A 14-year-old rape victim, Abasiya Tukur has slashed the manhood of her attacker identified as Bishir Yau with a razor blade while attempting to free herself from his grips in Katsina State.



This was disclosed by police prosecutor, Kabir Mohammed, while arraigning 30-year-old Yau before a Senior Magistrate Court in Katsina State.



Yau of Yargase village in Kankara local government area of the state was arraigned on a count charge of rape, on Monday.



Mohammed told the court that Yau had sometime last month allegedly lured Tukur who resides in the same house with him, into a nearby uncompleted building, and “forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”



The prosecutor noted that the offence was contrary to section 283 of Penal Code law.



The police, through its First Information Report with number; KT/741X/17 , read to Yau’s hearing in court said: “On struggling to get herself from him, She (the victim) brought out a razor blade and cut his joystick.”



Praying that the case be adjourned as investigation was still in process, Mohammed said, “It is a case of rape for mention.’’



Consequently, the Magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko adjourned the case to 19 July, 2017, for mention.



She also ordered that Yau be remanded in police custody.



She said, “This court will not ask you whether the allegation read and explained to you is true or false as the offence of rape is only triable by the High Court.



After police investigation, your case file would be taken to Ministry of Justice for legal advice. If a prima facie case is established against you, then you will be tried at the High Court.”



Good for him.He should be jailed too. 6 Likes

Nice one 6 Likes

Photos please What do you want to see in decapitated preek? What do you want to see in decapitated preek? 31 Likes 2 Shares

What do you want to see in decapitated preek? yes na yes na 1 Like

Good sharp judgement!!

I wish 80% of our girls being raped can be as bold as Miss Abasiya!! 9 Likes

How much will a hoooker charge him? Ode!

If true...I hope she got his 2 balls.



Serves him right! 2 Likes

I HOPE THE PLEEK CUT COMOT FINISH OOO.....















IF U NEEDED PROOF ABT OSIBANJO BEING NOTHING BT A MERE PICTURE IN THE PRESIDENCY, THE LATEST CHARADE ABT THE REMOVAL OF C.R.K IA THERE FOR ALL TO SEE.....

ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA





This is so heartless..



Why will the girl do something like that to him?



She did not just punish the offender by slicing his preek but has sliced off his future lineage too.

She should be prosecuted as well for behaving like a beast.



The preek is not just a fun gadget but God's tool in humans for procreation and any assault to it should not be treated lightly. This is so heartless..Why will the girl do something like that to him?She did not just punish the offender by slicing his preek but has sliced off his future lineage too.She should be prosecuted as well for behaving like a beast.The preek is not just a fun gadget but God's tool in humans for procreation and any assault to it should not be treated lightly.

Photos please which one?

The guy's preek is gone so let bygone by bygone. which one?The guy's preek is gone so let bygone by bygone. 1 Like 1 Share

Naso wat a bravery act.....

Where is that girl, I will like to buy her kunu plus kuri kuri 10 Likes 1 Share

That was cruel. But then attempting to rape her was also evil. He was payed back in his own coin

Give her a National honour for her bravery! I hope she gets over her trauma soon. The government should make rape a capital offence. 7 Likes

Nice one. Wish she cut him with a sharp knife instead of a razor blade. 1 Like

Awesome!

the girl need to be given a MEDAL...more it girl..keep it coming to all 'em rapists 1 Like

Now that's what i'm talking about



Go girl ...... upgrade, next time cut it off , cut it again , then dice it into pieces 5 Likes

Serves him right. Mtcheww

Wow i love that

The preek will never know happiness again..serve the idiot right 2 Likes