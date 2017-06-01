₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:29pm
Tragedy occurred yesterday morning after a woman allegedly killed three children at Redeemed Christian Church at 103 Omuma road in Aba, Abia State. According to reports, the woman's car failed brake as she rammed into the kids -crushing them to death in the process. May their souls rest in peace.
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by INTROVERT(f): 4:30pm
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by dingbang(m): 4:31pm
Failed brake....
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by kaykay1980: 4:32pm
OMG RIP KIDS
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by dyadeleye(m): 4:33pm
Jisos is lawd!
May their souls rest in peace!
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Amarabae(f): 4:34pm
Nawa o, uwa nka sef!
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by jojothegreat(m): 4:35pm
Rip
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by profpromise: 4:36pm
You see humans? Na WA o
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Martin0(m): 4:38pm
Amarabae:ifulu,,,,umu wanyi umu wanyi hmmmm jikewnu wanyor na odiror easy
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Tapout(m): 4:50pm
from experience, I can imagine how that woman felt when she put her foot down on that pedal and there was no response....
Rip to the kids
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Pidgin2(f): 4:53pm
PrettyCrystal:
Must everybody drive? See how the idiot wasted these children's lives
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by helphelp: 6:15pm
Ewo
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Olarajee(m): 6:15pm
Sad
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Kylekent59: 6:15pm
Sad news. RIP
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by bigfather(m): 6:15pm
PrettyCrystal:
GOOD Lord!
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by helphelp: 6:15pm
Ewo
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by enigma2007(m): 6:15pm
OMG!
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by wintersnow(m): 6:16pm
This is so bad..Rip little ones
That's why my physics teacher back in those days would always say the efficiency of a machine can never be 100%
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by fpeter(f): 6:16pm
God forbid! Chai! what a tragedy...she won't forgive herself in a hurry.
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by numerouno01(m): 6:16pm
Pidgin2:.
Not her fault na, Her car failed brake, that outcome of things was out of her control.
But things like this could be avoided through regular checkup of cars/vehicles before putting them out on the road.
chai rip poor innocent children.
life's a bitch may it not end us untimely
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Emenandez4lyf(m): 6:16pm
Always inspect and lubricate the wears and tears of ur automobile parts maka ndu mmadu #SayNoToMadeInChina
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by coolcatty: 6:17pm
Pidgin2:
Muumu it's called an accident....it can happen to anybody...same way your dad had an accident on top of your mom and you were conceived.
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by masada: 6:17pm
as e dey hot
so graphic had to be posted twice
RIP to the dead
so sad
young innocent souls
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by Abfinest007(m): 6:18pm
rip to them we pray God grant eir soul eternal rest
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by KingLennon(m): 6:18pm
Somebody play me Cry by Mode 9...RIP to the kids
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by sisisioge: 6:18pm
Omg! Omg! Haaa! May God have mercy!
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by benjaminben(m): 6:18pm
Oh God! Someone's children. That's what fear cause.
May their souls rest in peace
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by otokx(m): 6:18pm
Car always give sign before any major malfunction but some people don't pay attention and Nigerians like to speed even in a pot hole infested road.
Re: Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos by swiz123(m): 6:18pm
So unfortunate...#sad#
