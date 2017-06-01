Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Drives 3-inch Nail Into Nephew’s Skull For Stealing N500 (photo) (5276 Views)

LAGOS—Doctors at a private hospital in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, are battling to save the life of an orphan, Friday Paul, whose uncle/guardian drove a three-inch nail into his head for stealing N500.



The eight-year-old Friday lives with his uncle and his immediate family in a room apartment at 6, Anjolarin Street, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, after the death of his (Friday) parents about two years ago. Friday’s uncle, one Mr. Paul, it was gathered, allegedly accused his nephew of stealing the money he kept in his room, weekend, but the eight-year-old boy denied the act, which infuriated his uncle.



Mr. Paul was said to have dragged the boy into an apartment and tortured him. Not done with that, he was said to have driven a three inches nail into the boy’s skull. Friday’s distress call was said to have attracted neighbours, who rushed to the scene, but Paul was said to have abandoned the boy and fled.



It was learned that sympathisers caught up with him and handed him over to the Police at Sagamu Road Division, while the victim was rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital. A resident told Vanguard that the hospital rejected the boy over lack of funds, but sympathisers had to rush the boy to The Saviour the Rock Hospital, Odonla Road, Odogunyan, where doctors are battling to save his life. The resident, who pleaded anonymity, said if not for the quick arrival of the Police, the said uncle would have been lynched.



At press time, Friday wreathes in pains after the nail was successfully removed yesterday afternoon. Paul’s neighbour, Mr. Edwin Abah, claimed Friday had been facing persecution from his uncle, which climaxed in the weekend nail-in-the-skull incident. Friday, who dropped out of primary school after his parents’ death, urgently requires about N100,000 for a surgery.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/man-drives-3-inch-nail-nephews-skull-n500/

wickedness everywhr 1 Like

let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news

the posters above , God is watching oooo

spartan117:

let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news u are a fool bro. knowledge may cause ur money to acquire, but being sensible and wisdom is free if only u pay attention.

I hate it when children are very stubborn..



In Igbo... They are called isi-okpukpu (bonehead)



This boy is really an isi-okpukpu...and it really paid him to be one.



Can anything good come out of Ikorodu Biko? Enough with the bad news!

haba

He too has a skull and nails are cheap.... 6 Likes

The way some people are wicked, even the devil will be jealous.

....



Where is the nail in the head?... Hungry MODS..

Oga oo

Too much bad news in Nigeria

Get well soon young man!







?? Ikorodu again??

every Nigerian need a mental evaluation.. 1 Like

Heartless people everywhere.

Ikorodu General Hospital rejected the boy because of lack of funds! Haha.

Nail that bastard

Madness everywhere!

Smh Smh

No Biggie!





A 3meter chisel should be driven into his own head also

God savd d poor boy oo

Guy man this is evil

Drove a nail into the skull of a human beign because of how much?



Biko, No need to put this one in prison again,let them quickly arrange a meeting between this Man and his God

spartan117:

let me park here and see if it will hit fp bcus I know d afternoon mods like bad news Goat Goat

Consequences of losing both parents at tender age. It affect adult how much more of growing kids. I pity d poor boy , God will surely heal him and for his wicked uncle he will get his match and will never go unpunished.

crazy man