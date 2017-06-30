₦airaland Forum

2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship

2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship

Shortlisted Candidates For Nigerian Agip Oil Company (naoc)scholarship Exam 2015 / 2014 / 2015 Nigerian Agip Oil Company Tertiary Scholarship Application Is On / International Postgraduate Scholarships!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by DMainMan: 4:43pm
Overview

In pursuance of this, NAE Limited invites applications from suitably qualified and interested Nigerian graduates for the 2017/2018 Post Graduate Scholarship Award Scheme. The award is in two categories:
Overseas - For study in a reputable overseas university
Local - For study in a recognized Nigerian university

Eligibility

To qualify for 2017/2018 NAE Post Graduate Scholarship Award scheme, applicants MUST:
Possess a minimum of Second Class Upper division in any of the relevant disciplines from a recognised Nigerian university.
Have secured admission into a Nigerian or Overseas university for a one year Master’s Degree programme in any of the disciplines listed below.
Not be above 28 years of age by December 31st, 2017.
Have completed the one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by DMainMan: 4:47pm
Course of Study

Only candidates with offer of admission and BSc degrees in disciplines related to the following areas should apply;
Geosciences
Engineering (Petroleum, Mechanical, Civil, Subsea, Electrical/Electronics, Marine, Chemical)
Petroleum Economics
Law (Oil and Gas/Petroleum)

Closing Date: June 30, 2017.

Test Date: July 15, 2017

Apply through here: https://scholastica.ng/schemes/naescholarships

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by activelyA(f): 5:07pm
Not fair
another discrimination of social sciences and arts... embarassed embarassed cry cry cry cry cry cry

God I serve will fight our battles








Seun and lalasticlala come and judge this matter cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by babatundea877: 6:12pm
To join the recently created 2017/2018 Agip Oil and Gas Local/Overseas Whatapp forum, kindly send a text of your number or message the line below on whatsapp to become a participant. As the deadline is just near, instant messaging platform will be more efficient.
Admin line: 08054801779

.....best of luck!!!
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by DMainMan: 6:52pm
activelyA:
Not fair
another discrimination of social sciences and arts... embarassed embarassed cry cry cry cry cry cry

God I serve will fight our battles








Seun and lalasticlala come and judge this matter cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

U can apply for petroleum econs if u studied econs or related subjects.

Law graduates can apply too

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by taskytech: 7:19pm
DMainMan:


U can apply for petroleum econs if u studies econs or related subjects.

Law graduates can apply too

Sorry, how can someone upload the NAE Compliance declaration form? can't find it on the list of document to upload
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by lonelydora(m): 8:39pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:40pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by dionysus7: 8:42pm
activelyA:
Not fair
another discrimination of social sciences and arts... embarassed embarassed cry cry cry cry cry cry

God I serve will fight our battles








Seun and lalasticlala come and judge this matter cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry


Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by man4power(m): 8:43pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by Ruggedfitness: 8:43pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by lastkidconcepts: 8:44pm
This can be useful anyway...

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by jeeqaa7(m): 8:46pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by LoveJesus87(m): 8:46pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by esthel(f): 8:48pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by deepwater(f): 8:48pm
activelyA:
Not fair
another discrimination of social sciences and arts... embarassed embarassed cry cry cry cry cry cry

God I serve will fight our battles
Seun and lalasticlala come and judge this matter cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

NLNG sponsors The Nigeria Prize for Literature, look out for that as well as other opportunities.

Best wishes
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by Flexherbal(m): 8:54pm
Not above 28 years ...?

Presidency should be: not above 50 years.
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by undefeated(m): 8:55pm
PONZI NA PONZI
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by abels(m): 8:57pm
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by Randy91(m): 8:58pm
Guy stop wasting ur time joooorrrr....


Goan apply for AGIP scholarship and better ur life jooor

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by Organs(m): 9:06pm
So, there are still some folks out there still trying to dupe Nigerians, i thought DSS has started rounding up people like this babadanzoo62.

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by wellmax(m): 9:43pm
Thanks for sharing
Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by ogashman(m): 9:55pm
and who cares about a scholarship that discriminates against graduates of certain institutions.


using the age factor to barricade those who re also qualified from participating is not healthy for the sustainable growth of the nation.

its obvious the govt uses trivial things like age,tribe,school,etc to malign the not so fortunate.

will heaven fall if they extend the age limit to 35 or even 40 years?
will heaven fall if graduates from other institutions re allowed to participate?

you can't build a nation by segregation or by dividing the populace into classes.

let everyone be given equal opportunity to excel in this country. until that happens we wud continue to be perpetually divided along all lines.

Re: 2017/2018 Agip Oil And Gas Local And International Postgraduate Scholarship by miccoy(m): 10:16pm
ogashman:
and who cares about a scholarship that discriminates against graduates of certain institutions.


using the age factor to barricade those who re also qualified from participating is not healthy for the sustainable growth of the nation.

its obvious the govt uses trivial things like age,tribe,school,etc to malign the not so fortunate.

will heaven fall if they extend the age limit to 35 or even 40 years?
will heaven fall if graduates from other institutions re allowed to participate?

you can't build a nation by segregation or by dividing the populace into classes.

let everyone be given equal opportunity to excel in this country. until that happens we wud continue to be perpetually divided along all lines.

Haba! It's just to short list the applicants.

Even with all those eligibilities, only God knows thousands that'd still qualify.

