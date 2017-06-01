₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by ebusfav: 7:20am
The peace meeting organized by journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba and Charles Opaleke, a night club owner in Abuja paid off as BBNaija contestants, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss and Ekemini Ekerette aka Kemen, finally reconciled.
They had not spoken to each other since their return from South Africa, where the reality show took place. Kemen was alleged to have attempted to assault Kemen sexually and subsequently disqualified from the show.
Returning to Nigeria, Tboss had granted an interview to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and declared she would never talk to Kemen again! She said in the TV programme ‘Rubbin Minds,” “I considered Kemen a friend. He was my go-to guy. He was my buddy, my muscle. He encouraged me. He motivated me. So for what happened to have happened considering all the people that look up to me, it was sad. I was angry. I was humiliated and I did feel violated but I don’t play the victim card. I honestly think that the decision that Big Brother took was the only decision that could have been taken. And everything that Kemen has to say about that, na him get him mouth, e fit use am talk wetin him wan talk but he knows and we know.”
Asked if she had seen Kemen after Big Brother House and pretty Tboss said, “I have seen him a few times but I really don’t want to talk to him because honestly the day you (Ebuka) came into the house with Karen, I was thinking what would happen if I see Kemen because I thought there would be a party after then. I just wanted to slap him. I think I even said that but then I came out and I said you know what everyone can make mistake because I am an attractive person but then, I come out and I hear the interviews he has given, today he makes an apology and then tomorrow he comes out to say TBoss knows what happened and that if there was no N25 million involved, hopefully she would tell the truth. What truth are you talking about? You are contradicting yourself.He has called me like over 15-20 times but I don’t want to speak to him. I am not ready because if I talk, I would say the wrong things"
The peace meeting reportedly took place in an Abuja club.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/tboss-kemen-settle-beef.html
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by smartty68(m): 7:21am
Lol! So the controversial slay queen finally reconciled with her muscle mentor! Hmmm! Good for them
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by praizephoto(m): 7:22am
tank God for dem
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by ModusOperandi(f): 7:27am
Kemen,Tboss, Big brother , Davido, Wizkid, Dammy Krane, Buhari, Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari,
all of you are mad >
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by toxxnoni(m): 7:27am
In mama peace voice
Chaii
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by LifeofClinton(m): 7:29am
Fp tins
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by toygod2: 7:31am
THRRAD CLOSED
OP BANNED!
Mstchwwwwwwwwwwwewwewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by OKorowanta: 7:43am
Oh,Tboss even showing us her middle finger trying to show us what Kemen used on her.
Fierce smile.
Look like she's ready for it now.
No more Yeye cameras.
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Ehiscotch(m): 7:45am
See useless people sha oh!
Organizing reconciliation meeting? That's how Dangote also organised him own for Don Jazzy & Olamide.
Is that how they'd be settling every celebrity beef up& down?
Would their reconciliation add 0.0000001% to our GDP?
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:57am
ok ooo..
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:12am
Good for them,but she is pretending,that's her own part in this movie
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Caustics: 10:27am
pounded yam
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by sod09(m): 10:28am
good for them
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Ihateafonja: 10:29am
lol
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by veekid(m): 10:29am
So the real fúck can start
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:29am
Beef kō, Anu 404 nï
Rubbish
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:30am
news
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Mubarak55: 10:30am
N SO MAKE WE KILL OUR SELF.... HOW E TAKE CONCINE ME.......
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Chanchit: 10:30am
This babe just turned this issue into a big deal, and I don't blame her but that useless kemen, if you can open up your boobs to the whole world, why then should she start behaving like a virgin, the show is all about immortality, had it been Kemen also cried foul when he was evicted, things won't have turned out this way.
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Megabig: 10:31am
she said she is attractive,i dont find her attractive though
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by MadeInTokyo: 10:31am
Tboss and Kemen can start knacking themselves in the OTHER ROOM
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by chi54inno54(m): 10:31am
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by soleexx(m): 10:31am
settle chicken nko
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by exlinklodge: 10:32am
thats nice
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by MrImole(m): 10:32am
In the name of the lord shall I curse any moderator that brings bbnaija or Evan's related story to front page again...
..
.
.
Seyilight has spoken...
Again!
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by Iloveafrica: 10:32am
toygod2:
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by WebSurfer(m): 10:32am
ebusfav:Wetin concern me sef
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by samuko2012: 10:32am
ModusOperandi:
You forgot Evans
|Re: Tboss And Kemen Reconciled By Azuka Ogujiuba And Charles Opaleke (Photo) by yemmight(m): 10:33am
They can finally do the thing wholeheartedly.
