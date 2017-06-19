₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,353 members, 3,606,687 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance (1845 Views)
Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos / Theatre Roof Caves In During Live Surgery In Ghana, One Dies (photos) / See The Rat That Causes Lassa Fever (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by CheapSunglass(f): 3:20pm
The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored.
http://sunnewsonline.com/lassa-fever-anambra-govt-confirms-one-dead-65-on-surveillance/
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by bizza45: 3:40pm
anambra keh.... have all d whole rat in warri, shagamu, ebonyi relocated to anambra... let me running b4 lassa come and meet me here
1 Like
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by grayht(m): 3:46pm
bizza45:
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by NwaAmaikpe: 4:44pm
I hope this serves as deterrent to students who say rats are bushmeat.
And the others who eat snakes..
Ebola and Lassa fever will locate all of you.. One by one.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Escalze(m): 4:45pm
God save your people
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:45pm
May GOD save us in this country..
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Teewhy2: 4:45pm
when will this disease come to pass in the country upon all the amount of money spent on it.
Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.
Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.
Click below to get more information
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by mangala14(m): 4:45pm
Lassa fever is back again.
I blame Buhari for this.
1 Like
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Rmxr: 4:45pm
bizza45:
Why are you surprised about that. Isn't Anambra one of those shitholes in the Southeast?
3 Likes
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Qmerit(m): 4:45pm
I doubt this new...
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Quaba: 4:45pm
Good
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by profosenogoboy: 4:46pm
Lassa fiver agian
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by RRhrry: 4:46pm
Ordinary lassa, Buhari dey struggle what if na Ebola
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by brunofarad(m): 4:46pm
I hope they tackle this quickly.
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by 0b100100111: 4:46pm
When they won't stop consuming rat.. every snacks is filled with rat meat. To but Gala sef u go dey fear!
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Keneking: 4:47pm
Lagos State Signage Authority have started to kill Anambbra people
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Jaytecq(m): 4:47pm
state of the shining light?
Abeg isolate the 65 people ooo
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by poss77: 4:47pm
This is terrifying
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by YeyeGirl(f): 4:47pm
Anambra? nao is d tym fr govt 2 close anambra nd open biafra so odas no go get d fever wetin I dey type? pls make govt protect odas biko
2 Likes
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by virus05(m): 4:48pm
Lel
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Nma27(f): 4:49pm
Noooooo! Not my State!
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Nma27(f): 4:49pm
virus05:Space booker! Haba!
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Pavore9: 4:51pm
bizza45:
Don't give the impression that rats are not in Anambra State.
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by eflintsone(m): 4:51pm
Qmerit:u will doubt it na , had it been such came from the north ,na u go talk ill pass...keep doubting instead of taking precautions
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Classicjadon(m): 4:51pm
dont miss out
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Realkenny: 4:51pm
YeyeGirl:See this YEYE Girl
1 Like
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Mekanus(m): 4:55pm
bizza45:You're very stupid. Wasted sperm.
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by joenor(m): 4:55pm
Na wah this epidemic don show face again...
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by dokJ: 4:56pm
Buhari must b blamed 4 dis. Don't ask me y.
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Abfinest007(m): 4:56pm
when will this sickness go away government are not do enough to kick it out
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by GeneralOjukwu: 4:56pm
Her boyfriend would be shitting his pants now...
RIP, she died saving lives!
1 Like
|Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:56pm
This is serious. It is well.
Cd4 Count And Hiv Monitoring / What Do I Do To Increase My Body Size / Some Freaky Diseases You Won't Believe Really Exist.
Viewing this topic: Enuguboy4nsk, dexentity, adesegun121(m), blazingkid21(m), sambas, Amalizzy(f), zxcvb, Odingo1, Tochytee(m), Arooma22(m), ovoP(m), mataustin, Tytto(f), fatymore(f), TheDriftingGirl, Esseite, coconutwater, ikennaf1(m), chrischina(m), kclint85(m), Abfinest007(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3