Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew's Skull For Stealing N500 (photo)

Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew's Skull For Stealing N500 (photo)

Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Justviktoh(f): 12:55pm
LAGOS—Doctors at a private hospital in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, are battling to save the life of an orphan, Friday Paul, whose uncle/guardian drove a three-inch nail into his head for stealing N500.

The eight-year-old Friday lives with his uncle and his immediate family in a room apartment at 6, Anjolarin Street, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, after the death of his (Friday) parents about two years ago. Friday’s uncle, one Mr. Paul, it was gathered, allegedly accused his nephew of stealing the money he kept in his room, weekend, but the eight-year-old boy denied the act, which infuriated his uncle.

Mr. Paul was said to have dragged the boy into an apartment and tortured him. Not done with that, he was said to have driven a three inches nail into the boy’s skull. Friday’s distress call was said to have attracted neighbours, who rushed to the scene, but Paul was said to have abandoned the boy and fled.

It was learned that sympathisers caught up with him and handed him over to the Police at Sagamu Road Division, while the victim was rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital. A resident told Vanguard that the hospital rejected the boy over lack of funds, but sympathisers had to rush the boy to The Saviour the Rock Hospital, Odonla Road, Odogunyan, where doctors are battling to save his life. The resident, who pleaded anonymity, said if not for the quick arrival of the Police, the said uncle would have been lynched.

At press time, Friday wreathes in pains after the nail was successfully removed yesterday afternoon. Paul’s neighbour, Mr. Edwin Abah, claimed Friday had been facing persecution from his uncle, which climaxed in the weekend nail-in-the-skull incident. Friday, who dropped out of primary school after his parents’ death, urgently requires about N100,000 for a surgery.


Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by praizephoto(m): 1:13pm
wickedness everywhr

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by spartan117(m): 1:33pm
let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by madbuhari: 1:45pm
the posters above , God is watching oooo
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by newyorks(m): 2:00pm
spartan117:
let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news
u are a fool bro. knowledge may cause ur money to acquire, but being sensible and wisdom is free if only u pay attention.
i pity the poor boy nd i pray God heals him, as for the uncle pharo's case will be glorious than his.

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:18pm
shocked

I hate it when children are very stubborn..

In Igbo... They are called isi-okpukpu (bonehead)

This boy is really an isi-okpukpu...and it really paid him to be one.

If not how come an adult could not successfully drive a 3-inch nail deep into his skull.??
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by deebee13(f): 2:18pm
Can anything good come out of Ikorodu Biko? Enough with the bad news!
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Segadem(m): 2:18pm
haba
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Franzinni: 2:18pm
He too has a skull and nails are cheap....

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Otapipia: 2:18pm
The way some people are wicked, even the devil will be jealous.
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by dbynonetwork: 2:19pm
That dude who was second to comment I hail u ooh shocked....

Where is the nail in the head?... Hungry MODS..
Mods and bloggers are like di©k n v@g!na..
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by ShowDem: 2:19pm
Oga oo
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by ifyain: 2:20pm
Too much bad news in Nigeria
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Sharon6(f): 2:20pm
Get well soon young man!



Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Yinkatolu: 2:20pm
Ikorodu again??
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Generalyemi(m): 2:20pm
every Nigerian need a mental evaluation..

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by tintingz(m): 2:20pm
Heartless people everywhere.
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by munyiwa(m): 2:21pm
Ikorodu General Hospital rejected the boy because of lack of funds! Haha.
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by FemiEddy(m): 2:21pm
Nail that bastard

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by burkingx(f): 2:22pm

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by TimeMod1: 2:23pm
Madness everywhere!
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by brunofarad(m): 2:23pm
sad Smh

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by 0b100100111: 2:23pm
No Biggie!


A 3meter chisel should be driven into his own head also
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by yhungbrowhne(m): 2:23pm
God savd d poor boy oo
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by rids17(f): 2:24pm
Guy man this is evil
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by AndreizMendez(m): 2:25pm
Drove a nail into the skull of a human beign because of how much?

Biko, No need to put this one in prison again,let them quickly arrange a meeting between this Man and his God
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by munyiwa(m): 2:26pm
spartan117:
let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news
Goat
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by EngrSylva(m): 2:26pm
Consequences of losing both parents at tender age. It affect adult how much more of growing kids. I pity d poor boy , God will surely heal him and for his wicked uncle he will get his match and will never go unpunished.
Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by ERCROSS(m): 2:26pm
crazy man

Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by optimax(m): 2:27pm
Well that escalated quickly

