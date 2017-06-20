Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photo From FUTO Exam Hall (1674 Views)

This is the exam photo of mechatronics students writing exams. 2 Likes

This is what you call toughness? 1 Like 1 Share

chiefolododo:

This is what you call toughness? lemme see your own. lemme see your own. 1 Like

Why do I need to waste over 18 years of my life reading and cramming theories that will never be used in the real world? Why would I be in a system that prepares me into being an employee, into being a slave? A lot of people might say that everyone must not be an entrepreneur, my response is usually brutal. Of course everyone can't be an entrepreneur, everyone can't be rich.



I just feel pity whenever I go around campus at night, watching students with their lamps and books, reading like their life depend on it. I'm not against education, I'm against school..



It's true that school teaches you how to write essay, how to solve basic trigs and sums.. But that doesn't discard the fact that time and resources used are just wasted.



I'm an entrepreneur and I'm closer to the real world than those who still dream of working in an oil firm. Don't be surprised, they will start searching in Google basic skill to acquire after service. The veil has been unveiled lol..



The purpose of this write up is to help you as an undergraduate redefine your purpose of going to school. school isn't a road that lead to a job. it's a road that leads to education. what you do with what you've acquired makes all the difference. 6 Likes

this does not stop cheating na,it only stops giraffing. 3 Likes

wetin concern me

Copy and paste not allowed. Write what's in your head and leave.







This one strong ooooo if you didn't read just submit your paper cuz there is no hope. 1 Like 1 Share

shey u wanna copy oya come copy n.a make i see u shey u wanna copy oya come copy n.a make i see u 4 Likes 3 Shares

The only thing you'll copy are the answers from your own script. 1 Like 1 Share

Forget all this one. An average naija student who wants to cheat will not be deterred by this.

I am a proud ex-futoite. Great SOMES 1 Like 1 Share





Nigerian and pull them down syndrome.



Education is the highest form of slavery. Keeping them like that is just looking for a way to make them more submissive to their future bosses.





So the person will use the vital time he/she will have to think about other ways of survive to focus on getting good grade to make him/her employable



After good grades comes employment and invest the same time you spent reading to work for a boss, who will compensate you at the end of the month



Tufia kwa.



If you don't know what to write just keep your pen and book, role your Jeans and enter hustling.



This is worse than nightmares, the memories of this can never be forgotten. in a situation like this, you'll find yourself sweating no matter how many air conditioner or fans is in that hall... in fact this is the right place to say... IT IS FINISH. OYO acronym was originated and designed for this hall.

Let them space it between heaven and earth, this tiny earpiece is what you need, and the result A.

If you do not read then 4get it. Plan B

Some students will still cheat. It's in their blood.



The guy in front is NwaAmaikpe 1 Like 1 Share

"Giraffeeing" would be by Bluetooth.



The guy in the foreground is already cursing his stars

The chips lords will still always find there way!



Some only came to mark attendance, there paper still gonna be swapped after all. Lecturer will still get paid, directly or indirectly, or probably check mated to terms.



At worst case, exams and records cleans the bull-sh*t 3 Likes

olassy239:

this does not stop cheating na,it only stops giraffing. Exactly, I no of a frnd Dat writes answers on her laps, so such person wl always find a way out

This is how typical exam hall should look like. Mie likey sha....

Chai, imagine writing STA 315 like dis, omo na big CO

So what should I do with d hall?

chiefolododo:

This is what you call toughness? The question is what you call "Toughness", not the sitting arrangement. You think cheating is only when you copy or Giraffe? The question is what you call "Toughness", not the sitting arrangement. You think cheating is only when you copy or Giraffe?

That's the best. Lets start producing graduates that can defend their degrees.

this is like exam I wrote last weekend in Port Harcourt

After this what next? Unemployment everywhere

If u study smart and hard u won't have a problem with any exam no matter which school you're studying.

What is wrong wt this buhari govt he is the cos of nigeria problem only 36 is too poor



When u guys were busy protesting and destroying everywhere, u didn't think abt the payback...

Its called KARMA...lol When u guys were busy protesting and destroying everywhere, u didn't think abt the payback...Its called KARMA...lol