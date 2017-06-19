₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by AutoJoshNG: 4:19pm
Do you still go through all this process just to lock your car?
1.Get Out
2.Lock Car
3.Press Lock 3 more times
4.Pull Handle just to be sure
5.Walk away
6.Look back and lock again
7.Walk away
8.Look back just for the sake of it
If you are still in the era of locking your car this way, then you are in for a major embarrassment when you are asked to lock a car with keyless entry. .. If you lock a car with keyless entry and you pull the handle to confirm that the door is locked.. OYO is your case because the door which was already locked will quickly unlock and open again.. The door will always open again and again as far as you are holding the key close to the car.
A guy followed his boss to a meeting.. after a while, his boss told him to drop some documents in his car and close work from there. The guy dropped the documents and could not lock the door for about 30 minutes.. he taught he had spoilt the door or even the car. He later called on his boss who locked the car within a second. He felt so bad that a big boy (according to him) could not sense that a sensor was sensing the car keys.
https://autojosh.com/how-nigerians-should-get-out-of-their-cars/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by jojothegreat(m): 4:38pm
[
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by Tapout(m): 4:41pm
if you lock my uncle's car more than twice using its remote, it shuts down every electrical feature of the car... It won't start until u..... Hmm lemme stop here
1 Like
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by Jaytecq(m): 5:21pm
wow.... nice one
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by bencarter: 5:21pm
hmm
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by mayorjosh(m): 5:21pm
We wey never buy car nko you no ask us how we they lock our leggedes benz?
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by Oladelson(m): 5:21pm
okay
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by DirtyGold: 5:22pm
Tapout:...until you pour shekpe around the tyres and chant some of your village masquerade songs... You dont need to tell us, we all know
BTW, if i catch this OP ehn... I thought I will see something clever and he is clowning.
OP, is it your motor? So, someone cannot lock his car ten times to be sure in peace again?
AutoJoshNG, take your time
What's tha business?
1 Like
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by RRhrry: 5:23pm
Most hilarious thread
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by jomoh: 5:23pm
Why I no go wan dey sure.
If possible sef I go consult ifa make he tell me if d car dey locked properly.
E be like say you never see d madness of person way dem tiff him car before?
U sef fit join am dey look for am for inside pocket.
1 Like
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by spartan117(m): 5:24pm
see falling hand
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by VickyRotex(f): 5:24pm
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by SageTravels: 5:25pm
So tru
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by Kelklein(m): 5:26pm
The last looking back is to be sure where you packed cos anything can miss at anytime in this country.
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by nepapole(m): 5:27pm
.
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by 4ward(m): 5:27pm
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by don4real18(m): 5:29pm
I prefer to call it precautionary measures that funny steps
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by Pjelafe(m): 5:30pm
It's better 2 play safe
oh. Especially wen u parked in a very uncomfortable area. As 4 me, I go check am wella.
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by PotatoSalad(m): 5:34pm
I don't have a car yet... Walks out. (Shouts) "Kekee kekeee"
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by Ipobwarrior: 5:37pm
My dad dey use iron lock his pedal and also use chain to lock bonnet
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by NubiLove(m): 5:38pm
|Re: 8 Funny Steps Some Nigerians Still Use To Lock Their Cars by J4parry(m): 5:38pm
Very funny but true
