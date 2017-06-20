History!!! Baby delivered in Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today





The baby delivered on the 19th of June 2013 in one of the female halls of residence clocked for today.



It should be recalled that it is four years today that a baby was delivered in the toilet of Moremi Hostel by a 400-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Oyinlola Rotimi, been named the baby Nifemi, Okikiola.



Oyinola Rotimi, who was inexperienced in child bearing, thought she had a stomach upset when she was actually in labour.



When the mother who was a student of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development then OAU, report has it that she told news men that the circumstances that surrounded the delivery of her baby made her “a celebrity.”



One of her friends was quoted then saying "Rotimi was extremely happy at the naming. We never plan it that way. We should have celebrated more if not for the fact that examination".



We also gathered that some OAU students, who were not at the naming of the baby created their own fun by organising another ceremony, where they named the baby after the then Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bamitale Omole, the baby was given the following names; Moremibiyi, (Moremi gave birth to this), Morounmboni University (I came back with something worthy from the University), Awobola (Awo gave birth to wealth), EsinIdanwoleyi (This is the result of examination) a.k.a, Special Elective with a matric number; MOR/2013/001. The first student to be admitted for the session’



The father of the baby, a 400-level student of Engineering then in OAU, Oyewole was said not to be happy with the controversy that surrounded the birth of his baby.



However, the students of Obafemi Awolowo University today remembered the birth of the baby as he clocked four today.