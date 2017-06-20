₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 10:34 AM
|Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Klare(f): 11:25pm On Jun 19
History!!! Baby delivered in Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today
The baby delivered on the 19th of June 2013 in one of the female halls of residence clocked for today.
It should be recalled that it is four years today that a baby was delivered in the toilet of Moremi Hostel by a 400-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Oyinlola Rotimi, been named the baby Nifemi, Okikiola.
Oyinola Rotimi, who was inexperienced in child bearing, thought she had a stomach upset when she was actually in labour.
When the mother who was a student of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development then OAU, report has it that she told news men that the circumstances that surrounded the delivery of her baby made her “a celebrity.”
One of her friends was quoted then saying "Rotimi was extremely happy at the naming. We never plan it that way. We should have celebrated more if not for the fact that examination".
We also gathered that some OAU students, who were not at the naming of the baby created their own fun by organising another ceremony, where they named the baby after the then Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bamitale Omole, the baby was given the following names; Moremibiyi, (Moremi gave birth to this), Morounmboni University (I came back with something worthy from the University), Awobola (Awo gave birth to wealth), EsinIdanwoleyi (This is the result of examination) a.k.a, Special Elective with a matric number; MOR/2013/001. The first student to be admitted for the session’
The father of the baby, a 400-level student of Engineering then in OAU, Oyewole was said not to be happy with the controversy that surrounded the birth of his baby.
However, the students of Obafemi Awolowo University today remembered the birth of the baby as he clocked four today.
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Klare(f): 11:28pm On Jun 19
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Tolexander: 12:08am
Omole is 4 today?
I can recollect that i saw the "Omo Awos" going for the naming ceremony then in moremi Hall seven days after the birth, some of them with their beans
Happy birthday to Omole o!
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by brunofarad(m): 10:01am
Wow
Motion ground shidren
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by tobtap: 10:02am
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by oshe11(m): 10:02am
I dnt even knw why I rushed to book space sef....
wich kinda addiction is dis.....
I dn book d space finish n nw I dnt knw wat to say.....
Pls ayam tayad of dis addictive reflex, I av to complain to seun kos it is gettin outa hand ooo, shwooo y Wud I book space wen I dnt av anytin to say jst to waste my mb
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by jeeqaa7(m): 10:03am
T
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by ThisTrend(f): 10:03am
.... Space booked.
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Homeboiy(m): 10:03am
picture of d 4yrs baby or...
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by veacea: 10:04am
I will definitely come back to read comments meanwhile where are the OAU students to come and see their thread.
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by missyadorable(f): 10:04am
Afonja and indiscriminate child birth
Quote me and Run Mad
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by asahnwaKC: 10:05am
Great
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Kobicove(m): 10:05am
How time flies...
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by tgmservice: 10:05am
Afonja girls and baby mama is like 5 an 6
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Nma27(f): 10:05am
Wow! Time flies!
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by tgmservice: 10:05am
missyadorable:discriminating others am sure you open your legs freely for the same afonja guys
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by muller101(m): 10:06am
Ok
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Horbah1(m): 10:06am
Good to hear
We all have our separate stories to share
I was a freshman then on that campus
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Nma27(f): 10:06am
brunofarad:Never bordered to experience the motion ground romance...
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Mightyraw(m): 10:07am
J
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Mightyraw(m): 10:08am
Op it's morounmubo
Happy birthday first citizen
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Jonbold(m): 10:08am
lol..
I was part of d awo guys who celebrated the new born baby back then in d year 2013 ;Dlol..
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by BoosBae(f): 10:10am
So where is the 4 year old that made you open this thread?
Op you must be high on cheap drugs.
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Hollawayn05(m): 10:10am
Students Ennnn,
they will surely make fun from anything,
lovely nAME thou,
my favorite is MORONMUBO UNIFASITY ..
NOW AM MISSING SCHOOL
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by AreaFada2: 10:11am
Hmmmm
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Kingxway: 10:11am
Happy birthday to the school born
In a developed country, the school authorities would take care of the child's education all through
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by yhungbrowhne(m): 10:11am
d baby is cute
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by NwaAmaikpe: 10:11am
Toilet baby....
I hope the baby's life is not full of shît
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by que80(f): 10:13am
Hbd toilet baby
|Re: Baby Delivered In Moremi Hall Toilet, OAU Clocks Four Today by Evablizin(f): 10:14am
Wow
