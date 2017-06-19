₦airaland Forum

Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Islie: 5:01pm
By Seun Opejobi


A 14-year-old rape victim, Abasiya Tukur has slashed the manhood of her attacker identified as Bishir Yau with a razor blade while attempting to free herself from his grips in Katsina State.

This was disclosed by police prosecutor, Kabir Mohammed, while arraigning 30-year-old Yau before a Senior Magistrate Court in Katsina State.

Yau of Yargase village in Kankara local government area of the state was arraigned on a count charge of rape, on Monday.

Mohammed told the court that Yau had sometime last month allegedly lured Tukur who resides in the same house with him, into a nearby uncompleted building, and “forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”

The prosecutor noted that the offence was contrary to section 283 of Penal Code law.

The police, through its First Information Report with number; KT/741X/17 , read to Yau’s hearing in court said: “On struggling to get herself from him, She (the victim) brought out a razor blade and cut his joystick.”

Praying that the case be adjourned as investigation was still in process, Mohammed said, “It is a case of rape for mention.’’

Consequently, the Magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko adjourned the case to 19 July, 2017, for mention.

She also ordered that Yau be remanded in police custody.

She said, “This court will not ask you whether the allegation read and explained to you is true or false as the offence of rape is only triable by the High Court.

After police investigation, your case file would be taken to Ministry of Justice for legal advice. If a prima facie case is established against you, then you will be tried at the High Court.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/19/victim-slashes-joystick-suspected-rapist-razor/

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by swiz123(m): 5:04pm
Photos please

3 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by thorpido(m): 5:07pm
Good for him.He should be jailed too.

6 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by MhizzAJ(f): 5:11pm
Nice one

6 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by NothingDoMe: 5:12pm
swiz123:
Photos please
What do you want to see in decapitated preek?

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by swiz123(m): 5:17pm
NothingDoMe:
What do you want to see in decapitated preek?
yes na

1 Like

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:25pm
Good sharp judgement!!
I wish 80% of our girls being raped can be as bold as Miss Abasiya!!

9 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by dingbang(m): 5:48pm
Correct
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Escalze(m): 6:22pm
na wa
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Jabioro: 6:28pm
Foto speak please
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by sisisioge: 7:04pm
How much will a hoooker charge him? Ode!
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by LexngtonSteele: 7:10pm
If true...I hope she got his 2 balls.

Serves him right! angry

2 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by oshe11(m): 7:10pm
I HOPE THE PLEEK CUT COMOT FINISH OOO.....







Well......
IF U NEEDED PROOF ABT OSIBANJO BEING NOTHING BT A MERE PICTURE IN THE PRESIDENCY, THE LATEST CHARADE ABT THE REMOVAL OF C.R.K IA THERE FOR ALL TO SEE.....
ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by NwaAmaikpe: 7:10pm
shocked

This is so heartless..

Why will the girl do something like that to him?

She did not just punish the offender by slicing his preek but has sliced off his future lineage too.
She should be prosecuted as well for behaving like a beast.

The preek is not just a fun gadget but God's tool in humans for procreation and any assault to it should not be treated lightly.
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by OrestesDante: 7:10pm
swiz123:
Photos please
which one?
The guy's preek is gone so let bygone by bygone. grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by ChuzzyBlog: 7:11pm
damn!

THE SIGHT IS GORY!!! CLICK HERE TO SEE VERY GRAPHIC PHOTOS
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by sod09(m): 7:12pm
Naso wat a bravery act.....
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by LastSurvivor11: 7:12pm
Where is that girl, I will like to buy her kunu plus kuri kuri

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Fifthcolumnist(m): 7:13pm
That was cruel. But then attempting to rape her was also evil. He was payed back in his own coin
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Omoluabi16: 7:13pm
Give her a National honour for her bravery! I hope she gets over her trauma soon. The government should make rape a capital offence.

7 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by kerryjossy(f): 7:13pm
Nice one. Wish she cut him with a sharp knife instead of a razor blade.

1 Like

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by translux: 7:13pm
PHOTO DA
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by BroZuma: 7:13pm
Awesome!
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by ogashman(m): 7:13pm
the girl need to be given a MEDAL...more it girl..keep it coming to all 'em rapists

1 Like

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Iamwrath: 7:14pm
Excellenteeeeeeeeeeeeeee



Now that's what i'm talking about

Go girl ...... upgrade, next time cut it off , cut it again , then dice it into pieces

5 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Michizzy(f): 7:14pm
Serves him right. Mtcheww
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Moreoffaith(m): 7:14pm
good
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by oshe11(m): 7:14pm
They shud use the pleek well ooo


dats a source of moni DO NOT WASTE IT OOO
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Consray(f): 7:15pm
Wow i love that
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by dayleke(m): 7:15pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!
NLers!!!!!!!
Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by bayocanny: 7:15pm
The preek will never know happiness again..serve the idiot right grin

2 Likes

Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by ngwababe: 7:16pm
Good for him

1 Like

