|Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by NnamdiChidi: 2:00pm
Olumide Odimayo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state who was kidnapped last week Thursday has been found dead, local vigilantes has told SaharaReporters.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/19/kidnapped-ondo-apc-chieftain-found-dead
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by alcmene: 2:09pm
They even use their own members for ritual....
To those mentioning Evans,
Evans's Victims live to tell their stories... but Ogun victims have their vaginaa, intestines and heads detached from their body
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by sheedy407(m): 2:22pm
And useless people are carrying placards for them to pardon Evans.
We really have a long way to go in this country this has only a ceremonial president
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by derespect(m): 2:23pm
Evans' boys dey vex
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by rids17(f): 2:23pm
Eyan Evans
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Freiden(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by dbynonetwork: 2:24pm
RIP to him...
Humans from that part of Nigeria are now endangered species....
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by opedaydydx9(m): 2:24pm
Too bad
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by otijah(m): 2:24pm
alcmene:So you mean the address hard core ritualists? I thought they said Evans had hands in his Kidnap
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by teamsynergy: 2:24pm
soon the political class would realize that they are equally at security risk as common Nigerians ...
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by miki1(m): 2:24pm
We are @ war!
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by burkingx(f): 2:24pm
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by fantasticone1: 2:25pm
Oga o
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by NwaAmaikpe: 2:25pm
Stingy man..
I'm sure he died while in captivity so that he will not pay the kidnappers any ransome
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Philinho(m): 2:25pm
Death arrows from all angles. but d Lord shall keep us from d snares of d evil one
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by brunofarad(m): 2:25pm
May his soul RIP
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Demainman1: 2:25pm
derespect:
Na real Evans boys
You would think Evans is the only kidnapper in Nigeria.
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by 0b100100111: 2:25pm
Blood of Wizkid!
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by annnikky(f): 2:26pm
Politics is a dirty game... Rip
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Emulti(m): 2:26pm
Ok
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Ekakamba: 2:26pm
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THIS FORKING CUNT3?
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Sammyramires(m): 2:27pm
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace... Amen!!
@sammyramires
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by munyiwa(m): 2:27pm
RIP
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 2:28pm
.
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by lumydee44: 2:28pm
Waterside in ondo spells IJAWS. The police should solve this murder before their next one. People living in close proximity to water should be extra careful. Our waterways are not safe, so criminals freely operate.
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Omooniya1: 2:28pm
the rate at which crime is been committed this days is worrisome,Unto ur hand we commit our life oh God,
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Quaba: 2:29pm
Ok
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by curiositymaster: 2:29pm
Things are getting more serious by the day
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by aldexrio(m): 2:30pm
Evans again. That guy strong ooo
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Apexcutie(f): 2:30pm
on a serious note dis country don do me, a day won't pass by without bad news
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by NabeelAbu: 2:31pm
Evans reincarnation. God will punish them all.
|Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by BABANGBALI: 2:31pm
Evans is alive
See What Igbo People Has Done OMG! / Urgent Request To Buy A Small Functioning Business/factory / Start Your Own Business By Planting Just N1,000
