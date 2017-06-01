₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Justviktoh(f): 12:55pm
LAGOS—Doctors at a private hospital in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, are battling to save the life of an orphan, Friday Paul, whose uncle/guardian drove a three-inch nail into his head for stealing N500.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/man-drives-3-inch-nail-nephews-skull-n500/
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by praizephoto(m): 1:13pm
wickedness everywhr
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by spartan117(m): 1:33pm
let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by madbuhari: 1:45pm
the posters above , God is watching oooo
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by newyorks(m): 2:00pm
spartan117:u are a fool bro. knowledge may cause ur money to acquire, but being sensible and wisdom is free if only u pay attention.
i pity the poor boy nd i pray God heals him, as for the uncle pharo's case will be glorious than his.
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:18pm
I hate it when children are very stubborn..
In Igbo... They are called isi-okpukpu (bonehead)
This boy is really an isi-okpukpu...and it really paid him to be one.
If not how come an adult could not successfully drive a 3-inch nail deep into his skull.??
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by deebee13(f): 2:18pm
Can anything good come out of Ikorodu Biko? Enough with the bad news!
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Segadem(m): 2:18pm
haba
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Franzinni: 2:18pm
He too has a skull and nails are cheap....
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Otapipia: 2:18pm
The way some people are wicked, even the devil will be jealous.
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by dbynonetwork: 2:19pm
That dude who was second to comment I hail u ooh ....
Where is the nail in the head?... Hungry MODS..
Mods and bloggers are like di©k n v@g!na..
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by ShowDem: 2:19pm
Oga oo
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by ifyain: 2:20pm
Too much bad news in Nigeria
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Sharon6(f): 2:20pm
Get well soon young man!
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Yinkatolu: 2:20pm
Ikorodu again??
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by Generalyemi(m): 2:20pm
every Nigerian need a mental evaluation..
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by tintingz(m): 2:20pm
Heartless people everywhere.
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by munyiwa(m): 2:21pm
Ikorodu General Hospital rejected the boy because of lack of funds! Haha.
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by FemiEddy(m): 2:21pm
Nail that bastard
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by burkingx(f): 2:22pm
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by TimeMod1: 2:23pm
Madness everywhere!
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by brunofarad(m): 2:23pm
Smh
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by 0b100100111: 2:23pm
No Biggie!
A 3meter chisel should be driven into his own head also
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by yhungbrowhne(m): 2:23pm
God savd d poor boy oo
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by rids17(f): 2:24pm
Guy man this is evil
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by AndreizMendez(m): 2:25pm
Drove a nail into the skull of a human beign because of how much?
Biko, No need to put this one in prison again,let them quickly arrange a meeting between this Man and his God
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by munyiwa(m): 2:26pm
spartan117:Goat
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by EngrSylva(m): 2:26pm
Consequences of losing both parents at tender age. It affect adult how much more of growing kids. I pity d poor boy , God will surely heal him and for his wicked uncle he will get his match and will never go unpunished.
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by ERCROSS(m): 2:26pm
crazy man
|Re: Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) by optimax(m): 2:27pm
Well that escalated quickly
