Overview



In pursuance of this, NAE Limited invites applications from suitably qualified and interested Nigerian graduates for the 2017/2018 Post Graduate Scholarship Award Scheme. The award is in two categories:

Overseas - For study in a reputable overseas university

Local - For study in a recognized Nigerian university



Eligibility



To qualify for 2017/2018 NAE Post Graduate Scholarship Award scheme, applicants MUST:

Possess a minimum of Second Class Upper division in any of the relevant disciplines from a recognised Nigerian university.

Have secured admission into a Nigerian or Overseas university for a one year Master’s Degree programme in any of the disciplines listed below.

Not be above 28 years of age by December 31st, 2017.

Have completed the one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.





Only candidates with offer of admission and BSc degrees in disciplines related to the following areas should apply;

Geosciences

Engineering (Petroleum, Mechanical, Civil, Subsea, Electrical/Electronics, Marine, Chemical)

Petroleum Economics

Law (Oil and Gas/Petroleum)



Closing Date: June 30, 2017.



Test Date: July 15, 2017



Apply through here:



Check last year thread to learn more:

http://www.nairaland.com/3158973/apply-2016-agip-oil-gas



http://Facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation



another discrimination of social sciences and arts...



God I serve will fight our battles

















To join the recently created 2017/2018 Agip Oil and Gas Local/Overseas Whatapp forum, kindly send a text of your number or message the line below on whatsapp to become a participant. As the deadline is just near, instant messaging platform will be more efficient.

Admin line: 08054801779



.....best of luck!!!

U can apply for petroleum econs if u studied econs or related subjects.

Law graduates can apply too



NLNG sponsors The Nigeria Prize for Literature, look out for that as well as other opportunities.

Best wishes



Not above 28 years ...?



Presidency should be: not above 50 years.

Guy stop wasting ur time joooorrrr....

Goan apply for AGIP scholarship and better ur life jooor

So, there are still some folks out there still trying to dupe Nigerians, i thought DSS has started rounding up people like this babadanzoo62.

Thanks for sharing

and who cares about a scholarship that discriminates against graduates of certain institutions.





using the age factor to barricade those who re also qualified from participating is not healthy for the sustainable growth of the nation.



its obvious the govt uses trivial things like age,tribe,school,etc to malign the not so fortunate.



will heaven fall if they extend the age limit to 35 or even 40 years?

will heaven fall if graduates from other institutions re allowed to participate?



you can't build a nation by segregation or by dividing the populace into classes.



let everyone be given equal opportunity to excel in this country. until that happens we wud continue to be perpetually divided along all lines. 1 Like