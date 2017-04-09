₦airaland Forum

Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by edymonte: 7:18pm
There are many commonly misused, misspelled, and mispronounced words in English. I will try to mention, to the best of my knowledge and experience, the most commonly abused words here.

HEARING: The word HEAR is a verb. The incorrect use of hearing is usually over phone communication for example “I am not hearing you’’ This is wrong. The correct way to say this is: “I cannot hear you’’

There are legal uses of the word though. There is the noun hearing which means the ability to perceive sounds. e.g. There are people who have very acute hearing.

Also, another noun form of hearing means an opportunity to state one’s case e.g. I think I had a fair hearing in court.


ATE: As we all know, ate is the past tense of eat. The problem with this word for most people is not so much in the use as in the pronunciation.

Very many people pronounce the word as “ETE’’ as in TETE, whatever that means.

The correct pronunciation of this word is ATE as in HATE without the “H’’

It might be embarrassing to mispronounce this simple word in public.


REVERT: Haven’t we all seen it in email correspondences, “Please Revert’’ or in some cases, “Revert Back’’.

Contrary to what many think, revert doesn’t mean reply.

Revert means return to (a previous state, practice etc.) For example, “You look so much better now that you are on a diet; please don’t revert to eating junk food’’.

If revert is used correctly as above, it would suffice on its own and not require the inclusion of “Back’’ as in “Revert back’’ as this would be redundancy.


MISCHIEVOUS: When someone is full of mischief, that person is said to be mischievous. People know this already but the problem with this word is the pronunciation.

The word is pronounced MIS-CHIEVIOUS by many. Blink and you miss it. Did you spot the difference? Yes, the letter “I’’. There is no letter “I’’ after the letter “V’’ and there isn’t supposed to be one, not in the spelling and definitely not in the pronunciation.


DEFINITELY: Definitely means beyond doubt. The problem with this word for many is not in the usage or the spelling, but like in the previous word, the problem is in the pronunciation.

This word is pronounced by many as DEF-I-NATE-LY.

It should instead be pronounced as it is written. DEF-I-NITE-LY.


PRONUNCIATION: This list would not be complete without this commonly mispronounced word. (No pun intended)

Pronounce is a verb and the noun form of it is pronunciation.

I believe the origin of the problem with this word is the disparity in the spelling of the verb and the noun.

Many people already know the word pronounce and they know how to spell it, so they probably just apply the modification from pronounce to pronounciation directly which is wrong. The correct spelling does not have the second “O’’.

The correct spelling and pronunciation is PRO-NUN-CI-A-TION. I reiterate, no pun intended.

So, to avoid embarrassment, please take note of these words and correct yourself appropriately.


http://airtel.laffhub.com/blog/common-mistakes-in-english-that-might-embarrass-you

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:28pm

You think this will help those dumbasses that voted for a 98 years old donkey ??

Tell me how someone who voted for a drink illiterate would be concerned about the use of words

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by princeofpeace22(m): 10:28pm
Who English EPP? angry

If nah grammar Efe for lose for bbn

I beg op park well jor undecided

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by adorablepepple(f): 10:28pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by mennagina(m): 10:28pm
gifty of bb naija com oo
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Error111: 10:29pm

Good evening. Thanks a lot for viewing this thread.
Please i want you to advise me on my academic career.

I'm 19 years of age and I'm currently in HND 1 [Business Admin] and I wish to obtain BSc. Certificate after my HND Programmes.

My question, should I obtain:

i. JAMB immediately after my HND programme,
ii. Direct Entry Form after my HND programme
iii. PG.D form after my HND programme



ADVISE ME PLEASE

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by femmy2010(m): 10:29pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Jh0wsef(m): 10:29pm
Avoid using the "will" word


E.g TBoss "will" win


that's embarrassing undecided


Congrats To Efe and his supporters gringringrin

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by realestniggah: 10:29pm
abeg who english epp

leave story..

efe way nah correct waffi guy just win 25m without speaking good English most of the duration of the show

see uriel way dey speak queen English were she dey?

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by sirugos(m): 10:29pm
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256. This is what we need now not english

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by smartty68(m): 10:29pm
Nice one OP. But I wan hass you small quetion ni.
Whah is the past partipeople of "I won werey"?
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by kaycyor: 10:29pm
WHO ENGLISH HELP!!!! abi e fit reduce price if things for market!!!
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by KiNiBiGd: 10:29pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by YukHub: 10:29pm
ABEG WHO ENGLISH AFFECT WHEN GUYS ARE CURRENTLY EFECTED

http://yukhub.com
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Tazdroid(m): 10:30pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by jatau7(m): 10:30pm
who English epp...we dey talk abt efe dis 1 dey post English. .gerriahia mehnn
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by wassade: 10:31pm
Someone just won 15M wo u help
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by sean92(m): 10:31pm
thank God its not another bb naija
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by princejayy(m): 10:31pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Tazdroid(m): 10:32pm
sirugos:
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256. This is what we need now not english

Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Ezedon(m): 10:32pm
Story, English is just our second language
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Blessytee(f): 10:32pm
Nice one op
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by tosyne2much(m): 10:32pm
This country sha... We are so much concerned about accurate dictions yet we still rely on countries who lay emphasis on their own native languages
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by money121(m): 10:33pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Horlawale1(m): 10:35pm
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by LionDeLeo: 10:35pm
edymonte:



http://airtel.laffhub.com/blog/common-mistakes-in-english-that-might-embarrass-you

OP, good job. Comments by some hungry posters shouldn't bother you.
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by justicejay(m): 10:36pm
Grammar no be success
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by DJMicky(m): 10:36pm
Your facts no follow, was disappointed
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by jodababa: 10:36pm

It helps a lot sha especially that hearing
It helps a lot sha especially that hearing
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by Ibenny(f): 10:37pm
Error111:

Good evening. Thanks a lot for viewing this thread.
Please i want you to advise me on my academic career.

I'm 19 years of age and I'm currently in HND 1 [Business Admin] and I wish to obtain BSc. Certificate after my HND Programmes.

My question, should I obtain:

i. JAMB immediately after my HND programme,
ii. Direct Entry Form after my HND programme
iii. PG.D form after my HND programme



ADVISE ME PLEASE

You should obtain the "Direct entry form" so that you can from 200level hopefully.
Re: Avoid Embarrassment: See Common Mistakes In English That Might Embarrass You by onlinepathway: 10:37pm
