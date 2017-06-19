Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance (1845 Views)

The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored.



Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North.



Okafor said that the lady was admitted at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, on June 11.



According to him, she was immediately transferred to the General Hospital, Irua, in Edo for diagnosis where she died on June 17.



“She was initially admitted at Amaku in Awka before she was transferred to Irua and was placed on admission there.



“She was bleeding from the gums, nostril and vagina and was confirmed Lassa Fever victim in Irua.



“The moment it was confirmed that she had Lassa fever, we started contacts tracing.



“As of now, we have about 65 we are following up, two of them have developed fever and their samples have been taken to Irua.



“We are still tracking others and we have advised them on what to do to ensure they do not transfer it to their loved ones,” he said.



Okafor urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and keep their foods free from rats. (NAN)





http://sunnewsonline.com/lassa-fever-anambra-govt-confirms-one-dead-65-on-surveillance/

bizza45:

I hope this serves as deterrent to students who say rats are bushmeat.



And the others who eat snakes..





God save your people

May GOD save us in this country..





Lassa fever is back again.

I blame Buhari for this. 1 Like

Why are you surprised about that. Isn't Anambra one of those shitholes in the Southeast? Why are you surprised about that. Isn't Anambra one of those shitholes in the Southeast? 3 Likes

I doubt this new...

Ordinary lassa, Buhari dey struggle what if na Ebola

I hope they tackle this quickly.

When they won't stop consuming rat.. every snacks is filled with rat meat. To but Gala sef u go dey fear!

Lagos State Signage Authority have started to kill Anambbra people

state of the shining light?

Abeg isolate the 65 people ooo

This is terrifying

nao is d tym fr govt 2 close anambra nd open biafra so odas no go get d fever wetin I dey type? pls make govt protect odas biko Anambra?nao is d tym fr govt 2 close anambra nd open biafra so odas no go get d feverwetin I dey type?pls make govt protect odas biko 2 Likes

Noooooo! Not my State!

Qmerit:

I doubt this new... u will doubt it na , had it been such came from the north ,na u go talk ill pass...keep doubting instead of taking precautions u will doubt it na , had it been such came from the north ,na u go talk ill pass...keep doubting instead of taking precautions

YeyeGirl:

Anambra? nao is d tym fr govt 2 close anambra nd open biafra so odas no go get d fever wetin I dey type? pls make govt protect odas biko See this YEYE Girl See this YEYE Girl 1 Like

Na wah this epidemic don show face again...

Buhari must b blamed 4 dis. Don't ask me y.

when will this sickness go away government are not do enough to kick it out

Her boyfriend would be shitting his pants now...



RIP, she died saving lives! 1 Like