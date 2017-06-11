



What Is Brain Freeze?

It’s a pain in your head that happens when the nerves in the roof of your mouth are hyperstimulated by cold foods, like ice cream and frozen drinks. Though the nerves are in your mouth, but the nerve center is in your brain, so that’s where you feel the pain.





Why Do You Have Earwax?

To keep out foreign matter from invading ear canals. Earwax, or cerumen, is produced by glands in the outer ear to protect the inner ear from infection. The sticky substance prevents dust, dirt, and bugs from getting in. Just leave it alone, ears are self-cleaning: The wax slowly moves up and out of the ears on its own, dries up, and drop off or washes away when you shampoo your hair. If you’re a the always clean my ear type, clean just the outside of your ears. Ear canals are like dead-end streets, ear cleaners just push the wax further in. You could also accidentally scratch your ear canal or even puncture the eardrum.





Are Carrots Really Good For the Eyes?

Yes, they are, along with all other foods rich in vitamin A. The body uses vitamin A to support nerve cells in the retinas that help maintain normal vision. People who are deficient in vitamin A are susceptible to a host of vision problems, such as night blindness. Many red, yellow, orange, and leafy green vegetables―including sweet potatoes, mangoes, and papayas ( paw paw)―contain vitamin A, as do eggs and liver.





Why Do You Get Goose Bumps?

Because you’re cold or frightened. When you feel chilled, the muscles around your hair follicles contract, causing the hairs to stand up to create a layer of insulation, anthropologists explains that all mammals share this hair-raising trait. But humans don’t have enough body hair for the response to make a difference; it’s a vestigial reflex left over from when we had furry coats, The goose bumps people get when they’re scared may be another vestigial reflex. Anthropologists theorize that aeons ago, when the plentiful hair on our ancestors’ bodies stood on end, they appeared more menacing, and predators would move on to look for less imposing prey.





Why Do Lips Thin as You Age?

The older you get, the less collagen you produce. And collagen, a protein that supports the body’s soft tissue, is what gives lips their pleasing plumpness. The sun’s ultraviolet rays can also cause collagen to break down and lips to thin. One way to help preserve the fullness of your lips, is to protect them from the sun by wearing a lipstick or lip balm with sunscreen.





What Causes Hiccups?

Excessive eating, alcohol, excitement, or stress can overstimulate the phrenic nerves, which control the diaphragm. The diaphragm then contracts involuntarily. At the same time, the glottis, the part of the larynx where the vocal cords are located, closes up, The result is the spasms and the odd hic sound that repeat every few seconds. A typical case of the hiccups lasts only a few minutes, but some can last much longer. While there’s no proven cure, holding your breath , breathing into a paper bag, drinking water does the trick sometimes.





Why Is Yawning Contagious?

No one knows for sure, but a study published in a recent issue of the journal Cognitive Brain Research theorizes that yawning in response to someone else’s yawn may be an empathetic response, similar to laughter. “A yawn can be triggered not only by seeing a person yawn but also by hearing, reading about, or even just thinking about yawns,” says Steven Platek, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at Drexel University, in Philadelphia, who directed the research. Platek and his colleagues believe that contagious yawning may be a primitive way of modeling our feelings after other people’s.





Why Do Joints Crack?

When you stretch a joint by, say, pressing down on your knuckles or twisting your spine, you cause small air bubbles that form between the sacs in the joints to pop. These sacs, called bursas, help cushion the spaces between the bones and keep them lubricated. As creepy as the sound can be, cracking is usually harmless and has no effect on the bursas. “Despite what you might have been told, cracking your knuckles or ankles or knees or any other joint doesn’t cause arthritis, but it doesn’t do your joints any good, either.



