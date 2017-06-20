₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by logadims: 1:26pm
This is the exam photo of mechatronics students writing exams.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by logadims: 1:33pm
@ Richiez, Fynestboi, olawalebabs, Lalasticlala FB PLEASE!!!
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by chiefolododo(m): 1:37pm
This is what you call toughness?
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by logadims: 1:56pm
chiefolododo:lemme see your own.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by EntMirror: 2:19pm
Why do I need to waste over 18 years of my life reading and cramming theories that will never be used in the real world? Why would I be in a system that prepares me into being an employee, into being a slave? A lot of people might say that everyone must not be an entrepreneur, my response is usually brutal. Of course everyone can't be an entrepreneur, everyone can't be rich.
I just feel pity whenever I go around campus at night, watching students with their lamps and books, reading like their life depend on it. I'm not against education, I'm against school..
It's true that school teaches you how to write essay, how to solve basic trigs and sums.. But that doesn't discard the fact that time and resources used are just wasted.
I'm an entrepreneur and I'm closer to the real world than those who still dream of working in an oil firm. Don't be surprised, they will start searching in Google basic skill to acquire after service. The veil has been unveiled lol..
The purpose of this write up is to help you as an undergraduate redefine your purpose of going to school. school isn't a road that lead to a job. it's a road that leads to education. what you do with what you've acquired makes all the difference.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by olassy239(f): 2:20pm
this does not stop cheating na,it only stops giraffing.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by samkay3g(m): 2:20pm
wetin concern me
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Sharon6(f): 2:20pm
Copy and paste not allowed. Write what's in your head and leave.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Cladez(m): 2:20pm
This one strong ooooo if you didn't read just submit your paper cuz there is no hope.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Rayman5(m): 2:20pm
shey u wanna copy oya come copy n.a make i see u
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 2:20pm
The only thing you'll copy are the answers from your own script.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Blackie46(m): 2:21pm
Forget all this one. An average naija student who wants to cheat will not be deterred by this.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by ojmaroni247(m): 2:22pm
I am a proud ex-futoite. Great SOMES
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by BornAgainMay: 2:22pm
Nigerian and pull them down syndrome.
Education is the highest form of slavery. Keeping them like that is just looking for a way to make them more submissive to their future bosses.
So the person will use the vital time he/she will have to think about other ways of survive to focus on getting good grade to make him/her employable
After good grades comes employment and invest the same time you spent reading to work for a boss, who will compensate you at the end of the month
Tufia kwa.
If you don't know what to write just keep your pen and book, role your Jeans and enter hustling.
Yesterday, a Friend from Germany got #10m alert in my presence. This guy dropped out in primary school.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 2:22pm
This is worse than nightmares, the memories of this can never be forgotten. in a situation like this, you'll find yourself sweating no matter how many air conditioner or fans is in that hall... in fact this is the right place to say... IT IS FINISH. OYO acronym was originated and designed for this hall.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by sunnysunny69: 2:22pm
Let them space it between heaven and earth, this tiny earpiece is what you need, and the result A.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Kylekent59: 2:22pm
If you do not read then 4get it. Plan B
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by omusiliyu(m): 2:22pm
Some students will still cheat. It's in their blood.
The guy in front is NwaAmaikpe
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by LexngtonSteele: 2:22pm
"Giraffeeing" would be by Bluetooth.
The guy in the foreground is already cursing his stars
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by 0b10010011: 2:23pm
The chips lords will still always find there way!
Some only came to mark attendance, there paper still gonna be swapped after all. Lecturer will still get paid, directly or indirectly, or probably check mated to terms.
At worst case, exams and records cleans the bull-sh*t
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by TINALETC3(f): 2:23pm
Exactly, I no of a frnd Dat writes answers on her laps, so such person wl always find a way out
olassy239:
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Sheenor: 2:23pm
This is how typical exam hall should look like. Mie likey sha....
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by LilSmith55(m): 2:23pm
Chai, imagine writing STA 315 like dis, omo na big CO
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Cooladex(m): 2:24pm
So what should I do with d hall?
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Valfrankie(m): 2:24pm
chiefolododo:The question is what you call "Toughness", not the sitting arrangement. You think cheating is only when you copy or Giraffe?
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by thornapple(f): 2:24pm
That's the best. Lets start producing graduates that can defend their degrees.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by ipreach(m): 2:25pm
this is like exam I wrote last weekend in Port Harcourt
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Marcleee(m): 2:25pm
After this what next? Unemployment everywhere
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by lozairio(m): 2:25pm
If u study smart and hard u won't have a problem with any exam no matter which school you're studying.
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by ayogozie(m): 2:25pm
What is wrong wt this buhari govt he is the cos of nigeria problem only 36 is too poor
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by Inspectorsuga(m): 2:25pm
When u guys were busy protesting and destroying everywhere, u didn't think abt the payback...
Its called KARMA...lol
|Re: Photo From FUTO Exam Hall by marooh(m): 2:25pm
Na lecture snap the pics!?
Forget that no be nigeria I know?
At end they will settle in nkoko way I mean nkolo way
