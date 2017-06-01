₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by naaija: 3:51pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA6JctgC6Is
What could have breached the palpable peace in Ukpor town, Nnewi South LGA, Anambra state was averted on Sunday, June 18th when a 'whistle blower' revealed to a particular family who owns a farmland at Umudim village, beside Gate of heaven mortuary, along Onuselogu road that he saw a man(name withheld by us) burying what looked like dangerous charms in their farm when he decided to answer the call of nature in the bush.
The owner of the farm immediately alerted his son who resides in Onitsha on what happened.
According to our correspondent, before 7am on Sunday, his son arrived Ukpor in anger and vowed to deal with whoever that was involved in such act. The whistle blower was called upon and reminded about the consequences of false information but he sworn with their village deity that he saw the man burying the charm.
Just like Nollywood movies, the owner of the farm with his son accompanied by few other people immediately proceeded to the house of the man who was accused of burying the charms.
On getting there, the man denied ever engaging in such act but claimed that one of his friends from Nnewi begged him to use the place for something he 'wasn't aware of' the previous day. A delegation was sent to Nnewi to get the man but he was said to have ran away when he saw people 'invading' his house in a suspicious manner.
The accused was queried on why he allowed someone to use a land that doesn't belong to him but he claimed the man said he saw something interesting in the land and that's probably why he decided to use it.
In a twinkle of an eye, the "whole of Ukpor" gathered in Umudim waiting for the drama to unfold.
The youths equally gathered in their numbers and threatened to beat him up if he didn't want to say the truth.
Our correspondent said the man later confessed that he actually buried the charms there with the help of other 3 native doctors. He equally agreed to exhume them if only the youth would spare his life.
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Kingjay5(m): 3:52pm
holy blood of Zachariah, some people no get heart sha.
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by HeOrShe: 3:56pm
Man is so unkind to man kind..
Wicked hrt..
Evil spirit...
Devilish soul.
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by decatalyst(m): 3:57pm
Evil and diabolic people.
May God continue to expose all evil people
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Rapoo(m): 3:58pm
as we normally see it in the movies, now its happening live and direct, may God deliver us
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Caustics: 4:00pm
stupid man. a whole goat that could have been used for peppersoup just wasted
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Evablizin(f): 4:01pm
Kai Anambra and JuJu are like 5 and 6.The wicked will never not go unpunished,i don't know why people derive joy in seeing their neighbour suffering while we are meant to love them as we love ourself
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by etzskillz(m): 4:02pm
I came to check names and region
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by dessz(m): 4:07pm
etzskillz:so what was ur observation recruit
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by forghon: 4:31pm
thats them to themselves leave them in ur region and ........
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by lofty900(m): 4:40pm
The people are wicked to each other.
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by etzskillz(m): 4:55pm
dessz:na dem,dem get flat head
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Addicted2Women: 5:01pm
Juju no dey work
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by RRhrry: 5:01pm
Omo this guy has gone spiritual
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by DatLagboi: 5:01pm
i don waka tire i never see whistle wey i go blow
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Larwin(m): 5:01pm
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by ninocia18(m): 5:01pm
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Addicted2Women: 5:02pm
Evablizin:
Were you born on the highway because that's where most accidents do happen
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Caustics: 5:02pm
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by poss77: 5:02pm
HeOrShe:
Judge not
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Jaytecq(m): 5:02pm
... amidst my people are .....
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Keneking: 5:02pm
"the man later confessed that he actually buried the charms there with the help of other 3 native doctors."
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by ngwababe: 5:03pm
Na wa oo
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by brunofarad(m): 5:03pm
Na wa o. Oghene biko!
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Evablizin(f): 5:03pm
Addicted2Women:this is what you are able to come up with abi...take it
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 5:03pm
evil men
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Victornezzar(m): 5:03pm
etzskillz:Do u really have sense
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by hatbricker(m): 5:04pm
the idiot just wasted a goat in the name of charms.
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by hotwax: 5:04pm
I am not here to check names.
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by nanizle(m): 5:04pm
Animal abuse
Re: Man Buries Goat Alive On His Brother's Land In Anambra (Photos, Video) by conductor2: 5:05pm
He only killed a goat. In Ogun State the land of dem dem skull miner, 4 girls would have lost their vagina bow now
