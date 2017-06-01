Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) (8834 Views)

While explaining how his victims were kept, the notorious criminal advised his comrades in crime to stop kidnapping as it does not pay.



He said: "Police arrested me, so I believe there is nothing like kidnapping. So my advice to them (kidnappers) is that.. as they are looking at me or maybe they watch me today standing here, they should stop everything about that (crime)"



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBKcKajZeyE Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudidumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans spoke to Channels TV while leading the police to his detention camps in Ejigbo and Igando areas of Lagos state on Sunday.While explaining how his victims were kept, the notorious criminal advised his comrades in crime to stop kidnapping as it does not pay.He said:Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/billionaire-kidnapper-evans-advices.html 1 Like

After making so much money, he now wanna discourage people wey dey do the course for school as a core course!

I don Balance. 15 Likes

See his Igbo... One of the developers is about to rot in kirikiri 5 Likes

Repentance does not emanate from torture; it should arise from a remorseful deep thinking!



This man had been begging for forgiveness before he was paraded!



Why didn't he come out to confess and repent before he was apprehended? Then his advice to fellow kidnappers would have been tenable!



This matter should not just be treated by sentiment!



Forgiveness should reign over anything but amends should be made for harms done to others! 5 Likes

Shuu!!!I won't stop ooo,not until they arrest me and make me popular on nairaland just like you.

no type it in small letter joined with the head without space eg Igbo

You dey find trouble. They're coming for you bro

so Igbo now equals igbo

what of afonja? flat. head and abo.ki have been taken care of

many would be surprised when they see Evans at the front row in heaven 1 Like

And who is he to inform them ? Is he the chairman of kidnapping association ? 1 Like

. This your advice will only fall on deaf ears It's in your blood.



As I type this, Chinedu is still on the run with people's money. Just Negodu Igbo people can never stop criminality. This your advice will only fall on deaf earsIt's in your blood.As I type this, Chinedu is still on the run with people's money. Just Negodu 2 Likes

Fed up with Evans story

After making so much money, he now wanna discourage us...

who are d us?

are u a kidnapper

who are d us?are u a kidnapper

after destroying a lot of people life's he think he can go away with it if not that he had been caught advice ko admire ni afonga ancestors 3 Likes

This evans story don tire me. Rubbish government

Why didn't he stop before he got caught? His advice is useless now to those that followed his path already. He ran his team over the phone, he would have continued that from anywhere in the world he runs to if he wasn't caught. 1 Like

Pastor Evans, ride on

Chai!



Nigerian law enforcement and judiciary is a big joke



Evans case should have been closed!



That's why Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia and co, don't deport our criminals. They prefer executing and deporting there corpse

Bobby808:

This evans story don tire me. Rubbish government and u don't hear anything about him, u be the first person to say the NPF has released the man