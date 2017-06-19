₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by adekaden(m): 6:17pm On Jun 18
The introduction and popularity of abbreviation while writing has led to confusion and for some total ignorance when it comes to spelling English words correctly. Especially the female folks, most of them cannot spell common English words due to bad habits picked up during chats. If you doubt this , take most of your female friends on and see the trend...slay mamas, slaying the words. Some men are not to be spared in this, most of them feign knowledge even when their emptiness is obvious. Below are some common mistakes.
“Your” confused with “You’re”
[b]Your — Possessive determiner (specifies a noun), used to describe something that belongs to the person with whom you are corresponding.
Your customer is waiting.
You’re — Contraction of “you are.”
You’re a valued customer.
“They’re” confused with “Their” and “There”
Their —Possessive determiner, used to describe something that belongs to the people with whom you are corresponding.
Their manager is in a meeting.
There — Adverb, used to refer to “that location”.
There is a laptop you can use.
They’re — Contraction of “they are.”
They’re in charge of marketing.
“Its” confused with “It’s”
Its — Possessive determiner, used to describe something that belongs to an object.
The computer doesn’t work; its hard disk needs replacing.
It’s — Contraction of “it is.”
It’s time we told them the truth.
“Then” confused with “Than”
Than — Conjunction, used in making comparisons.
My lunch was better than yours.
Then — Adverb, used to situate actions in time.
We then ordered lunch.
Writing in a foreign language is no easy job, especially when your business may be depending on it. But the better you write, the better your reader will feel about you and your ideas.[/b]
Thank you and enjoy your week.
Learn more at http://www.fluentu.com/english/business/blog/business-english-correspondence/
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by LionDeLeo: 6:25pm On Jun 18
OP, good one there.
But who confuses "than" for "then"?
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by flexyebe(m): 7:17pm On Jun 18
english we must kn u by fire by force.bros bring anoda correction we are waiting
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by DjAndroid: 9:25pm On Jun 18
Primary 3 English
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by Aminu212: 6:50am
Thanks
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by BEATDABOOKIES: 7:29am
I swear with ma life DAT Evans tribe wont marry my daughter
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by XXLDICK(m): 7:30am
Anybody who doesn't know all these, should go back to primary School
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by eti78(m): 7:30am
I like how we wake up t reasonable posts like these then when the day gets brighter mods now start throwing junk at us... Well don sha e no easy
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by livinus009(m): 7:30am
Na only Olodo go make mistakes Like this.
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by obaival(m): 7:31am
If if is If, what if It?
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by free2ryhme: 7:31am
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by helphelp: 7:32am
Cool
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by dessz(m): 7:32am
Jackbb:
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by Rick9(m): 7:32am
You guys take English Language too seriously, haba
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by tintingz(m): 7:33am
Slay mamas be typing kk, y, gud mrn, hw r u, fyn.. Etc Like WTF, simple spelling most them can't spell correctly.
They type 'kk' why can't they just type 'OK', is something wrong with their keyboard?
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by sakalisis(m): 7:34am
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by muyibaba222(m): 7:34am
Go back to primary school if you can't the phrases above properly
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by Deseo(f): 7:35am
Thank you very much.
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by Alexbrain(m): 7:35am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by ojoboRR(m): 7:36am
Insightful post
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by akereconfi: 7:36am
Jackbb:
You this old fraudster
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by Vatinie: 7:36am
Exactly
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by elfmann: 7:37am
XXLDICK:Op mistake nko?....every day not everyday.
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by rawpadgin(m): 7:38am
n
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by femiranking285: 7:39am
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by ranson(m): 7:39am
6. Been and Being -
This mistake is extremely common and embarrassing. I see this mistake very often even from people who claimed they are seasoned writers.
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by neewphils: 7:42am
ADMISSION IS ONGOING FOR AUGUST
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by SaviTar(m): 7:47am
Hmmm
|Re: Common Mistakes You Make Everyday While Writing by superfelix: 7:47am
(0) (Reply)
