Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Islie: 5:01pm
By Seun Opejobi
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by swiz123(m): 5:04pm
Photos please
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by thorpido(m): 5:07pm
Good for him.He should be jailed too.
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by MhizzAJ(f): 5:11pm
Nice one
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by NothingDoMe: 5:12pm
swiz123:What do you want to see in decapitated preek?
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by swiz123(m): 5:17pm
NothingDoMe:yes na
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:25pm
Good sharp judgement!!
I wish 80% of our girls being raped can be as bold as Miss Abasiya!!
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by dingbang(m): 5:48pm
Correct
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Escalze(m): 6:22pm
na wa
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Jabioro: 6:28pm
Foto speak please
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by sisisioge: 7:04pm
How much will a hoooker charge him? Ode!
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by LexngtonSteele: 7:10pm
If true...I hope she got his 2 balls.
Serves him right!
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by oshe11(m): 7:10pm
I HOPE THE PLEEK CUT COMOT FINISH OOO.....
Well......
IF U NEEDED PROOF ABT OSIBANJO BEING NOTHING BT A MERE PICTURE IN THE PRESIDENCY, THE LATEST CHARADE ABT THE REMOVAL OF C.R.K IA THERE FOR ALL TO SEE.....
ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by NwaAmaikpe: 7:10pm
This is so heartless..
Why will the girl do something like that to him?
She did not just punish the offender by slicing his preek but has sliced off his future lineage too.
She should be prosecuted as well for behaving like a beast.
The preek is not just a fun gadget but God's tool in humans for procreation and any assault to it should not be treated lightly.
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by OrestesDante: 7:10pm
swiz123:which one?
The guy's preek is gone so let bygone by bygone.
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by ChuzzyBlog: 7:11pm
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by sod09(m): 7:12pm
Naso wat a bravery act.....
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by LastSurvivor11: 7:12pm
Where is that girl, I will like to buy her kunu plus kuri kuri
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Fifthcolumnist(m): 7:13pm
That was cruel. But then attempting to rape her was also evil. He was payed back in his own coin
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Omoluabi16: 7:13pm
Give her a National honour for her bravery! I hope she gets over her trauma soon. The government should make rape a capital offence.
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by kerryjossy(f): 7:13pm
Nice one. Wish she cut him with a sharp knife instead of a razor blade.
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by translux: 7:13pm
PHOTO DA
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by BroZuma: 7:13pm
Awesome!
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by ogashman(m): 7:13pm
the girl need to be given a MEDAL...more it girl..keep it coming to all 'em rapists
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Iamwrath: 7:14pm
Excellenteeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Now that's what i'm talking about
Go girl ...... upgrade, next time cut it off , cut it again , then dice it into pieces
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Michizzy(f): 7:14pm
Serves him right. Mtcheww
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Moreoffaith(m): 7:14pm
good
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by oshe11(m): 7:14pm
They shud use the pleek well ooo
dats a source of moni DO NOT WASTE IT OOO
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by Consray(f): 7:15pm
Wow i love that
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by dayleke(m): 7:15pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!
NLers!!!!!!!
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by bayocanny: 7:15pm
The preek will never know happiness again..serve the idiot right
|Re: Victim Slashes Manhood Of A Rapist With Razor In Katsina by ngwababe: 7:16pm
Good for him
