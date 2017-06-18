₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by adesegun121(m): 7:29am
The House of Nigerian International Footballer Ahmed Musa, had massive crowd line up outside his Rayfield residence in Jos Plateau for Ramadan gifts from the Leicestar City FC star.
See more photos @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/06/crowd-in-jos-line-up-outside-footballer.html?m=1
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by adesegun121(m): 7:29am
Ok..
Givers never lack
3 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Tolexander: 7:35am
Jagaban!
4 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by StRichard(m): 7:35am
Nawao
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by dahunsy(m): 7:41am
Coughs***clears throat# forget any negative stories u might ve heard about the guy.....when it comes to giving this guy dey try, very simple and humble, he still train at d old bukuru railway field when in Jos, no security nofin....
27 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by oloriooko(m): 7:53am
God bless this humble man for his generosity and kindness to people around him
May your kindness be rewarded, thumbs up for you sir!
17 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by tyson99(m): 7:55am
Nice gesture
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Vision4God: 7:56am
Hehehe.....
Una well done o
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by auntysimbiat(f): 8:01am
hmmm.... okies oo
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Evablizin(f): 8:15am
Musa musa ride on
3 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by toxxnoni(m): 8:18am
.
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by bazooka1: 8:43am
Wow so many mouths to feed
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by everyman: 10:07am
dahunsy:
Oga o, I noticed you are based in Maiduguri.
I'd like to work with an NGO. Can you help with that?
Thank you.
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by dahunsy(m): 10:34am
everyman:Coughs***clears throat# Sharp man.....why not, but are u ready to work as volunteer with no pay for few months ?
4 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by lilfreezy: 10:34am
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by rattlesnake(m): 10:34am
religion deception
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by MadeInTokyo: 10:35am
There is really poverty in the North
No wonder one igbo priest said
1 igbo man is greater than 500 hausa/fulani men put together
18 Likes
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Iloveafrica: 10:35am
Meanwhile
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by ppromisep(m): 10:35am
Jesus!!...that's some crowd
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Nigeriadondie: 10:36am
Poverty in d land
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Ekakamba: 10:36am
Wan maizure off lowcall lice. Ant most off dam cum all they wey fullrum Agwan Rogo, Ali Kazuare, Corner Sagari, Katako Junction just four wan maizure of whatever. Some people are feeling this regime impact. Wehdone Musa
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Ochinawata01(m): 10:36am
this set of people no go get sence again
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by sod09(m): 10:36am
too many almajiri inthe north
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by whitebeard(m): 10:36am
Op op op op oppa gangnam style
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by chi54inno54(m): 10:36am
huh... una wn wreck the dude.. or do they think he doesn't have his own problems
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by BrightEye(m): 10:37am
people like this impresses me. MAY GOD ADD TO HIS BLESSINGS
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by dee02(m): 10:38am
Sabo Da'Allah
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by ollah1: 10:38am
Theres hunger in the land yet these same folks will be hailing the thieves that turned them to this
|Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by rheether(f): 10:39am
adesegun121:
But he is lacking in goals.
