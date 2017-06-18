Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity (10826 Views)

See more photos @: The House of Nigerian International Footballer Ahmed Musa, had massive crowd line up outside his Rayfield residence in Jos Plateau for Ramadan gifts from the Leicestar City FC star.See more photos @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/06/crowd-in-jos-line-up-outside-footballer.html?m=1



Givers never lack



Ok..Givers never lack

Jagaban! 4 Likes

Nawao 1 Like

Coughs***clears throat# forget any negative stories u might ve heard about the guy.....when it comes to giving this guy dey try, very simple and humble, he still train at d old bukuru railway field when in Jos, no security nofin.... 27 Likes

God bless this humble man for his generosity and kindness to people around him

May your kindness be rewarded, thumbs up for you sir! 17 Likes

Nice gesture

Hehehe.....

Una well done o

hmmm.... okies oo

Musa musa ride on 3 Likes

. 1 Like

Wow so many mouths to feed

everyman:





Oga o, I noticed you are based in Maiduguri.



I'd like to work with an NGO. Can you help with that?



Thank you. Coughs***clears throat# Sharp man.....why not, but are u ready to work as volunteer with no pay for few months ? Coughs***clears throat# Sharp man.....why not, but are u ready to work as volunteer with no pay for few months ? 4 Likes

religion deception





There is really poverty in the North





No wonder one igbo priest said

1 igbo man is greater than 500 hausa/fulani men put together 18 Likes

Meanwhile

Jesus!!...that's some crowd

Poverty in d land

Wan maizure off lowcall lice. Ant most off dam cum all they wey fullrum Agwan Rogo, Ali Kazuare, Corner Sagari, Katako Junction just four wan maizure of whatever. Some people are feeling this regime impact. Wehdone Musa

this set of people no go get sence again

too many almajiri inthe north 1 Like

Op op op op oppa gangnam style

huh... una wn wreck the dude.. or do they think he doesn't have his own problems 1 Like

people like this impresses me. MAY GOD ADD TO HIS BLESSINGS

Sabo Da'Allah

Theres hunger in the land yet these same folks will be hailing the thieves that turned them to this