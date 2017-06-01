Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Woman Kills 3 Children After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State. Graphic Photos (19660 Views)

Source; Tragedy occurred yesterday morning after a woman allegedly killed three children at Redeemed Christian Church at 103 Omuma road in Aba, Abia State. According to reports, the woman's car failed brake as she rammed into the kids -crushing them to death in the process. May their souls rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/woman-kills-3-children-car-failed-brake-abia-state-graphic-photos.html

1 Like

Failed brake....

OMG RIP KIDS 8 Likes

Jisos is lawd!

May their souls rest in peace! 16 Likes

Nawa o, uwa nka sef! 2 Likes 1 Share

Rip

You see humans? Na WA o

Nawa o, uwa nka sef! ifulu,,,,umu wanyi umu wanyi hmmmm jikewnu wanyor na odiror easy ifulu,,,,umu wanyi umu wanyi hmmmm jikewnu wanyor na odiror easy 3 Likes

from experience, I can imagine how that woman felt when she put her foot down on that pedal and there was no response....





Rip to the kids 26 Likes

Must everybody drive? See how the idiot wasted these children's lives Must everybody drive? See how the idiot wasted these children's lives 3 Likes 1 Share

Ewo

Sad

Sad news. RIP

GOOD Lord! GOOD Lord!

Ewo

OMG!

This is so bad..Rip little ones

That's why my physics teacher back in those days would always say the efficiency of a machine can never be 100% 13 Likes

God forbid! Chai! what a tragedy...she won't forgive herself in a hurry. 4 Likes

Must everybody drive? See how the idiot wasted these children's lives .



Not her fault na, Her car failed brake, that outcome of things was out of her control.



But things like this could be avoided through regular checkup of cars/vehicles before putting them out on the road.



chai rip poor innocent children.





life's a bitch may it not end us untimely Not her fault na, Her car failed brake, that outcome of things was out of her control.But things like this could be avoided through regular checkup of cars/vehicles before putting them out on the road.chai rip poor innocent children.life's a bitch may it not end us untimely 15 Likes

Always inspect and lubricate the wears and tears of ur automobile parts maka ndu mmadu #SayNoToMadeInChina

This is so bad..Rip little ones

That's why my physics teacher back in those days would always say the efficiency of a machine can never be 100%

Must everybody drive? See how the idiot wasted these children's lives



Muumu it's called an accident....it can happen to anybody...same way your dad had an accident on top of your mom and you were conceived. Muumu it's called an accident....it can happen to anybody...same way your dad had an accident on top of your mom and you were conceived. 66 Likes

as e dey hot

so graphic had to be posted twice

RIP to the dead

so sad

young innocent souls

rip to them we pray God grant eir soul eternal rest

Somebody play me Cry by Mode 9...RIP to the kids 2 Likes

Omg! Omg! Haaa! May God have mercy!

Oh God! Someone's children. That's what fear cause.

May their souls rest in peace

Car always give sign before any major malfunction but some people don't pay attention and Nigerians like to speed even in a pot hole infested road. 4 Likes