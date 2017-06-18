₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,144 members, 3,605,994 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 11:31 AM

Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity (10826 Views)

Video From Ahmed Musa's Wedding To Juliet Ejue / Ahmed Musa Shares Food Items To The Needy In His Mansion In Jos (pic) / Ahmed Musa Completes His House In Jos, Plateau State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by adesegun121(m): 7:29am
The House of Nigerian International Footballer Ahmed Musa, had massive crowd line up outside his Rayfield residence in Jos Plateau for Ramadan gifts from the Leicestar City FC star.

See more photos @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/06/crowd-in-jos-line-up-outside-footballer.html?m=1

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by adesegun121(m): 7:29am
Ok..
Givers never lack

See More Photos @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/06/crowd-in-jos-line-up-outside-footballer.html?m=1


For Your Trendy Pattern Print Top See here>> http://www.nairaland.com/3833571/trendy-pattern-print-top-call

3 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Tolexander: 7:35am
Jagaban!

4 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by StRichard(m): 7:35am
Nawao

1 Like

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by dahunsy(m): 7:41am
Coughs***clears throat# forget any negative stories u might ve heard about the guy.....when it comes to giving this guy dey try, very simple and humble, he still train at d old bukuru railway field when in Jos, no security nofin....

27 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by oloriooko(m): 7:53am
God bless this humble man for his generosity and kindness to people around him
May your kindness be rewarded, thumbs up for you sir!

17 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by tyson99(m): 7:55am
Nice gesture
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Vision4God: 7:56am
Hehehe.....
Una well done o
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by auntysimbiat(f): 8:01am
hmmm.... okies oo
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Evablizin(f): 8:15am
Musa musa ride on

3 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by toxxnoni(m): 8:18am
.

1 Like

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by bazooka1: 8:43am
Wow so many mouths to feed shocked
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by everyman: 10:07am
dahunsy:
Coughs***clears throat# forget any negative stories u might be heard about the guy.....when it comes to giving this guy dey try, very simple and humble, he still train at d old bukuru railway field when in Jos, no security nofin....

Oga o, I noticed you are based in Maiduguri.

I'd like to work with an NGO. Can you help with that?

Thank you.
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by dahunsy(m): 10:34am
everyman:


Oga o, I noticed you are based in Maiduguri.

I'd like to work with an NGO. Can you help with that?

Thank you.
Coughs***clears throat# Sharp man.....why not, but are u ready to work as volunteer with no pay for few months ?

4 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by lilfreezy: 10:34am
undecided
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by rattlesnake(m): 10:34am
religion deception
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by MadeInTokyo: 10:35am
grin

There is really poverty in the North


No wonder one igbo priest said
1 igbo man is greater than 500 hausa/fulani men put together

18 Likes

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Iloveafrica: 10:35am
Meanwhile

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by ppromisep(m): 10:35am
Jesus!!...that's some crowd sad
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Nigeriadondie: 10:36am
Poverty in d land
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Ekakamba: 10:36am
Wan maizure off lowcall lice. Ant most off dam cum all they wey fullrum Agwan Rogo, Ali Kazuare, Corner Sagari, Katako Junction just four wan maizure of whatever. Some people are feeling this regime impact. grin grin grin tongue Wehdone Musa
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by Ochinawata01(m): 10:36am
this set of people no go get sence again
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by sod09(m): 10:36am
too many almajiri inthe north angry angry angry

1 Like

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by whitebeard(m): 10:36am
Op op op op oppa gangnam style
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by chi54inno54(m): 10:36am
huh... una wn wreck the dude.. or do they think he doesn't have his own problems

1 Like

Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by BrightEye(m): 10:37am
people like this impresses me. MAY GOD ADD TO HIS BLESSINGS
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by dee02(m): 10:38am
Sabo Da'Allah shocked
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by ollah1: 10:38am
Theres hunger in the land yet these same folks will be hailing the thieves that turned them to this
Re: Crowd Queues At Ahmed Musa's House In Jos For Ramadan Charity by rheether(f): 10:39am
adesegun121:
Ok..
Givers never lack

See More Photos @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/06/crowd-in-jos-line-up-outside-footballer.html?m=1


For Your Trendy Pattern Print Top See here>> http://www.nairaland.com/3833571/trendy-pattern-print-top-call

But he is lacking in goals.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Free Daily Football Tips (95% Wins) / Mo Farah Wins 5000M In London Olympics 2012 / FIFA South Africa 2010 World Cup Draw - Cape Town

Viewing this topic: Ayoula, kinzodigital, passey, papazboi1(m), naturebase, timi4mayo(m), amobii, emmyhumble(m), Felixitie(m), DAMMYYOUNG070, Bossontop(m), adekalumichael(m), swiz123(m), Masculity(m), excel001, onadana, hookupp, kunzo, Fairboy(m), Temitope223(m), Bede2u(m), Oxenomy, VanLucius(m), tushinebaba, ogbeitem, boluwaay(m), danidon08(m), collinsVP, able24(m), otdollar(m), danemenike, bada007(m), mohisd(m), Mobillz, Ikaosunwon(m), Fesisko(m), sweetlady4real(f), HEIR, Kobicove(m), TheREVOFEV(m), omoiyamayor(m), chibaby2010(f), aboki2000(m), Yinkus4life(m), lobul, shinatownj(m), Bennycollins, olajizz01(m), Stallione(m), Gmajor(m), sydneoik(m), 007best, saoban99, KingWale99, Omeokachie, alukstea(m), Chrisforgod, olak4gold(m), thelonemedic(m), profdarkin(m), SenatorJafar, OtunbaAde101(m), Doro55, Annruby(f), ridwan2919, mimachigoz, olatunjin(m), judedwriter(m), BotafogoJunior, ebixy(m), LoneGazer(m), Mazeltovscotty and 179 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.