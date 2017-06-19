₦airaland Forum

Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by NnamdiChidi: 2:00pm
Olumide Odimayo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state who was kidnapped last week Thursday has been found dead, local vigilantes has told SaharaReporters.


The corpse of Mr. Odimayo was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Unknown gunmen had last week Thursday abducted Mr. Odimayo popularly called “Londoner” at his home in  Igbotu community.

SaharaReporters had reported how the armed hoodlums entered the community through the bush, shot into the air and whisked away the APC chieftain.

A source who confirmed the sad news to SaharaReporters on Monday disclosed that the corpse of the deceased was found by members of the local vigilante group that constituted a search party.

The source stated that the people of the local community were thrown into shock immediately the news of the tragedy filtered into Igbotu from the vigilante group.  

According to the source, members of the local vigilante group have also arrested two persons suspected to be in connection with the kidnap of the late All Progressives Congress  (APC) chieftain.

 “A few moments ago the death of the victim (Odimayo) was announced to us by a member of the local vigilantes who was also part of the rescue team.

“The vigilante said his corpse was found in Ogolo River which is very close to Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo area.

“It is unfortunate that we, the youths could not rescue Odimayo alive despite our efforts to locate the kidnappers' den. Currently, we are mourning his painful death” the source added.

Also, a youth from the community who was angered by the tragic incident blamed security agencies particularly the marine police for the failed rescue of the victim.

“If the security agencies mostly the marine police in the area had put more energy in the search of the kidnapped victim and work with local vigilante group, maybe he would have been rescued alive.

“The victim (Odimayo) arrived from London not too long ago before he was kidnapped. He is not too familiar with the terrain of the water, he might have died as a result of the stress during his abduction”.

Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State Command could not immediately be reached for his reaction.

Reacting, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman in the Ondo state, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, expressed shock at the tragic death of Odimayo.

“The tragic death of Mr. Olumide Odimayo is a rude shock to us in the party because this is someone who came from London and started the struggle with us.

“I can’t get myself as I am speaking with you. Although, our party members have been sending their condolences to his family but his death is very painful to us all” he said.

APC chieftain Olumide Odimayo was kidnapped in Ondo State last week SaharaReporters Media

http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/19/kidnapped-ondo-apc-chieftain-found-dead

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by alcmene: 2:09pm
They even use their own members for ritual....

To those mentioning Evans,

Evans's Victims live to tell their stories... but Ogun victims have their vaginaa, intestines and heads detached from their body

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by sheedy407(m): 2:22pm
And useless people are carrying placards for them to pardon Evans.
We really have a long way to go in this country this has only a ceremonial president

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by derespect(m): 2:23pm
Evans' boys dey vex

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by rids17(f): 2:23pm
Eyan Evans

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Freiden(m): 2:23pm
shocked
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by dbynonetwork: 2:24pm
RIP to him...

Humans from that part of Nigeria are now endangered species....

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by opedaydydx9(m): 2:24pm
Too bad
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by otijah(m): 2:24pm
alcmene:
They even use their own members for ritual....
So you mean the address hard core ritualists? I thought they said Evans had hands in his Kidnap
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by teamsynergy: 2:24pm
soon the political class would realize that they are equally at security risk as common Nigerians ...
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by miki1(m): 2:24pm
We are @ war!
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by burkingx(f): 2:24pm

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by fantasticone1: 2:25pm
Oga o
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by NwaAmaikpe: 2:25pm
shocked

Stingy man..

I'm sure he died while in captivity so that he will not pay the kidnappers any ransome
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Philinho(m): 2:25pm
Death arrows from all angles. but d Lord shall keep us from d snares of d evil one

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by brunofarad(m): 2:25pm
May his soul RIP cry

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Demainman1: 2:25pm
derespect:
Evans boys again

Na real Evans boys

You would think Evans is the only kidnapper in Nigeria.

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by 0b100100111: 2:25pm
Blood of Wizkid! shocked shocked shocked

Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by annnikky(f): 2:26pm
Politics is a dirty game... Rip
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Emulti(m): 2:26pm
Ok
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Ekakamba: 2:26pm
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THIS FORKING CUNT3?
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Sammyramires(m): 2:27pm
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace... Amen!!



@sammyramires
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by munyiwa(m): 2:27pm
RIP
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 2:28pm
.
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by lumydee44: 2:28pm
Waterside in ondo spells IJAWS. The police should solve this murder before their next one. People living in close proximity to water should be extra careful. Our waterways are not safe, so criminals freely operate.
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Omooniya1: 2:28pm
the rate at which crime is been committed this days is worrisome,Unto ur hand we commit our life oh God,
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Quaba: 2:29pm
Ok
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by curiositymaster: 2:29pm
Things are getting more serious by the day shocked shocked shocked
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by aldexrio(m): 2:30pm
Evans again. That guy strong ooo
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by Apexcutie(f): 2:30pm
on a serious note dis country don do me, a day won't pass by without bad news
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by NabeelAbu: 2:31pm
Evans reincarnation. God will punish them all.
Re: Kidnapped Olumide Odimayo Found Dead In Ondo by BABANGBALI: 2:31pm
Evans is alive

