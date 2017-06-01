₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Jajayi: 5:51pm
Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudidumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans spoke to Channels TV while leading the police to his detention camps in Ejigbo and Igando areas of Lagos state on Sunday.
While explaining how his victims were kept, the notorious criminal advised his comrades in crime to stop kidnapping as it does not pay.
He said: "Police arrested me, so I believe there is nothing like kidnapping. So my advice to them (kidnappers) is that.. as they are looking at me or maybe they watch me today standing here, they should stop everything about that (crime)"
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/billionaire-kidnapper-evans-advices.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBKcKajZeyE
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by dyadeleye(m): 5:54pm
After making so much money, he now wanna discourage people wey dey do the course for school as a core course!
Kole werk
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by dominique(f): 6:01pm
Mtsheeeew
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by NothingDoMe: 6:01pm
Snake thread!
I don Balance.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by olaniyi0(m): 6:03pm
a
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by olaniyi0(m): 6:05pm
See his Igbo... One of the developers is about to rot in kirikiri
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by olaniyi0(m): 6:06pm
wtf? i typed Igbo and igbo poped up
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by olaniyi0(m): 6:07pm
what's happening i typed f l a t head and igbo keeps popping up
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Jajayi: 6:08pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by luckyz4rea(m): 6:09pm
Repentance does not emanate from torture; it should arise from a remorseful deep thinking!
This man had been begging for forgiveness before he was paraded!
Why didn't he come out to confess and repent before he was apprehended? Then his advice to fellow kidnappers would have been tenable!
This matter should not just be treated by sentiment!
Forgiveness should reign over anything but amends should be made for harms done to others!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Jajayi: 6:09pm
Flat Head
olaniyi0:
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by swiz123(m): 6:10pm
Shuu!!!I won't stop ooo,not until they arrest me and make me popular on nairaland just like you.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by luckyz4rea(m): 6:11pm
Jajayi:
Repentance does not emanate from torture; it should arise from a remorseful deep thinking!
This man had been begging for forgiveness before he was paraded!
Why didn't he come out to confess and repent before he was apprehended? Then his advice to fellow kidnappers would have been tenable!
This matter should not just be treated by sentiment!
Forgiveness should reign over anything but amends should be made for harms done to others!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by olaniyi0(m): 6:12pm
Jajayi:no type it in small letter joined with the head without space eg Igbo
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Jajayi: 6:15pm
You dey find trouble . They're coming for you bro
olaniyi0:
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by olaniyi0(m): 6:18pm
Jajayi:so Igbo now equals igbo
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Caustics: 6:23pm
olaniyi0:what of afonja? flat. head and abo.ki have been taken care of
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by spartan117(m): 7:19pm
many would be surprised when they see Evans at the front row in heaven
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by freshness2020: 7:19pm
Hmm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Lexusgs430: 7:20pm
And who is he to inform them ? Is he the chairman of kidnapping association ?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by BoosBae(f): 7:20pm
Igbo people can never stop criminality . This your advice will only fall on deaf ears It's in your blood.
As I type this, Chinedu is still on the run with people's money. Just Negodu
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by bestspoke: 7:20pm
kidnapper Evans...
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by man4power(m): 7:20pm
Fed up with Evans story
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by pappyG: 7:20pm
Spacebuka
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by spartan117(m): 7:21pm
dyadeleye:who are d us?
are u a kidnapper
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by yemzzy22(m): 7:21pm
after destroying a lot of people life's he think he can go away with it if not that he had been caught advice ko admire ni afonga ancestors
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Bobby808: 7:21pm
This evans story don tire me. Rubbish government
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by SmartMugu: 7:21pm
Why didn't he stop before he got caught? His advice is useless now to those that followed his path already. He ran his team over the phone, he would have continued that from anywhere in the world he runs to if he wasn't caught.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Segadem(m): 7:22pm
Pastor Evans, ride on
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by 0b100100111: 7:22pm
Chai!
Nigerian law enforcement and judiciary is a big joke
Evans case should have been closed!
That's why Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia and co, don't deport our criminals. They prefer executing and deporting there corpse
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by Segadem(m): 7:22pm
Bobby808:and u don't hear anything about him, u be the first person to say the NPF has released the man
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) by oshe11(m): 7:22pm
Wat is he feeling like
ADVISER TO THE STATE GOVT
Well......
IF U NEEDED PROOF ABT OSIBANJO BEING NOTHING BT A MERE PICTURE IN THE PRESIDENCY, THE LATEST CHARADE ABT THE REMOVAL OF C.R.K IA THERE FOR ALL TO SEE.....
ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA
