocked a road in VI, to observe Friday prayers, causing serious traffic jam in the area. Her post below:
"Come on guys. Come on!!! This is a Local Council Development Area, Iru-Victoria Island, that has a mosque. Come on guys... Really How do you BLOCK the road to PRAY? How I had to park, because there was just ONE alternate route, that was locked down.
And yes, when MY church starts to PRAY on the road, I will do same. For now, it's TRAFFIC caused by cars leaving or going into church. (Different from this). NOT impressed one bit... They want to regulate CSOs, we no gree, how dem no go regulate am; if churches and mosques be PRAYING on the roads?
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Ibj50(m): 7:20am
FTC I have nothing to say. This is NIGERIA
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by MrGist: 7:20am
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by mazimee(m): 7:25am
Can you imagine?
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by SirBrightoc(m): 7:25am
Show.
Exactly what Jesus taught against.
They can do this because they already see themselves as the only owners of the country.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Homeboiy(m): 7:26am
na their way
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by ikbnice(m): 7:30am
Do we have more Muslims than available mosques. Why is it that this happens only on Fridays.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by abelprice(m): 7:36am
Hypocrisy at its peak... na this 1 nai go mk Allah answer their prayer.. .. or maybe them they do mosque Shiloh.. .. jst saying ....
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by uwammebi: 7:38am
someone cannot pray again?
make them do am for third mainland bridge na
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by zionmade1: 7:39am
They do that in all the northern states. see them yorubas claiming civilization wen they cannot confront the backwardness islam brought to their region. Anyway wats my business, yorubas made them feel like the lords in Nigeria. But they should try it wen am driving my caterpillar some of them would probably complete their prayers in hell
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by madridguy(m): 7:46am
Take your hatred away. Empty chest beater as usual.
zionmade1:
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by madridguy(m): 7:46am
Seen.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by newyorks(m): 7:55am
One Naijiriya indeed...hypocritic orientend religion causing meyham here nd there.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by greatmarshall(m): 7:59am
But this is not right at all
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by zionmade1: 8:11am
madridguy:Hatred for who? or wat?
other countries are developing u guys are trying hard to see that nigeria remains a backward society where people have no sense of decency
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by wtfcoded: 8:13am
E no fit happen 4 southeast
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by asuustrike2009: 8:57am
SirBrightoc:Inasmuch they're disrupting, they're dedicated to their believes.most of them observe 5 times prayers daily but that of Christians although not all is the opposite. They're mis using grace of our lord Jesus Christ which would soon cease soon. Instead of them devoting time to prayers and studies,they are busy abusing themselves and looking for one fault or the other on preachers forgetting that salvation is personal. The Bible say in Philippians 2:12-13 "12 Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; 13 for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Hier(m): 9:00am
Hmmmm, Peace anyway, yea, they stand for . . .Lalasticlala
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by madridguy(m): 9:27am
So praying now is dragging you backward? We have told you people to leave Nigeria for us and go to your Biafra.
zionmade1:
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by iamgenius(m): 9:54am
zionmade1:Terrorists are always happy to kill.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by zionmade1: 10:35am
madridguy:bla bla bla bla
Ancient uncivilized mentality of leave our land for us
why dont u go to Lagos-ibadan expressway and block the entire road just to pray.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by zionmade1: 10:35am
iamgenius:And foolish people are happy to die foolishly
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by madridguy(m): 10:47am
You know people blocking the Lagos-Ibadn expressway without making unpleasant noise like pigs.
zionmade1:
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by zionmade1: 11:38am
madridguy:whether it is pig or slaves to a region, if block the road senselessly u die senselessly
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Yomzzyblog: 1:12pm
Ok
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by flyca: 1:13pm
Trouble-makers by default
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by bullbull2: 1:13pm
A person need police permit to do that. And paid police officers standing there
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Dzimb: 1:13pm
Make I quiet first
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Logician: 1:13pm
cc Ambode, i trust him （even the imam will be arrested）
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by aku626(m): 1:13pm
I can't even imagine, have an interview or your wedding.
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Chiefia(m): 1:14pm
abelprice:I wonder if preaching from house to house makes Jesus answer prayers either.
Religion is a scam! Shame it...
|Re: Muslims Block Road In Victoria Island To Pray, Causing Traffic Jam by Coldfeet(f): 1:14pm
Nigeria will be better someday.
