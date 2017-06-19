₦airaland Forum

Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance

Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos / Theatre Roof Caves In During Live Surgery In Ghana, One Dies (photos) / See The Rat That Causes Lassa Fever

Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by CheapSunglass(f): 3:20pm
The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored.

Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North.

Okafor said that the lady was admitted at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, on June 11.

According to him, she was immediately transferred to the General Hospital, Irua, in Edo for diagnosis where she died on June 17.

“She was initially admitted at Amaku in Awka before she was transferred to Irua and was placed on admission there.

“She was bleeding from the gums, nostril and vagina and was confirmed Lassa Fever victim in Irua.

“The moment it was confirmed that she had Lassa fever, we started contacts tracing.

“As of now, we have about 65 we are following up, two of them have developed fever and their samples have been taken to Irua.

“We are still tracking others and we have advised them on what to do to ensure they do not transfer it to their loved ones,” he said.

Okafor urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and keep their foods free from rats. (NAN)



http://sunnewsonline.com/lassa-fever-anambra-govt-confirms-one-dead-65-on-surveillance/
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by bizza45: 3:40pm
anambra keh.... have all d whole rat in warri, shagamu, ebonyi relocated to anambra... let me running b4 lassa come and meet me here

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by grayht(m): 3:46pm
bizza45:
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by NwaAmaikpe: 4:44pm
shocked

I hope this serves as deterrent to students who say rats are bushmeat.

And the others who eat snakes..


Ebola and Lassa fever will locate all of you.. One by one.

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Escalze(m): 4:45pm
God save your people
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:45pm
May GOD save us in this country..
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Teewhy2: 4:45pm
when will this disease come to pass in the country upon all the amount of money spent on it.

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by mangala14(m): 4:45pm
Lassa fever is back again.
I blame Buhari for this.

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Rmxr: 4:45pm
Why are you surprised about that. Isn't Anambra one of those shitholes in the Southeast?

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Qmerit(m): 4:45pm
I doubt this new...
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Quaba: 4:45pm
Good
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by profosenogoboy: 4:46pm
Lassa fiver agian
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by RRhrry: 4:46pm
Ordinary lassa, Buhari dey struggle what if na Ebola
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by brunofarad(m): 4:46pm
I hope they tackle this quickly.

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by 0b100100111: 4:46pm
When they won't stop consuming rat.. every snacks is filled with rat meat. To but Gala sef u go dey fear!
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Keneking: 4:47pm
Lagos State Signage Authority have started to kill Anambbra people undecided undecided
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Jaytecq(m): 4:47pm
state of the shining light?
Abeg isolate the 65 people ooo
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by poss77: 4:47pm
This is terrifying
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by YeyeGirl(f): 4:47pm
Anambra? shocked nao is d tym fr govt 2 close anambra nd open biafra so odas no go get d fever undecided wetin I dey type? angry pls make govt protect odas biko cry

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by virus05(m): 4:48pm
Lel
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Nma27(f): 4:49pm
Noooooo! Not my State!
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Nma27(f): 4:49pm
virus05:
Lel
Space booker! Haba!
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Pavore9: 4:51pm
Don't give the impression that rats are not in Anambra State.
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by eflintsone(m): 4:51pm
u will doubt it na , had it been such came from the north ,na u go talk ill pass...keep doubting instead of taking precautions
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Classicjadon(m): 4:51pm
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Realkenny: 4:51pm
See this YEYE Girl

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Mekanus(m): 4:55pm
You're very stupid. Wasted sperm.
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by joenor(m): 4:55pm
Na wah this epidemic don show face again...
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by dokJ: 4:56pm
Buhari must b blamed 4 dis. Don't ask me y.
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Abfinest007(m): 4:56pm
when will this sickness go away government are not do enough to kick it out
Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by GeneralOjukwu: 4:56pm
Her boyfriend would be shitting his pants now...

RIP, she died saving lives!

Re: Lassa Fever: One Dies In Anambra, 65 On Surveillance by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:56pm
This is serious. It is well.

